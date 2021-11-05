Report No 71 Information on holding the Meetings of Bondholders and taken resolutions

Current Report No. 71/2021

Report Date: 5 November 2021 r.

Issuer's name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Information on holding the Meetings of Bondholders and taken resolutions

With reference to current report No. 68/2021 dated 14 October 2021, the Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that meetings of bondholders were held on 5 November 2021

series T bonds of the Issuer issued on 7 May 2018 series V bonds of the Issuer issued on 2 October 2020 series W bonds of the Issuer issued on 15 April 2021 The Issuer provides as an attachment: Resolutions adopted at the meeting of bondholders of series T bonds, Resolutions adopted at the meeting of bondholders of series V bonds, Resolutions adopted at the meeting of bondholders of series W bonds,

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.