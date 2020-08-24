Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ronson Development SE    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report No 31 Purchase of own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 09:56am EDT

Current Report No. 31 / 2020

Report Date: 24 August 2020

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Purchase of own shares

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 21 of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 30 June 2020 (current report No. 19/2020 dated 30 June 2020), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:

  • on 18 August 2020 purchased 19,490 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price

of PLN 1.272 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 24,794.65. The purchased shares constitute 0.01188% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

  • on 19 August 2020 purchased 14,148 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price

of PLN 1.264 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 17,885.92. The purchased shares constitute 0.00863% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

  • on 20 August 2020 purchased 13,770 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price

of PLN 1.264 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 17,411.76. The purchased shares constitute 0.00840% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

  • on 21 August 2020 purchased 13,424 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price

of PLN 1.254 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 16,830.00. The purchased shares constitute 0.00818% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 959,939 shares, which constitute 0.58529% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 17 - 21 August 2020.

Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Attachment to the current report no. 31 / 2020 dated 24 August 2020

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

18 August 2020

10:26:51.432029

1,100

1.240 zł

1,364.00 zł

18 August 2020

10:42:50.437956

900

1.240 zł

1,116.00 zł

18 August 2020

10:42:50.437962

200

1.240 zł

248.00 zł

18 August 2020

11:20:40.768955

2,800

1.240 zł

3,472.00 zł

18 August 2020

14:43:41.806742

5,000

1.280 zł

6,400.00 zł

18 August 2020

16:40:38.596038

1,500

1.285 zł

1,927.50 zł

18 August 2020

16:44:30.352242

7,990

1.285 zł

10,267.15 zł

Sum 18 August 2020

19,490

24,794.65 zł

19 August 2020

09:10:01.607901

2,148

1.290 zł

2,770.92 zł

19 August 2020

10:49:12.817406

2,000

1.280 zł

2,560.00 zł

19 August 2020

12:48:48.466519

2,000

1.260 zł

2,520.00 zł

19 August 2020

14:38:40.088279

1,000

1.260 zł

1,260.00 zł

19 August 2020

14:40:10.053012

2,500

1.260 zł

3,150.00 zł

19 August 2020

17:00:59.556752

4,500

1.250 zł

5,625.00 zł

Sum 19 August 2020

14,148

17,885.92 zł

20 August 2020

09:21:05.787410

91

1.275 zł

116.03 zł

20 August 2020

09:21:05.787415

2,679

1.275 zł

3,415.73 zł

20 August 2020

10:02:42.566837

2,500

1.250 zł

3,125.00 zł

20 August 2020

10:41:34.036876

1,390

1.250 zł

1,737.50 zł

20 August 2020

11:33:37.021385

2,170

1.270 zł

2,755.90 zł

20 August 2020

12:38:02.525297

330

1.270 zł

419.10 zł

20 August 2020

12:57:56.809077

1,500

1.270 zł

1,905.00 zł

20 August 2020

14:28:59.446130

170

1.250 zł

212.50 zł

20 August 2020

14:47:24.469505

940

1.250 zł

1,175.00 zł

20 August 2020

17:01:12.639357

1,310

1.275 zł

1,670.25 zł

20 August 2020

17:01:12.639362

690

1.275 zł

879.75 zł

Sum 20 August 2020

13,770

17,411.76 zł

21 August 2020

09:09:30.414108

5,000

1.270 zł

6,350.00 zł

21 August 2020

10:40:25.544119

3,424

1.250 zł

4,280.00 zł

21 August 2020

11:44:10.290220

156

1.250 zł

195.00 zł

21 August 2020

11:54:56.453403

2,344

1.250 zł

2,930.00 zł

21 August 2020

12:02:17.710714

2,500

1.230 zł

3,075.00 zł

Sum 21 August 2020

13,424

16,830.00 zł

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 13:55:44 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
09:56aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Raport nr 31 Nabycie akcji własnych
PU
09:56aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 31 Purchase of own shares
PU
08:42aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : report No 30 Distribution of dividend for the year 2019
PU
08:34aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Raport nr 30 Wypłata dywidendy za rok 2019
PU
08/10RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 28 Purchase of own shares
PU
08/04RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 27 Purchase of own shares
PU
07/29RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 26 Purchase of own shares
PU
07/20RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 25 Purchase of own shares
PU
07/14RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 24 Purchase of own shares
PU
07/01RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 22 Determination of the detailed terms of the buy..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 361 M 97,0 M 97,0 M
Net income 2020 36,8 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
Net Debt 2020 87,0 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,55x
Yield 2020 4,92%
Capitalization 199 M 53,2 M 53,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,06 PLN
Last Close Price 1,22 PLN
Spread / Highest target -1,64%
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boaz Haim Chairman-Management Board
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yaron Shama Chief Financial Officer & VP-Management Board
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE49.69%53
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.98%44 732
VONOVIA SE23.50%38 330
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.11%32 355
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.89%19 136
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.50%17 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group