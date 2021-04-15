Ronshine China : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT PARTIAL REPURCHASE OF SENIOR NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.
Ronshine China Holdings Limited
融信中國控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3301)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
PARTIAL REPURCHASE OF SENIOR NOTES
This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Reference is made to the 8.75% Senior Notes due 2022 (ISIN: XS1976760782) (the "Notes") issued by Ronshine China Holdings Limited (融信中國控股有限公司) (the "Company") and unconditionally guaranteed by Subsidiary Guarantors pursuant to the provisions of the indenture dated 25 April 2019 (the "Indenture"), among the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and Citicorp International Limited as trustee. Unless the context herein defines otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Indenture.
As at the date of this announcement, the Company has in the open market repurchased part of the Notes in a principal amount of US$10,000,000, representing 1.43% of the total principal amount of the Notes at the time of initial listing. The Company will cancel the repurchased notes in accordance with the terms of the Notes and Indenture.
By order of the Board of
Ronshine China Holdings Limited
Ou Zonghong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 15 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ou Zonghong, Ms. Yu Lijuan, Ms. Zeng Feiyan, Mr. Ruan Youzhi and Mr. Zhang Lixin are the executive Directors; Ms. Chen Shucui is the non- executive Director; and Mr. Qu Wenzhou, Mr. Ren Yunan and Mr. Ruan Weifeng are the independent non-executive Directors.
