China starts up crude oil pipeline linked to mega private refiner

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - A major crude oil pipeline
connecting a storage farm in east China's Zhoushan of Zhejiang
province to mega private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp
(ZPC) started pumping oil for the first time on Wednesday, local
state media reported.
The 46.5-kilometer (28.89 miles) pipeline is designed to
carry 20 million tonnes a year of crude oil and is expandable to
30 million tonnes, as reported by Zhejiang Daily.
The pipeline cost 1.6 billion yuan ($229.44 million) to
build, with investment from Zhejiang Petroleum Co Ltd, a unit
under state-run Zhejiang Energy Group, and two other local
firms.
The pipeline has a diameter of 0.8 meter, spanning 800
meters over land and 45.7 kilometers under the sea. It starts at
the Huangzeshan crude oil storage base and ends at the ZPC
refinery, which is China's single-largest refiner with daily
processing capacity of 800,000 barrels.
The Huangzeshan storage base started operating in October
with crude oil and refined fuel tanks, with total capacity of
1.51 million cubic meters, or about 9.5 million barrels,
Zhoushan government has said.
($1 = 6.9735 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)