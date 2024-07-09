Lagos, 8th July 2024.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Ronchess Global Resources Plc ("the Company") has been scheduled to hold at 12.00pm on Thursday, 25 July 2024 at Nordic Hotel, 258 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The meeting will consider the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the second quarter ended 30 June 2024 (2024 Q2 UFS) among other matters.

In compliance with the provisions of Rule 17.18 (a): Closed Period, Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company commenced a closed period on Monday, 1st July 2024 for trading in its shares by insiders and their connected persons and any other person(s) with insider information. The closed period will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the announcement of the Company's 2024 Q2 UFS to The Exchange and by extension, the general public.

All Ronchess Global Resources Plc. insiders have been notified accordingly.

Thank you.

For: Ronchess Global Resources Plc.

Chris. Egba Oruete

Company Secretary