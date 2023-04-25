RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
04/25/2023 | 10:21am EDT
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS 31 MARCH 2023
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
UnauditedFinancial Statements For the
Quarter ended 31 March 2023
Table of contents
Company information
1
Directors' report
2
Directors' responsibilities in respect of the financial statements
3
Report of the independent auditor
4
Statement of financial position
6
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
7
Statement of changes in equity
8
Statement of cash flows
9
Notes to the financial statements
10
Statement of Value Added
29
Five Quarter Financial Summary
30
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
UnauditedFinancial Statements For the
Quarter ended 31 March 2023
COMPANY INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Nationality
Designation
Adeolu Adeboye
Nigerian
Chairman
Niyi Ogunnowo
Nigerian
Vice Chairman
Ukuevo Jackson
Nigerian
Managing Director
Okafor Akalaka
Nigerian
Independent Non-Executive Director
Temitope Adeboye
Nigerian
Independent Non-Executive Director
Tope Adebosin
Nigerian
Non-Executive Director
Lanre Ladipo
American
Non-Executive Director
Leon Kelly
American
Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasir Muhammad
Nigerian
Non-Executive Director
Josephine Ukuevo
Nigerian
Non-Executive Director
Business Address
179A Moshood Olugbani Street,
Off Ligali Ayorinde St,
Victoria Island, Lagos
RC NUMBER:
771515
Company Secretary
Chris Oruete
Auditors
Shelze Professional Services
7, Edward Hotonu Street,
Lekki Phase 1, Lekki,
Lagos
Bankers
Access Bank Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Zenith International Bank Plc
Polaris Bank Limited
United Bank for Africa Plc
Access Bank Plc
Ecobank Limited
Providus Bank Plc
Keystone Bank Limited
1
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
UnauditedFinancial Statements For the
Quarter ended 31 March 2023
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors submit herewith their report together with the Unauditedfinancial statements of RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC (the "Company") for the Quarter ended 31 March, 2023.
LEGAL FORM
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC was incorporated on the 5th of September, 2008. In 2022, the Company converted to a public limited liability company and its shares became listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
The company is engaged in the business of Road Marking and Construction.
OPERATING RESULTS
The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:
2023
2022
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
1,950,000
1,946,145
Profit/(Loss) before tax
603,203
711,699
Taxation
Profit/(Loss) after tax
603,203
711,699
DIRECTORS AND THEIR INTERESTS
The names of the present Directors are detailed on page 1. None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 of any interest in contracts with which the Company was involved during the period under review.
SHAREHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDING
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
31-Mar23
31-Mar-22
Percentag
Percentag
Description
Unit
e
Unit
e
91,000,00
91,000,00
Issued Share Capital
0
100%
0
100%
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)
63,791,00
63,791,00
Jackson Ukuevo
0
70.10%
0
70.10%
14,378,00
14,378,00
Josephine Ukuevo
0
15.80%
0
15.80%
12,831,00
12,831,00
Others
0
14.10%
0
14.10%
91,000,00
91,000,00
Total Substantial Shareholdings
0
100.00%
0
100.00%
2
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
UnauditedFinancial Statements For the
Quarter ended 31 March 2023
Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding
directors with substantial interests
--
--
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
--
--
--
--
Total Directors' Shareholdings
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
Other Influential Shareholdings
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Free Float in Units and Percentage
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
Free Float in Value
₦ 0.00
₦ 0.00
Declaration:
Ronchess Global Plc with a free float percentage of 14.1% as at 31 March 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board.
Ronchess Global Resources Plc with a free float value of N12,831,000. as at 31 March 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ronchess Global Resources plc published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 14:20:03 UTC.