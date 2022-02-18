Ronson Development : Report No 16 Notification of a change of the ownership interest in the shares in Ronson Development SE

Current report No. 16/2022
Date of report: 18 February 2022
Issuer's name: Ronson Development SE
Subject: Notification of a change of the ownership interest in the shares in Ronson Development SE
The management board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that on 18 February 2022, it received from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. and Mr Amos Luzon., a notification of a change of the ownership interest in the shares in the Issuer.
The text of the notification constitutes an attachment to this report.
Legal basis: Art. 70 item 1 of the Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies
