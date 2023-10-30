RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS 30 SEPTEMBER , 2023

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Unaudited Financial Statement for

the 3rd Quarter ended 30 September , 2023

1

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Unaudited Financial Statement for

the period ended 30 September , 2023

COMPANY

INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Nationality

Designation

Adeolu Adeboye

Nigerian

Chairman

Niyi Ogunnowo

Nigerian

Vice Chairman

Ukuevo Jackson

Nigerian

Managing Director

Okafor Akalaka

Nigerian

Independent Non-Executive Director

Temitope Adeboye

Nigerian

Independent Non-Executive Director

Tope Adebosin

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

Leon Kelly

American

Independent Non-executive Director

Josephine Ukuevo

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

Business Address

179A Moshood Olugbani Street,

Off Ligali Ayorinde St,

Victoria Island, Lagos

RC Number

771515

Company Secretary

Chris Oruete

Auditors

Shelze Professionals

Services

7, Edward Hotonu Street,

Lekki Phase 1, Lekki,

Lagos

Bankers

Zenith Bank Plc

Guranty Trust Bank Plc

Key Stone Bank

2

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Unaudited Financial Statement for the Half year ended 20 June, 2023

EMPLOYMENT AND EMPLOYEES

(a) Employment of physically challenged persons

The Company operates a non-discriminatroy policy in the consideration of applications for employment, including those received from persons with disability. In the event of any employee becoming disabled in the course of employment, the Company is in a position to arrange appropriate training to ensure the continous employment of such a person without subjecting him or her to any disavantage in his or her career development. As at 30 June 2023, the Company has no disabled persons in its employment.

(b) Health, safety and welfare at work

Arrangements are made for adequate security and protection of staff in the Company's premises while necessary safety regulations are complied with in order to facilitate the safety of employees of employees of the Company at all times.

(c) Employee involvement and training

The Company provides facilities for regular on the job training for staff. Regular consultative meetings are held by management to keep members of staff abreast with developments within the company as well as its plans and achievements.

EVENTS AFTER REPORTING PERIOD

There is no event after the reporting date that could have a material effect on the state of affairs of the Company as at 30 September 2023

Whistle Blowing

The Company is committed to conducted its affairs ethically and responsibly. Unethical behaviours cost the Company money, time, human resources and can negatively affect the Company's reputation before its stakeholders.

AUDITORS

Shelze Professional Services having satisfied the relevant corporate governance rules on their tenure in office has indicated their willingness to continue in offices as Auditors to the Company. In accordance with Section 401 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 therefore, the auditors will be reappointed at the next annual general meeting of the Company without any resolution being passed.

A resolution will be proposed authorizing the Directors to determine their remuneration.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Christopher Egba Oruete

Company Secretary

5

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 30 September , 2023

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Directors of Ronches Global Resources Plc are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements that gives a true and fair view of the financial position of the company as 30 June, 2023 and the results of the operations and cash flows and changes in equity of the half year ended in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and in the manner required by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act 2011.

In preparing the financial statements, the directors

<>Designing, implementing and maintaining an effective and sound system of internal controls throughout the company;

<>Maintaining adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the company transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the company, and which enable them to ensure that the financial statements of the company comply with IFRS;

<>Maintaining statutory accounting records in compliance with the legislation of Nigeria and IFRS;

<>Taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the company; <>Preventing and detecting fraud and otherirregularities;

<>Properly information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides releant, reliable, comparable and understadable information;

<>Providing additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirmeents in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the financial position and financial performance; and <>Making an assessment of the entity's ability to continue as a going concern.

Going Concern:

The directors have made an assessment of the company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe the company will not remain a going concern in the periods ahead.

Signed on behalf of

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Jackson Ukuevo

Celestine Osimhen

Chief Executive Officer

Financial Controller

6

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Unaudited Financial Statement for

the 3rd Quarter ended 30 September, 2023

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2023

2022

ASSETS

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Proiperty, plant and equipment

18

6,352,525

7,037,485

Total non-current assets

Cash & Cash equivalents

9

1,907,469

5,277

Trade and other receivables

10

12,648,150

15,246,538

Investments

11

188,678

2,558

Prepayments

11b

19000

39,359

Total current assets

14,763,297

15,293,732

Total assets

21,115,822

22,331,217

Equity

Share capital

Retained earnings

15

91,000

91,000

Retained earnings

14,477,257

13,003,332

Revaluation reserve

5,359,285

4,747,964

Total equity

19,927,542

17,842,296

Total non-current liabilities

-

-

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

79,250

3,811,675

Bank overdraft

16

-

Income tax payable

8

-

214,359

Borrowings

13

1,109,030

681,030

Total current liabilities

1,188,280

4,707,064

Total equity and liabilities

21,115,822

22,549,360

These financial statements were approved by the Directors on 10th October 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Jackson Ukuevo

Celestine Osimhem

Chief Executive Officer

Financial Controller

7

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Unaudited Financial Statement for

the period ended 30 September , 2023

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

2023

2022

NOTES

N'000

N'000

Revenue

4

5,195,748

4,408,661

Cost of sales

5

2,838,953

1,746,260

Gross Profit

2,356,795

2,662,401

Impairment loss on trade receivab

10a

0

Administrative expenses

7

1,780,540

1,304,679

Operating profit

576,255

1,357,722

Other income

6

Finance cost

15

91,415

Profit/(Loss) before tax

576,255

1,266,307

Income tax expense

8

0

0

Profit for the Period

576,255

1,266,307

Other comprehensive income

Exchange

6

-

Gain on revaluation

Total Comprehensive Income

576,255

1,266,307

Earnings per share

19

6.33

13.92

8

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Unaudited Financial Statement for the Period ended 30 September, 2023

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Share

Retained

Revalutation

Capital

Earnings

Reserves

Total

At 1 January 2023

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Adiitions

91,000

13,898,920

5,359,285

19,349,205

Profit/(Loss) for the period

-

2,082

2,082

576,255

-

576,255

Balance at 30 September 2023

91,000

14,477,257

5,359,285

19,927,542

At January 2022

91,000

12,048,871

1,241,752

13,290,623

Additions

-

-

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

711,699

-

711,699

Balance at 30 September 2022

91,000

12,952,570

1,241,752

14,002,322

9

