Board of Directors
Nationality
Designation
Adeolu Adeboye
Nigerian
Chairman
Niyi Ogunnowo
Nigerian
Vice Chairman
Ukuevo Jackson
Nigerian
Managing Director
Okafor Akalaka
Nigerian
Independent Non-Executive Director
Temitope Adeboye
Nigerian
Independent Non-Executive Director
Tope Adebosin
Nigerian
Non-Executive Director
Lanre Ladipo
American
Non-Executive Director
Leon Kelly
American
Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasir Muhammad
Nigerian
Non-Executive Director
Josephine Ukuevo
Nigerian
Non-Executive Director
Business Address
179A Moshood Olugbani Street,
Off Ligali Ayorinde St,
Victoria Island, Lagos
RC NUMBER
771515
Company Secretary
Chris Oruete
Shelze Professionals
Auditors
Services
7, Edward Hotonu Street,
Lekki Phase 1, Lekki,
Lagos
Bankers
Zenith Bank Plc
Guranty Trust Bank Plc
Key Stone bank
The Directors submit herewith their report together with the Unaudited financial statement
LEGAL FORM
Ronchess Global Resources Plc was incorporated on the 5th of September, 2008. In 2022, the Company converted to a public limited liability company and its shares became listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
The company is engaged in the business of Road Marking and Construction.
OPERATING RESULTS
The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:
2023
2022
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
3,950,150
4,408,661
Profit/(Loss) before tax
1,193,568
1467,552
Taxation
Profit/(Loss) after tax
1,193,568
1,467,552
DIRECTORS AND THEIR INTERESTS
The names of the present Directors are detailed on page 1. None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 of any interest in contracts with which the Company was involved during the period under review.
SHAREHOLDERSANDSHAREHOLDING
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
30 - Jun 23
30-Jun-22
Percentag
Percentag
Description
Unit
e
Unit
e
91,000,00
91,000,00
Issued Share Capital
0
100%
0
100%
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)
63,791,00
63,791,00
Jackson Ukuevo
0
70.10%
0
70.10%
14,378,00
14,378,00
Josephine Ukuevo
0
15.80%
0
15.80%
12,831,00
12,831,00
Others
0
14.10%
0
14.10%
91,000,00
91,000,00
0
0
Total Substantial Shareholdings
100.00%
100.00%
