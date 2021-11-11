Log in
    002493   CNE100000W60

RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(002493)
China issues additional LSFO, refined fuel quotas for 2021

11/11/2021 | 03:56am GMT
    SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China has issued new export
quotas for the export of low-sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) used to
power ships and for other refined fuels such as gasoline and
diesel for the rest of 2021, according to a trading source and
document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday. 
    Under the new quotas, 1 million tonnes of LSFO can be
exported while 1.579 million tonnes of refined fuels can be
shipped, according to the source and the document issued by the
Ministry of Commerce. 
    The new issue brings this year's total permits for refined
fuel exports to about 38.6 million tonnes, down one-third from
last year's quotas.
    The document did not break down the specific products
allowed to be exported under the refined fuel quotas, which
normally cover diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.
    The new LSFO quotas raise the total allowances for LSFO to
12 million tonnes for 2021, up from 10 million tonnes last year.
    The refined fuel quotas were issued to state-run China
National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) and Sinochem Group, as well as private refiner
Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp, the document shows.
    The LSFO quotas were allotted to CNPC, Sinopec and CNOOC. 
    China's Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to
a request for comment. 
    The table below gives details of the third batch of LSFO and
refined fuel export quotas for 2021. Figures are in tonnes.
              Low-sulfur fuel oil  Refined oil products
 CNPC                      330,000                430,000
 Sinopec                   580,000                510,000
 CNOOC                      90,000                       
 Sinochem                                         259,000
 ZPC                                              380,000
 Total                   1,000,000              1,579,000
 

 (Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing;
Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian Schmollinger)

© Reuters 2021
