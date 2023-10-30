RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS 30 SEPTEMBER , 2023
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Unaudited Financial Statement for
the 3rd Quarter ended 30 September , 2023
Table of Contents
Company Information
1
Directors' Information
2
Directors' responsibilities in respect of the financial statements
3
Report of the independent auditor
4
Statement of financial position
6
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
7
Statement of changes in equity
8
Statement of Cash Flows
9
Notes to the financial statements
10
Statement of Value Added
29
Five Year Financial summary
30
1
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Unaudited Financial Statement for
the period ended 30 September , 2023
COMPANY
INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Nationality
Designation
Adeolu Adeboye
Nigerian
Chairman
Niyi Ogunnowo
Nigerian
Vice Chairman
Ukuevo Jackson
Nigerian
Managing Director
Okafor Akalaka
Nigerian
Independent Non-Executive Director
Temitope Adeboye
Nigerian
Independent Non-Executive Director
Tope Adebosin
Nigerian
Non-Executive Director
Leon Kelly
American
Independent Non-executive Director
Josephine Ukuevo
Nigerian
Non-Executive Director
Business Address
179A Moshood Olugbani Street,
Off Ligali Ayorinde St,
Victoria Island, Lagos
RC Number
771515
Company Secretary
Chris Oruete
Auditors
Shelze Professionals
Services
7, Edward Hotonu Street,
Lekki Phase 1, Lekki,
Lagos
Bankers
Zenith Bank Plc
Guranty Trust Bank Plc
Key Stone Bank
2
4
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Unaudited Financial Statement for the Half year ended 20 June, 2023
EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYEES
(a) Employment of physically challenged persons
The Company operates a non-discriminatroy policy in the consideration of applications for employment, including those received from persons with disability. In the event of any employee becoming disabled in the course of employment, the Company is in a position to arrange appropriate training to ensure the continous employment of such a person without subjecting him or her to any disavantage in his or her career development. As at 30 June 2023, the Company has no disabled persons in its employment.
(b) Health, safety and welfare at work
Arrangements are made for adequate security and protection of staff in the Company's premises while necessary safety regulations are complied with in order to facilitate the safety of employees of employees of the Company at all times.
(c) Employee involvement and training
The Company provides facilities for regular on the job training for staff. Regular consultative meetings are held by management to keep members of staff abreast with developments within the company as well as its plans and achievements.
EVENTS AFTER REPORTING PERIOD
There is no event after the reporting date that could have a material effect on the state of affairs of the Company as at 30 September 2023
Whistle Blowing
The Company is committed to conducted its affairs ethically and responsibly. Unethical behaviours cost the Company money, time, human resources and can negatively affect the Company's reputation before its stakeholders.
AUDITORS
Shelze Professional Services having satisfied the relevant corporate governance rules on their tenure in office has indicated their willingness to continue in offices as Auditors to the Company. In accordance with Section 401 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 therefore, the auditors will be reappointed at the next annual general meeting of the Company without any resolution being passed.
A resolution will be proposed authorizing the Directors to determine their remuneration.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Christopher Egba Oruete
Company Secretary
5
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 30 September , 2023
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Directors of Ronches Global Resources Plc are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements that gives a true and fair view of the financial position of the company as 30 June, 2023 and the results of the operations and cash flows and changes in equity of the half year ended in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and in the manner required by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act 2011.
In preparing the financial statements, the directors
<>Designing, implementing and maintaining an effective and sound system of internal controls throughout the company;
<>Maintaining adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the company transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the company, and which enable them to ensure that the financial statements of the company comply with IFRS;
<>Maintaining statutory accounting records in compliance with the legislation of Nigeria and IFRS;
<>Taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the company; <>Preventing and detecting fraud and otherirregularities;
<>Properly information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides releant, reliable, comparable and understadable information;
<>Providing additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirmeents in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the financial position and financial performance; and <>Making an assessment of the entity's ability to continue as a going concern.
Going Concern:
The directors have made an assessment of the company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe the company will not remain a going concern in the periods ahead.
Signed on behalf of
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Jackson Ukuevo
Celestine Osimhen
Chief Executive Officer
Financial Controller
6
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Unaudited Financial Statement for
the 3rd Quarter ended 30 September, 2023
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
2023
2022
ASSETS
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
Proiperty, plant and equipment
18
6,352,525
7,037,485
Total non-current assets
Cash & Cash equivalents
9
1,907,469
5,277
Trade and other receivables
10
12,648,150
15,246,538
Investments
11
188,678
2,558
Prepayments
11b
19000
39,359
Total current assets
14,763,297
15,293,732
Total assets
21,115,822
22,331,217
Equity
Share capital
Retained earnings
15
91,000
91,000
Retained earnings
14,477,257
13,003,332
Revaluation reserve
5,359,285
4,747,964
Total equity
19,927,542
17,842,296
Total non-current liabilities
-
-
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12
79,250
3,811,675
Bank overdraft
16
-
Income tax payable
8
-
214,359
Borrowings
13
1,109,030
681,030
Total current liabilities
1,188,280
4,707,064
Total equity and liabilities
21,115,822
22,549,360
These financial statements were approved by the Directors on 10th October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Jackson Ukuevo
Celestine Osimhem
Chief Executive Officer
Financial Controller
7
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Unaudited Financial Statement for
the period ended 30 September , 2023
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
2023
2022
NOTES
N'000
N'000
Revenue
4
5,195,748
4,408,661
Cost of sales
5
2,838,953
1,746,260
Gross Profit
2,356,795
2,662,401
Impairment loss on trade receivab
10a
0
Administrative expenses
7
1,780,540
1,304,679
Operating profit
576,255
1,357,722
Other income
6
Finance cost
15
91,415
Profit/(Loss) before tax
576,255
1,266,307
Income tax expense
8
0
0
Profit for the Period
576,255
1,266,307
Other comprehensive income
Exchange
6
-
Gain on revaluation
Total Comprehensive Income
576,255
1,266,307
Earnings per share
19
6.33
13.92
8
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Unaudited Financial Statement for the Period ended 30 September, 2023
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Share
Retained
Revalutation
Capital
Earnings
Reserves
Total
At 1 January 2023
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Adiitions
91,000
13,898,920
5,359,285
19,349,205
Profit/(Loss) for the period
-
2,082
2,082
576,255
-
576,255
Balance at 30 September 2023
91,000
14,477,257
5,359,285
19,927,542
At January 2022
91,000
12,048,871
1,241,752
13,290,623
Additions
-
-
Profit/(loss) for the period
-
711,699
-
711,699
Balance at 30 September 2022
91,000
12,952,570
1,241,752
14,002,322
9
