Ronson Development : Report No 39 Early redemption of series S bonds

Current Report No. 39 / 2020
Report Date: 5 October 2020
Name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE
Subject: Early redemption of series S bonds
In reference to the current report no. 37/2020 of 2 October 2020, the Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Company", the "Issuer"), hereby announces that on 5 October 2020, the Company signed the final agreement for the purchase for early redemption of all series S bonds of the Company issued on 14 June 2017, i.e. 20,000 (twenty thousand) bonds, each with a nominal value of PLN 1,000 (one thousand zlotys), and with a total nominal value of PLN 20,000,000 (twenty million zlotys) (the "Redeemed Bonds").
The bondholder of Redeemed Bonds shall be entitled to the following benefits in relation to the Redeemed Bonds:
PLN 990 (hundred ninety zlotys) per 1 (one) Redeemed Bond;
interest at the early redemption date in the amount of PLN 10.92 gross per 1 (one) Redeemed Bond.
The total payment for the bondholder of Redeemed Bonds amounts to PLN 20,018,400 (twenty million eighteen thousand four hundred zlotys).
Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.
