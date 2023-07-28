Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Directors' responsibilities in respect of the financial statements

The Directors submit herewith their report together with the Unaudited financial statement

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Unaudited Financial Statements For

the Half yearended30June2023

of Ronchess Global Resources Plc (the "Company") for the Half year ended 30 June, 2023.

LEGAL FORM

Ronchess Global Resources Plc was incorporated on the 5th of September, 2008. In 2022, the Company converted to a public limited liability company and its shares became listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The company is engaged in the business of Road Marking and Construction.

OPERATING RESULTS

The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:

2023 2022 ₦'000 ₦'000 Revenue 3,950,150 4,408,661 Profit/(Loss) before tax 1,193,568 1467,552 Taxation Profit/(Loss) after tax 1,193,568 1,467,552

DIRECTORS AND THEIR INTERESTS

The names of the present Directors are detailed on page 1. None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 of any interest in contracts with which the Company was involved during the period under review.

SHAREHOLDERSANDSHAREHOLDING

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

30 - Jun 23 30-Jun-22 Percentag Percentag Description Unit e Unit e 91,000,00 91,000,00 Issued Share Capital 0 100% 0 100% Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above) 63,791,00 63,791,00 Jackson Ukuevo 0 70.10% 0 70.10% 14,378,00 14,378,00 Josephine Ukuevo 0 15.80% 0 15.80% 12,831,00 12,831,00 Others 0 14.10% 0 14.10% 91,000,00 91,000,00 0 0 Total Substantial Shareholdings 100.00% 100.00%

5