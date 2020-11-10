Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ronson Development SE    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Quarterly Financial Report for Q3/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 01:19am EST

Ronson Development SE

Interim Financial Report

for the nine months

ended

30 September 2020

Including the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Ronson Development SE

for the 9 months ended 30 September 2020

and the Interim Condensed Company Financial Statements of Ronson Development SE

for the 9 months ended 30 September 2020

CONTENTS

Page

Management Board Report

1

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2020

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

33

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

34

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

35

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

36

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

37

Interim Condensed Company Financial Statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2020

Interim Condensed Company Statement of Financial Position

75

Interim Condensed Company Statement of Comprehensive Income

76

Interim Condensed Company Statement of Changes in Equity

77

Interim Condensed Company Statement of Cash Flows

78

Notes to the Interim Condensed Company Financial Statements

79

Ronson Development SE

Management Board Report

Introduction

Ronson Development SE ('the Company'), formerly named Ronson Europe N.V., is an European Company with its statutory seat in Warsaw, Poland. The registered office is located at al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej 57. The Company was incorporated in the Netherlands on 18 June 2007 as Ronson Europe N.V. with statutory seat in Rotterdam. During 2018, the Company changed its name and was transformed into an European Company (SE) and, effectively as of 31 October 2018, transferred its registered office of the Company from the Netherlands to Poland.

The shares of the Company are traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 5 November 2007. According to publicly available information, as at 30 September 2020, 66.06% of the shares are controlled by Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. ('A. Luzon Group') and 0.65% of the shares are held by the Company. The remaining 33.29% of the outstanding shares are held by other investors including Nationale Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny and Metlife Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny. The number of shares held by the investors is equal to the number of votes, as there are no privileged shares issued by the Company. It shall be noted that as at 30 September 2020, the Company held 1,063,445 own shares (0.65%) and, in accordance with art. 364 § 2 of the Code of Commercial Companies, it does not exercise voting rights from own shares. For an overview of shares, voting rights and major shareholders of the Company reference is made to page 27.

On 6 November 2020, the market price was PLN 1.40 per share giving the Company a market capitalization of PLN 229.6 million.

Overview of the Activity of the Company and the Group

The Company (together with its subsidiaries, 'the Group') is active in the development and sale of residential units, primarily apartments, in residential real-estate projects to individual customers in Poland. The Company has been operating through its subsidiaries on the following markets in Poland: Warsaw, Wrocław, Poznań and Szczecin.

During the nine months ended 30 September 2020, the Group realized sales of 661 units with the total value of PLN

325.1 million, which compares to sales of 505 units with the total value PLN 221.4 million during the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

As at 30 September 2020, the Group has 841 units available for sale in 12 locations, of which 741 units are in ongoing projects and the remaining 100 units are in completed projects. The ongoing projects comprise a total of 1,587 units, with an aggregate floor space of 91,697 m2. The construction of 277 units with a total area of 16,966 m2 is expected to be completed during remaining period of 2020.

The Group has a pipeline of 14 projects in different stages of preparation, representing approximately 3,724 units with an aggregate floor space of approximately 234,000 m2 for future development in Warsaw, Poznań, Wrocław and Szczecin. During the remaining period of 2020, the Group is considering commencement of 2 stages of the currently running projects comprising 140 units with a total area of 8,200 m2.

On 31 March 2020, the Company (via its subsidiary) entered into a preliminary agreement concerning the purchase of the ownership right of an undeveloped property located in Poznań, Grunwald district. The project will comprise 80 units with an aggregate floor space of 3,400 m2. The final agreement was signed on 28 of April 2020, while the price of the property has been fixed at PLN 3.0 million and paid.

On 9 April 2020, the Company (via its subsidiary) exercised the last call option, based on call option agreements concluded on 10 April 2018 with Global City Holdings B.V. (hereinafter "Call Option Agreements"), as a result of this transaction the Company acquired shares in company holding one substage of the Nova Królikarnia project with an aggregate floor space of 3,300 m2 for a total value of PLN 9.9 million.

On 14 August 2020, the Company (via its subsidiary) entered into preliminary agreement concerning the purchase of the perpetual usufruct right of a plot of land located in Warsaw, Wola district, with an area of 1,600 m2. The final price of the property will depend on the usable area of the units to be build on the property and will be calculated base on a valide building permit obtained by the selling entity. The company estimate that the final sale price for the property shall not eccied PLN 22.0 million.

1

Ronson Development SE

Management Board Report

Overview of the Activity of the Company and the Group

The Company's group structure and information on the Company's organizational structure

The table below presents the structure of the Company's group and the Company's interest in the share capital:

Year of

Share of ownership & voting

Entity name

incorporation

rights at the end of

Share of ownership & voting rights at the end of

30 September 31 December

2020

2019

a.

held directly by the Company:

1

Ronson Development Management Sp. z o.o.

1999

100%

100%

2

Ronson Development 2000 Sp. z o.o. (2)

2000

-

100%

3

Ronson Development Warsaw Sp. z o.o.

2000

100%

100%

4

Ronson Development Investment Sp. z o.o.

2011

100%

100%

5

Ronson Development Metropol Sp. z o.o.

2011

100%

100%

6

Ronson Development Properties Sp. z o.o. (2)

2002

-

100%

7

Apartments Projekt Sp. z o.o. (2)

2003

-

100%

8

Ronson Development Enterprise Sp. z o.o. (2)

2004

-

100%

9

Ronson Development Company Sp. z o.o. (2)

2005

-

100%

10

Ronson Development Creations Sp. z o.o.

2005

100%

100%

11

Ronson Development Buildings Sp. z o.o. (2)

2005

-

100%

12

Ronson Development Structure Sp. z o.o. (2)

2005

-

100%

13

Ronson Development Poznań Sp. z o.o. (2)

2005

-

100%

14

E.E.E. Development Sp. z o.o. (2)

2005

-

100%

15

Ronson Development Innovation Sp. z o.o. (2)

2006

-

100%

16

Ronson Development Wrocław Sp. z o.o. (2)

2006

-

100%

17

Ronson Development Capital Sp. z o.o. (2)

2006

-

100%

18

Ronson Development Sp. z o.o.

2006

100%

100%

19

Ronson Development Construction Sp. z o.o.

2006

100%

100%

20

City 2015 Sp. z o.o.

2006

100%

100%

21

Ronson Development Village Sp. z o.o. (1)

2007

100%

100%

22

Ronson Development Conception Sp. z o.o. (2)

2007

-

100%

23

Ronson Development Architecture Sp. z o.o. (2)

2007

-

100%

24

Ronson Development Skyline Sp. z o.o.

2007

100%

100%

25

Continental Development Sp. z o.o. (2)

2007

-

100%

26

Ronson Development Universal Sp. z o.o. (1)

2007

100%

100%

27

Ronson Development Retreat Sp. z o.o. (2)

2007

-

100%

28

Ronson Development South Sp. z o.o.

2007

100%

100%

29

Ronson Development Partner 5 Sp. z o.o.

2007

100%

100%

30

Ronson Development Partner 4 Sp. z o.o.

2007

100%

100%

31

Ronson Development North Sp. z o.o.

2007

100%

100%

32

Ronson Development Providence Sp. z o.o.

2007

100%

100%

33

Ronson Development Finco Sp. z o.o.

2009

100%

100%

34

Ronson Development Partner 2 Sp. z o.o.

2009

100%

100%

35

Ronson Development Skyline 2010 Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji (2)

2010

-

100%

36

Ronson Development Partner 3 Sp. z o.o.

2012

100%

100%

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 06:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
01:19aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Quarterly Financial Report for Q3/2020
PU
11/02RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 45 Purchase of own shares
PU
10/27RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 44 Significant agreement of purchase of plot
PU
10/26RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Raport nr 43 Nabycie akcji własnych
PU
10/26RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 43 Purchase of own shares
PU
10/19RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 42 Purchase of own shares
PU
10/12RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report no 41 Purchase of own shares
PU
10/05RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 39 Early redemption of series S bonds
PU
10/05RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 38 Purchase of own shares
PU
09/28RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 36 Purchase of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 361 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Net income 2020 36,8 M 9,72 M 9,72 M
Net Debt 2020 87,0 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,32x
Yield 2020 4,32%
Capitalization 227 M 59,7 M 59,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,06 PLN
Last Close Price 1,39 PLN
Spread / Highest target -13,7%
Spread / Average Target -23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boaz Haim Chairman-Management Board
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yaron Shama Chief Financial Officer & VP-Management Board
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE70.55%60
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-8.11%50 033
VONOVIA SE18.29%39 932
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-22.04%28 294
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE18.40%18 896
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.92%17 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group