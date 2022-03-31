Ronson Development : Report No 22 Conclusion of a significant agreement for purchase of real estate

Current Report No. 22 / 2022

Report Date: 30 March 2022

Issuer's name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Conclusion of a significant agreement for purchase of real estate

In reference to the current report no. 10 / 2021 dated 3 March 2021 and 13 / 2021 dated 13 April 2021 and 1 / 2022 dated 4 January 2022, regarding conclusion and amendment of the preliminary agreement for the purchase of the perpetual usufruct right of a plot of land located in Warsaw, with an area of c.a. 2.4 thousand m2 (the "Property"), the management board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer"), hereby announces that yesterday, i.e. on 29 March 2022, in afternoon hours, the Issuer's subsidiary, Ronson Development SPV3 spółka z o.o. (the "Company"), in performance of the preliminary agreement mentioned above, concluded the final agreement for transfer of the Property (the "Agreement").

The price for the Property in the total amount of PLN 11,920,000 net plus PLN 2,741,600 VAT was paid prior to the conclusion of the Agreement.

As indicated in the abovementioned current reports, the seller may in future also receive additional and separate remuneration in case the Seller obtains (and transfers to the Company) a decision on land development conditions for the Property, on the terms and conditions as described in the above-mentioned preliminary agreement.

The terms and conditions of the Agreement concluded by the Company do not differ from standard contractual provisions of agreements of that type.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.