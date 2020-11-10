Ronson Development : Quarterly Financial Report for Q3/2020

Ronson Development SE

Management Board Report

Introduction

Ronson Development SE ('the Company'), formerly named Ronson Europe N.V., is an European Company with its statutory seat in Warsaw, Poland. The registered office is located at al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej 57. The Company was incorporated in the Netherlands on 18 June 2007 as Ronson Europe N.V. with statutory seat in Rotterdam. During 2018, the Company changed its name and was transformed into an European Company (SE) and, effectively as of 31 October 2018, transferred its registered office of the Company from the Netherlands to Poland.

The shares of the Company are traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 5 November 2007. According to publicly available information, as at 30 September 2020, 66.06% of the shares are controlled by Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. ('A. Luzon Group') and 0.65% of the shares are held by the Company. The remaining 33.29% of the outstanding shares are held by other investors including Nationale Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny and Metlife Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny. The number of shares held by the investors is equal to the number of votes, as there are no privileged shares issued by the Company. It shall be noted that as at 30 September 2020, the Company held 1,063,445 own shares (0.65%) and, in accordance with art. 364 § 2 of the Code of Commercial Companies, it does not exercise voting rights from own shares. For an overview of shares, voting rights and major shareholders of the Company reference is made to page 27.

On 6 November 2020, the market price was PLN 1.40 per share giving the Company a market capitalization of PLN 229.6 million.

Overview of the Activity of the Company and the Group

The Company (together with its subsidiaries, 'the Group') is active in the development and sale of residential units, primarily apartments, in residential real-estate projects to individual customers in Poland. The Company has been operating through its subsidiaries on the following markets in Poland: Warsaw, Wrocław, Poznań and Szczecin.

During the nine months ended 30 September 2020, the Group realized sales of 661 units with the total value of PLN

325.1 million, which compares to sales of 505 units with the total value PLN 221.4 million during the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

As at 30 September 2020, the Group has 841 units available for sale in 12 locations, of which 741 units are in ongoing projects and the remaining 100 units are in completed projects. The ongoing projects comprise a total of 1,587 units, with an aggregate floor space of 91,697 m2. The construction of 277 units with a total area of 16,966 m2 is expected to be completed during remaining period of 2020.

The Group has a pipeline of 14 projects in different stages of preparation, representing approximately 3,724 units with an aggregate floor space of approximately 234,000 m2 for future development in Warsaw, Poznań, Wrocław and Szczecin. During the remaining period of 2020, the Group is considering commencement of 2 stages of the currently running projects comprising 140 units with a total area of 8,200 m2.

On 31 March 2020, the Company (via its subsidiary) entered into a preliminary agreement concerning the purchase of the ownership right of an undeveloped property located in Poznań, Grunwald district. The project will comprise 80 units with an aggregate floor space of 3,400 m2. The final agreement was signed on 28 of April 2020, while the price of the property has been fixed at PLN 3.0 million and paid.

On 9 April 2020, the Company (via its subsidiary) exercised the last call option, based on call option agreements concluded on 10 April 2018 with Global City Holdings B.V. (hereinafter "Call Option Agreements"), as a result of this transaction the Company acquired shares in company holding one substage of the Nova Królikarnia project with an aggregate floor space of 3,300 m2 for a total value of PLN 9.9 million.

On 14 August 2020, the Company (via its subsidiary) entered into preliminary agreement concerning the purchase of the perpetual usufruct right of a plot of land located in Warsaw, Wola district, with an area of 1,600 m2. The final price of the property will depend on the usable area of the units to be build on the property and will be calculated base on a valide building permit obtained by the selling entity. The company estimate that the final sale price for the property shall not eccied PLN 22.0 million.

