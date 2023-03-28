RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31 DECEMBER 2022
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Audited Financial Statements
For the year ended 31 December 2022
Table of contents
Company information 1
Directors' report 2
Directors' responsibilities in respect of the financial statements 3
Report of the independent auditor 4
Statement of financial position 6
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 7
Statement of changes in equity 8
Statement of cash flows 9
Notes to the financial statements 10
Statement of Value Added 29
Five Year Financial Summary 30
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Audited Financial Statements
For the year ended 31 December 2022
COMPANY INFORMATION Board of Directors Adeolu Adeboye Niyi Ogunnowo Ukuevo Jackson Okafor Akalaka Temitope Adeboye Tope Adebosin Lanre Ladipo Leon Kelly
Nasir Muhammad
|
Nationality
|
Designation
|
Nigerian
|
Chairman
|
Nigerian
|
Vice Chairman
|
Nigerian
|
Managing Director
|
Nigerian
|
Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Nigerian
|
Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Nigerian
|
Non-Executive Director
|
American
|
Non-Executive Director
|
American
|
Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Nigerian
|
Non-Executive Director
Business AddressRC NUMBER:
179A Moshood Olugbani Street, Off Ligali Ayorinde St,
Victoria Island, Lagos
771515
Company Secretary
Chris Oruete
Auditors
Shelze Professional Services 7, Edward Hotonu Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos
Bankers
Access Bank Plc Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Zenith International Bank Plc Polaris Bank Limited
United Bank for Africa Plc Access Bank Plc Ecobank Limited Providus Bank Plc Keystone Bank Limited
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Audited Financial Statements
For the year ended 31 December 2022
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors submit herewith their report together with the audited financial statements of RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December, 2022.
LEGAL FORM
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC was incorporated on the 5th of September, 2008. In 2021, the Company converted to a public limited liability company and its shares became listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
The company is engaged in the business of Road Marking and Construction.
OPERATING RESULTS
The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:
|
2022
|
2021
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
Revenue
|
8,835,700
|
15,082,491
|
Profit/(Loss) before tax
|
1,267,885
|
5,062,489
|
Taxation
|
(234,000)
|
(163,735)
|
Profit/(Loss) after tax
|
1,033,885
|
4,898,754
|
DIRECTORS AND THEIR INTERESTS
The names of the present Directors are detailed on page 1. None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 of any interest in contracts with which the Company was involved during the period under review.
SHAREHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDING
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
|
Description
|
31-Dec-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
Unit
|
Percentag e
|
Unit
|
Percentag e
|
Issued Share Capital
|
91,000,00 0
|
100%
|
91,000,00 0
|
100%
|
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)
|
Jackson Ukuevo
|
63,791,00 0
|
70.10%
|
63,791,00 0
|
70.10%
|
Josephine Ukuevo
|
14,378,00 0
|
15.80%
|
14,378,00 0
|
15.80%
|
Others
|
12,831,00 0
|
14.10%
|
12,831,00 0
|
14.10%
|
|
Total Substantial Shareholdings
|
91,000,00 0
|
100.00%
|
91,000,00 0
|
100.00%
|
Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interests
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC
Audited Financial Statements
For the year ended 31 December 2022
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Total Directors' Shareholdings
|
0
|
0.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Other Influential Shareholdings
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Free Float in Units and Percentage
|
0
|
0.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Free Float in Value
|
₦ 0.00
|
₦ 0.00
|
Declaration:
(A) Ronchess Global Plc with a free float percentage of 14.1% as at 31 December 2022, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board.
(B) Ronchess Global Resources Plc with a free float value of N12,831,000. as at 31 December 2022, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.