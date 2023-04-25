Advanced search
    RONCHESS   NGRONCHESS06

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

(RONCHESS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
81.00 NGN    0.00%
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

04/25/2023
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS 31 MARCH 2023

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

UnauditedFinancial Statements For the

Quarter ended 31 March 2023

Table of contents

Company information

1

Directors' report

2

Directors' responsibilities in respect of the financial statements

3

Report of the independent auditor

4

Statement of financial position

6

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

7

Statement of changes in equity

8

Statement of cash flows

9

Notes to the financial statements

10

Statement of Value Added

29

Five Quarter Financial Summary

30

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

UnauditedFinancial Statements For the

Quarter ended 31 March 2023

COMPANY INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Nationality

Designation

Adeolu Adeboye

Nigerian

Chairman

Niyi Ogunnowo

Nigerian

Vice Chairman

Ukuevo Jackson

Nigerian

Managing Director

Okafor Akalaka

Nigerian

Independent Non-Executive Director

Temitope Adeboye

Nigerian

Independent Non-Executive Director

Tope Adebosin

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

Lanre Ladipo

American

Non-Executive Director

Leon Kelly

American

Independent Non-Executive Director

Nasir Muhammad

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

Josephine Ukuevo

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

Business Address

179A Moshood Olugbani Street,

Off Ligali Ayorinde St,

Victoria Island, Lagos

RC NUMBER:

771515

Company Secretary

Chris Oruete

Auditors

Shelze Professional Services

7, Edward Hotonu Street,

Lekki Phase 1, Lekki,

Lagos

Bankers

Access Bank Plc

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Zenith International Bank Plc

Polaris Bank Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc

Access Bank Plc

Ecobank Limited

Providus Bank Plc

Keystone Bank Limited

1

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

UnauditedFinancial Statements For the

Quarter ended 31 March 2023

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors submit herewith their report together with the Unauditedfinancial statements of RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC (the "Company") for the Quarter ended 31 March, 2023.

LEGAL FORM

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC was incorporated on the 5th of September, 2008. In 2022, the Company converted to a public limited liability company and its shares became listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The company is engaged in the business of Road Marking and Construction.

OPERATING RESULTS

The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:

2023

2022

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue

1,950,000

1,946,145

Profit/(Loss) before tax

603,203

711,699

Taxation

Profit/(Loss) after tax

603,203

711,699

DIRECTORS AND THEIR INTERESTS

The names of the present Directors are detailed on page 1. None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 of any interest in contracts with which the Company was involved during the period under review.

SHAREHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDING

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

31-Mar23

31-Mar-22

Percentag

Percentag

Description

Unit

e

Unit

e

91,000,00

91,000,00

Issued Share Capital

0

100%

0

100%

Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)

63,791,00

63,791,00

Jackson Ukuevo

0

70.10%

0

70.10%

14,378,00

14,378,00

Josephine Ukuevo

0

15.80%

0

15.80%

12,831,00

12,831,00

Others

0

14.10%

0

14.10%

91,000,00

91,000,00

Total Substantial Shareholdings

0

100.00%

0

100.00%

2

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

UnauditedFinancial Statements For the

Quarter ended 31 March 2023

Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding

directors with substantial interests

--

--

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

--

--

--

--

Total Directors' Shareholdings

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

Other Influential Shareholdings

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Free Float in Units and Percentage

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

Free Float in Value

₦ 0.00

₦ 0.00

Declaration:

  1. Ronchess Global Plc with a free float percentage of 14.1% as at 31 March 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board.
  2. Ronchess Global Resources Plc with a free float value of N12,831,000. as at 31 March 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Ronchess Global Resources plc published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 14:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
