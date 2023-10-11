17th July, 2023.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Ronchess Global Resources Plc ("the Company") hasbeen scheduled to hold at 12.00pm on Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at Nordic Hotel, 258 Kofo Abayomi Street Victoria Island, Lagos.

The meeting will consider the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the second quarter ended 30thJune 2023 (2023 Q2 UFS) among other matters.

Therefore, in compliance with the provisions of Rule 17.18 (a): Closed Period Rulebook of the

Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company commenced closed period from Saturday 1st July 2023 for trading in its shares by Directors, Employees, Advisers, Consultants and their connected persons and any other person(s) with insider information until twenty-four (24) hours after the announcement of the Company's 2023 Q2 UFS to the NGX and by extension, the general public.

All Ronchess Global Resources Plc. insiders have been notified accordingly.

Thank you.

For: Ronchess Global Resources Plc.

Chris. Egba Oruete

Company Secretary