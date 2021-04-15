Ronshine China : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT PARTIAL REPURCHASE OF SENIOR NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ronshine China Holdings Limited

融信中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3301)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

PARTIAL REPURCHASE OF SENIOR NOTES

Reference is made to the 8.75% Senior Notes due 2022 (ISIN: XS1976760782) (the "Notes") issued by Ronshine China Holdings Limited (融信中國控股有限公司) (the "Company") and unconditionally guaranteed by Subsidiary Guarantors pursuant to the provisions of the indenture dated 25 April 2019 (the "Indenture"), among the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and Citicorp International Limited as trustee. Unless the context herein defines otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Indenture.