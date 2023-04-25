RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Directors' responsibilities in respect of the financial statements

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

UnauditedFinancial Statements For the

Quarter ended 31 March 2023

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors submit herewith their report together with the Unauditedfinancial statements of RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC (the "Company") for the Quarter ended 31 March, 2023.

LEGAL FORM

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC was incorporated on the 5th of September, 2008. In 2022, the Company converted to a public limited liability company and its shares became listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The company is engaged in the business of Road Marking and Construction.

OPERATING RESULTS

The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:

2023 2022 ₦'000 ₦'000 Revenue 1,950,000 1,946,145 Profit/(Loss) before tax 603,203 711,699 Taxation Profit/(Loss) after tax 603,203 711,699

DIRECTORS AND THEIR INTERESTS

The names of the present Directors are detailed on page 1. None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 of any interest in contracts with which the Company was involved during the period under review.

SHAREHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDING

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status