Ronshine China : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO PROVISION OF GUARANTEE FOR A JOINT VENTURE

Ronshine China Holdings Limited ፄڦʕ਷છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3301)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO PROVISION OF GUARANTEE FOR A JOINT VENTURE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 26 February 2021 in relation to a discloseable transaction relating to the Guarantee Agreement (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to provide the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company with further information as follows:

FURTHER INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE JV PARTNERS

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made reasonable enquiry, Chengdu Longteng is owned as to 20%, 20% and 60% by Sichuan Ruisen Industrial Limited* (̬ʇ๿ಌྼุϞࠢʮ̡), Chengdu Xinjie Real Estate Limited* (ϓேอ௫ໄุϞ ࠢʮ̡) and Chengdu Longteng Investment Group Limited* (ϓேඤᙜҳ༟ණྠϞࠢʮ̡), respectively. Chengdu Longteng is principally engaged in property development business.

Sichuan Ruisen Industrial Limited is owned as to 32% and 68% by Mr. Wang Xin* (ˮಌ) and Mr. Wang Pancai* (ˮऱʑ) respectively. Sichuan Ruisen Industrial Limited is principally engaged in general projects operating and building construction.

Chengdu Xinjie Real Estate Limited is owned as to 90% and 10% by Mr. Yan Hongwei* (ᘌߎ ਃ) and Mr. Yan Xing* (ࣝ݋) respectively. Chengdu Xinjie Real Estate Limited is principally engaged in property development.

Chengdu Longteng Investment Group Limited is owed as to 60.9% and 39.1% by Sichuan Zhengwei Investment Group Limited* (̬ʇ͍މҳ༟ණྠϞࠢʮ̡) and Chengdu Lishen Industrial Limited* (ϓேͭ͡ྼุϞࠢʮ̡) respectively. Chengdu Lishen Industrial Limited is wholly owned by Sichuan Zhengwei Investment Group Limited. Chengdu Longteng Investment Group Limited is principally engaged in projects investment and marketing development. Sichuan Zhengwei Investment Group Limited are owed as to 75%, 20% and 5% by Mr. You Gang* (༷࡝), Mr. You Jin* (༷ආ) and Mr. You Hao* (༷ख), who together are the ultimate beneficial owners of Sichuan Zhengwei Investment Group Limited. Sichuan Zhengwei Investment Group Limited is principally engaged in investment management.

As disclosed in the Announcement, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, (i) save as being a direct shareholder of Chengdu Longteng, Chengdu Longteng Investment Group Limited, Sichuan Ruisen Industrial Limited, Chengdu Xinjie Real Estate Limited and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties; (ii) save as being an indirect shareholder of Chengdu Longteng, Sichuan Zhengwei Investment Group Limited and its ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties; and (iii) save as being a partner to the JV Company, Chengdu Longteng is an Independent Third Party.

The additional information as disclosed above does not affect any other information contained in the Announcement.

By order of the Board of Ronshine China Holdings Limited

Ou Zonghong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ou Zonghong, Ms. Yu Lijuan, Ms. Zeng Feiyan, Mr. Ruan Youzhi and Mr. Zhang Lixin are the executive Directors; Ms. Chen Shucui is the non-executive Director; and Mr. Qu Wenzhou, Mr. Ren Yunan and Mr. Ruan Weifeng are the independent non-executive Directors.

