    RONCHESS   NGRONCHESS06

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

(RONCHESS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
81.00 NGN    0.00%
11:09aRonchess Global Resources : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/19Ronchess Global Resources : Board meeting resolution
PU
01/05Ronchess Global Resources : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

03/28/2023 | 11:09am EDT
RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 DECEMBER 2022

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Audited Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Table of contents

Company information 1

Directors' report 2

Directors' responsibilities in respect of the financial statements 3

Report of the independent auditor 4

Statement of financial position 6

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 7

Statement of changes in equity 8

Statement of cash flows 9

Notes to the financial statements 10

Statement of Value Added 29

Five Year Financial Summary 30

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Audited Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

COMPANY INFORMATION Board of Directors Adeolu Adeboye Niyi Ogunnowo Ukuevo Jackson Okafor Akalaka Temitope Adeboye Tope Adebosin Lanre Ladipo Leon Kelly

Nasir Muhammad

Nationality

Designation

Nigerian

Chairman

Nigerian

Vice Chairman

Nigerian

Managing Director

Nigerian

Independent Non-Executive Director

Nigerian

Independent Non-Executive Director

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

American

Non-Executive Director

American

Independent Non-Executive Director

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

Business AddressRC NUMBER:

179A Moshood Olugbani Street, Off Ligali Ayorinde St,

Victoria Island, Lagos

771515

Company Secretary

Chris Oruete

Auditors

Shelze Professional Services 7, Edward Hotonu Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos

Bankers

Access Bank Plc Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Zenith International Bank Plc Polaris Bank Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc Access Bank Plc Ecobank Limited Providus Bank Plc Keystone Bank Limited

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Audited Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors submit herewith their report together with the audited financial statements of RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December, 2022.

LEGAL FORM

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC was incorporated on the 5th of September, 2008. In 2021, the Company converted to a public limited liability company and its shares became listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The company is engaged in the business of Road Marking and Construction.

OPERATING RESULTS

The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:

2022

2021

'000

'000

Revenue

8,835,700

15,082,491

Profit/(Loss) before tax

1,267,885

5,062,489

Taxation

(234,000)

(163,735)

Profit/(Loss) after tax

1,033,885

4,898,754

DIRECTORS AND THEIR INTERESTS

The names of the present Directors are detailed on page 1. None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 of any interest in contracts with which the Company was involved during the period under review.

SHAREHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDING

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

Description

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

Unit

Percentag e

Unit

Percentag e

Issued Share Capital

91,000,00 0

100%

91,000,00 0

100%

Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)

Jackson Ukuevo

63,791,00 0

70.10%

63,791,00 0

70.10%

Josephine Ukuevo

14,378,00 0

15.80%

14,378,00 0

15.80%

Others

12,831,00 0

14.10%

12,831,00 0

14.10%

Total Substantial Shareholdings

91,000,00 0

100.00%

91,000,00 0

100.00%

Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interests

RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC

Audited Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

--

--

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

--

--

--

--

Total Directors' Shareholdings

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

Other Influential Shareholdings

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Free Float in Units and Percentage

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

Free Float in Value

₦ 0.00

₦ 0.00

Declaration:

(A) Ronchess Global Plc with a free float percentage of 14.1% as at 31 December 2022, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board.

(B) Ronchess Global Resources Plc with a free float value of N12,831,000. as at 31 December 2022, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ronchess Global Resources plc published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 15:08:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
