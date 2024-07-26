25th, July, 2024

BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS

The Board of Directors of Ronchess Global Resources Plc. (the Company) wishes to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that as scheduled, the meeting of the Board of Directors ofthe Company held on Thursday 25th July, 2024 at Nordic Hotel, 258 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors approved the Unaudited Financial Statement of the company for the 2nd quarter ended June 30th 2024.

The approved Unaudited Financial Statements shall be released to the public on or before 30th day of July, 2024.

Consequently, the closed period restricting all Directors and insiders from dealing in the shares of the Company remain in place until Twenty-Four (24) hours after the release of the financial statement to the Public.

For: Ronchess Global Resources PLC

Chris. Egba Oruete

Company Secretary