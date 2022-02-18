Log in
    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
Ronson Development : Report No 15 Notification from a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR

02/18/2022 | 11:22am EST
Current report No. 15/2022

Date of report: 18 February 2022

Issuer's name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Notification from a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that it received from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. ("Luzon Group"), a person closely associated (within the meaning of Article 3.1.26(d) of the MAR) with Amos Luzon, in his capacity as chairman of the Issuer's Supervisory Board and with Ofer Kadouri, in his capacity as a member of the Issuer's Supervisory Board, a notification on the direct acquisition, as a result of the squeeze out announced on 14 February 2022, of an aggregate 8,144,022 (eight million one hundred and forty-four thousand and twenty-two) ordinary bearer shares in the share capital of the Issuer representing approximately 4.97% of the share capital of the Issuer and entitling the holder thereof to approximately 4.97% of the votes at the general meeting of the Issuer.

As a result of the above-mentioned transaction, Luzon Group holds, directly and indirectly, 164,010,813 ordinary bearer shares in the share capital of the Issuer representing 100% of the share capital of the Issuer, including 108,349,187 shares (approximately 66.06% of the share capital of the Issuer) held indirectly through I.T.R. Dori B.V. with its registered seat in Rotterdam, 54,093,672 shares (approximately 32,98% of the share capital of the Issuer) held directly and 1,567,954 shares (approximately 0.96% of the share capital of the Issuer) held indirectly, and comprising of treasury shares in the Issuer, although the Issuer, according to Article 364 § 2 of the Commercial Companies Code, does not exercise the shareholder rights attached to the treasury shares, including the voting rights.

The text of notification constitutes an attachment to this report.

Legal basis: Art. 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (the "MAR").

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
