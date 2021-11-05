Log in
    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
Report No 71 Information on holding the Meetings of Bondholders and taken resolutions

11/05/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
Current Report No. 71/2021

Report Date: 5 November 2021 r.

Issuer's name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Information on holding the Meetings of Bondholders and taken resolutions

With reference to current report No. 68/2021 dated 14 October 2021, the Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that meetings of bondholders were held on 5 November 2021

    1. series T bonds of the Issuer issued on 7 May 2018
    2. series V bonds of the Issuer issued on 2 October 2020
    3. series W bonds of the Issuer issued on 15 April 2021 The Issuer provides as an attachment:
  2. Resolutions adopted at the meeting of bondholders of series T bonds,
  3. Resolutions adopted at the meeting of bondholders of series V bonds,
  4. Resolutions adopted at the meeting of bondholders of series W bonds,

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 18:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
