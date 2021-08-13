Log in
    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
Ronson Development : Report No 32 Notification of a change of the ownership interest in the shares in Ronson Development SE

08/13/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Current report No. 32/2021

Date of report: 13 August 2021

Issuer's name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Notification of a change of the ownership interest in the shares in Ronson Development SE

The management board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that on 13 August 2021, it received from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. and Mr. Amos Luzon a notification of a change of the ownership interest in the shares in the Issuer.

The text of the notification constitutes an attachment to this report.

Legal basis: Art. 70 item 1 of the Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 18:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
