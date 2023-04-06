Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RONCHESS   NGRONCHESS06

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

(RONCHESS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
81.00 NGN    0.00%
12:44pRonchess Global Resources : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
03/28Ronchess Global Resources : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/19Ronchess Global Resources : Board meeting resolution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

04/06/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6th April, 2023.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Pursuant to the provisions of the Issuers' Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Ronchess Global Resources Plc ("the Company") has been scheduled to hold at 12.00pm, Thursday, 20th April, 2023 at Nordic Lagos 258 Kofo Abayomi Street Victoria Island Lagos.

The meeting will consider the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the first quarter ended 31st March 2023 (2023 Q1 UFS) among other matters.

Therefore, in compliance with the provisions of Rule 17.18 (a): Closed Period Rulebook of the

Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company commenced closed period from Saturday 1st April 2023 for trading in its shares by Directors, Employees, Advisers, Consultants and their connected persons and any other person(s) with insider information until twenty-four (24) hours after the announcement of the Company's 2023 Q1 UFS to the NGX and by extension, the general public.

All Ronchess Global Resources Plc. insiders have been notified accordingly.

Thank you.

For: Ronchess Global Resources Plc.

Chris. Egba Oruete

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Ronchess Global Resources plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 16:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
12:44pRonchess Global Resources : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
03/28Ronchess Global Resources : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/19Ronchess Global Resources : Board meeting resolution
PU
01/05Ronchess Global Resources : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
2022Ronchess Global Resources : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Ronchess Global Resources : Board meeting resolutions
PU
2022Ronchess Global Resources : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022Ronchess Global Resources : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Ronchess Global Resources : Board meeting resolution
PU
2022Ronchess Global Resources : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
More news
Chart RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC0.00%16
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO.,LTD27.16%12 799
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED-12.33%1 880
SHANDONG HI-SPEED ROAD&BRIDGE GROUP CO., LTD.10.33%1 720
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.-7.27%1 305
G R INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED-9.84%1 213
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer