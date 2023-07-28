RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2023

1

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Unaudited Financial Statements For

the Half yearended30June2023

Table of contents

Company information

1

Directors' report

2

Directors' responsibilities in respect of the financial statements

3

Report of the independent auditor

4

Statement of financial position

6

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

7

Statement of changes in equity

8

Statement of cash flows

9

Notes to the financial statements

10

Statement of Value Added

29

Five Half year Financial Summary

30

2

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Unaudited Financial Statements For

COMPANY

the Half yearended30June2023

INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Nationality

Designation

Adeolu Adeboye

Nigerian

Chairman

Niyi Ogunnowo

Nigerian

Vice Chairman

Ukuevo Jackson

Nigerian

Managing Director

Okafor Akalaka

Nigerian

Independent Non-Executive Director

Temitope Adeboye

Nigerian

Independent Non-Executive Director

Tope Adebosin

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

Lanre Ladipo

American

Non-Executive Director

Leon Kelly

American

Independent Non-Executive Director

Nasir Muhammad

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

Josephine Ukuevo

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

Business Address

179A Moshood Olugbani Street,

Off Ligali Ayorinde St,

Victoria Island, Lagos

RC NUMBER

771515

Company Secretary

Chris Oruete

Shelze Professionals

Auditors

Services

7, Edward Hotonu Street,

Lekki Phase 1, Lekki,

Lagos

Bankers

Zenith Bank Plc

Guranty Trust Bank Plc

Key Stone bank

3

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Unaudited Financial Statements For

DIRECTORS'REPORT

the Half yearended30June2023

The Directors submit herewith their report together with the Unaudited financial statement

4

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Unaudited Financial Statements For

the Half yearended30June2023

of Ronchess Global Resources Plc (the "Company") for the Half year ended 30 June, 2023.

LEGAL FORM

Ronchess Global Resources Plc was incorporated on the 5th of September, 2008. In 2022, the Company converted to a public limited liability company and its shares became listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The company is engaged in the business of Road Marking and Construction.

OPERATING RESULTS

The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:

2023

2022

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue

3,950,150

4,408,661

Profit/(Loss) before tax

1,193,568

1467,552

Taxation

Profit/(Loss) after tax

1,193,568

1,467,552

DIRECTORS AND THEIR INTERESTS

The names of the present Directors are detailed on page 1. None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 of any interest in contracts with which the Company was involved during the period under review.

SHAREHOLDERSANDSHAREHOLDING

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

30 - Jun 23

30-Jun-22

Percentag

Percentag

Description

Unit

e

Unit

e

91,000,00

91,000,00

Issued Share Capital

0

100%

0

100%

Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)

63,791,00

63,791,00

Jackson Ukuevo

0

70.10%

0

70.10%

14,378,00

14,378,00

Josephine Ukuevo

0

15.80%

0

15.80%

12,831,00

12,831,00

Others

0

14.10%

0

14.10%

91,000,00

91,000,00

0

0

Total Substantial Shareholdings

100.00%

100.00%

5

