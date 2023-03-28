RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 DECEMBER 2022

Table of contents

Company information 1

Directors' report 2

Directors' responsibilities in respect of the financial statements 3

Report of the independent auditor 4

Statement of financial position 6

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 7

Statement of changes in equity 8

Statement of cash flows 9

Notes to the financial statements 10

Statement of Value Added 29

Five Year Financial Summary 30

COMPANY INFORMATION Board of Directors Adeolu Adeboye Niyi Ogunnowo Ukuevo Jackson Okafor Akalaka Temitope Adeboye Tope Adebosin Lanre Ladipo Leon Kelly

Nasir Muhammad

Nationality Designation Nigerian Chairman Nigerian Vice Chairman Nigerian Managing Director Nigerian Independent Non-Executive Director Nigerian Independent Non-Executive Director Nigerian Non-Executive Director American Non-Executive Director American Independent Non-Executive Director Nigerian Non-Executive Director

Business AddressRC NUMBER:

179A Moshood Olugbani Street, Off Ligali Ayorinde St,

Victoria Island, Lagos

771515

Company Secretary

Chris Oruete

Auditors

Shelze Professional Services 7, Edward Hotonu Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos

Bankers

Access Bank Plc Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Zenith International Bank Plc Polaris Bank Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc Access Bank Plc Ecobank Limited Providus Bank Plc Keystone Bank Limited

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors submit herewith their report together with the audited financial statements of RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December, 2022.

LEGAL FORM

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC was incorporated on the 5th of September, 2008. In 2021, the Company converted to a public limited liability company and its shares became listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The company is engaged in the business of Road Marking and Construction.

OPERATING RESULTS

The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:

2022 2021 ₦'000 ₦'000 Revenue 8,835,700 15,082,491 Profit/(Loss) before tax 1,267,885 5,062,489 Taxation (234,000) (163,735) Profit/(Loss) after tax 1,033,885 4,898,754 DIRECTORS AND THEIR INTERESTS

The names of the present Directors are detailed on page 1. None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 of any interest in contracts with which the Company was involved during the period under review.

SHAREHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDING

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

Description 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Unit Percentag e Unit Percentag e Issued Share Capital 91,000,00 0 100% 91,000,00 0 100% Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above) Jackson Ukuevo 63,791,00 0 70.10% 63,791,00 0 70.10% Josephine Ukuevo 14,378,00 0 15.80% 14,378,00 0 15.80% Others 12,831,00 0 14.10% 12,831,00 0 14.10% Total Substantial Shareholdings 91,000,00 0 100.00% 91,000,00 0 100.00% Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interests

-- -- -- -- 0.00% 0.00% -- -- -- -- Total Directors' Shareholdings 0 0.00% 0 0.00% Other Influential Shareholdings 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Free Float in Units and Percentage 0 0.00% 0 0.00% Free Float in Value ₦ 0.00 ₦ 0.00

Declaration:

(A) Ronchess Global Plc with a free float percentage of 14.1% as at 31 December 2022, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board.

(B) Ronchess Global Resources Plc with a free float value of N12,831,000. as at 31 December 2022, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board.