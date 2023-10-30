RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 SEPTEMBER , 2023

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC Unaudited Financial Statement for the 3rd Quarter ended 30 September , 2023 Table of Contents Company Information 1 Directors' Information 2 Directors' responsibilities in respect of the financial statements 3 Report of the independent auditor 4 Statement of financial position 6 Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 7 Statement of changes in equity 8 Statement of Cash Flows 9 Notes to the financial statements 10 Statement of Value Added 29 Five Year Financial summary 30 1

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 30 September , 2023 COMPANY INFORMATION Board of Directors Nationality Designation Adeolu Adeboye Nigerian Chairman Niyi Ogunnowo Nigerian Vice Chairman Ukuevo Jackson Nigerian Managing Director Okafor Akalaka Nigerian Independent Non-Executive Director Temitope Adeboye Nigerian Independent Non-Executive Director Tope Adebosin Nigerian Non-Executive Director Leon Kelly American Independent Non-executive Director Josephine Ukuevo Nigerian Non-Executive Director Business Address 179A Moshood Olugbani Street, Off Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos RC Number 771515 Company Secretary Chris Oruete Auditors Shelze Professionals Services 7, Edward Hotonu Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos Bankers Zenith Bank Plc Guranty Trust Bank Plc Key Stone Bank 2

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC Unaudited Financial Statement for the Half year ended 20 June, 2023 DIRECTOR'S REPORT The Directors submit herewith their report together with the Unaudited financial statement of Ronches Global Resources Plc (the Company) for the 3rd Quarter ended 30 September, 2023. LEGAL FORM Ronches Global Resources Plc was incorporated on the 5th of September, 2008. In 2021, the Company converted to a public limited liability company and its shares became listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITES The company is engaged in the business of Road Marking and Construction. OPERATING RESULTS The following is a summary of the Company's operating results: 2023 2022 N'000 N'000 Revenue 5,195,748 4,408,661 Profit/(Less) before tax 576,255 1,357,722 Taxation Profit/(Less) after tax 576,255 1,357,722 The names of the present Directors are detailed on page 1. None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Affied Matters Act 2020 of any interest in contracts with which the Company was involved during the period under review. Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-22 Description Unit Percentage Unit Percentage Issued Share Capital 91,000,000 100% 91,000,000 100% Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above) Jackson Ukuevo 63,791,000 70.10% 63,791,000 70.10% Josephine Ukuevo 14,378,000 15.80% 14,378,000 15.80% Others 12,831,000 14.10% 12,831,000 14.10% Total Substantial Shareholdings 91,000,000 100.00% 91,000,000 100.00% Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interests -- -- -- -- 0.00% 0.00% -- -- -- -- Total Directors' Shareholdings 0 0.00% 0 0.00% Other Influential Shareholdings 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Free Float in Units and Percentage 0 0.00% 0 0.00% Free Float in Value ₦ 0.00 ₦ 0.00 Declaration: Ronchess Global Plc with a free float percentage of 14.1% as at 30 September 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board. Ronchess Global Resources Plc with a free float value of N12,831,000. as at 30 September 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board. 3

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC Unaudited Financial Statement for the Half year ended 20 June, 2023 EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYEES (a) Employment of physically challenged persons The Company operates a non-discriminatroy policy in the consideration of applications for employment, including those received from persons with disability. In the event of any employee becoming disabled in the course of employment, the Company is in a position to arrange appropriate training to ensure the continous employment of such a person without subjecting him or her to any disavantage in his or her career development. As at 30 June 2023, the Company has no disabled persons in its employment. (b) Health, safety and welfare at work Arrangements are made for adequate security and protection of staff in the Company's premises while necessary safety regulations are complied with in order to facilitate the safety of employees of employees of the Company at all times. (c) Employee involvement and training The Company provides facilities for regular on the job training for staff. Regular consultative meetings are held by management to keep members of staff abreast with developments within the company as well as its plans and achievements. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING PERIOD There is no event after the reporting date that could have a material effect on the state of affairs of the Company as at 30 September 2023 Whistle Blowing The Company is committed to conducted its affairs ethically and responsibly. Unethical behaviours cost the Company money, time, human resources and can negatively affect the Company's reputation before its stakeholders. AUDITORS Shelze Professional Services having satisfied the relevant corporate governance rules on their tenure in office has indicated their willingness to continue in offices as Auditors to the Company. In accordance with Section 401 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 therefore, the auditors will be reappointed at the next annual general meeting of the Company without any resolution being passed. A resolution will be proposed authorizing the Directors to determine their remuneration. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Christopher Egba Oruete Company Secretary 5

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 30 September , 2023 STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Directors of Ronches Global Resources Plc are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements that gives a true and fair view of the financial position of the company as 30 June, 2023 and the results of the operations and cash flows and changes in equity of the half year ended in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and in the manner required by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act 2011. In preparing the financial statements, the directors <>Designing, implementing and maintaining an effective and sound system of internal controls throughout the company; <>Maintaining adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the company transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the company, and which enable them to ensure that the financial statements of the company comply with IFRS; <>Maintaining statutory accounting records in compliance with the legislation of Nigeria and IFRS; <>Taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the company; <>Preventing and detecting fraud and otherirregularities; <>Properly information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides releant, reliable, comparable and understadable information; <>Providing additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirmeents in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the financial position and financial performance; and <>Making an assessment of the entity's ability to continue as a going concern. Going Concern: The directors have made an assessment of the company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe the company will not remain a going concern in the periods ahead. Signed on behalf of RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC Jackson Ukuevo Celestine Osimhen Chief Executive Officer Financial Controller 6

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC Unaudited Financial Statement for the 3rd Quarter ended 30 September, 2023 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 2023 2022 ASSETS N'000 N'000 Non-current assets Proiperty, plant and equipment 18 6,352,525 7,037,485 Total non-current assets Cash & Cash equivalents 9 1,907,469 5,277 Trade and other receivables 10 12,648,150 15,246,538 Investments 11 188,678 2,558 Prepayments 11b 19000 39,359 Total current assets 14,763,297 15,293,732 Total assets 21,115,822 22,331,217 Equity Share capital Retained earnings 15 91,000 91,000 Retained earnings 14,477,257 13,003,332 Revaluation reserve 5,359,285 4,747,964 Total equity 19,927,542 17,842,296 Total non-current liabilities - - Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12 79,250 3,811,675 Bank overdraft 16 - Income tax payable 8 - 214,359 Borrowings 13 1,109,030 681,030 Total current liabilities 1,188,280 4,707,064 Total equity and liabilities 21,115,822 22,549,360 These financial statements were approved by the Directors on 10th October 2023 and signed on its behalf by: Jackson Ukuevo Celestine Osimhem Chief Executive Officer Financial Controller 7

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 30 September , 2023 STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2023 2022 NOTES N'000 N'000 Revenue 4 5,195,748 4,408,661 Cost of sales 5 2,838,953 1,746,260 Gross Profit 2,356,795 2,662,401 Impairment loss on trade receivab 10a 0 Administrative expenses 7 1,780,540 1,304,679 Operating profit 576,255 1,357,722 Other income 6 Finance cost 15 91,415 Profit/(Loss) before tax 576,255 1,266,307 Income tax expense 8 0 0 Profit for the Period 576,255 1,266,307 Other comprehensive income Exchange 6 - Gain on revaluation Total Comprehensive Income 576,255 1,266,307 Earnings per share 19 6.33 13.92 8