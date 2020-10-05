Log in
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 10/02
1.28 PLN   +0.79%
Ronson Development : Report No 39 Early redemption of series S bonds

10/05/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

Current Report No. 39 / 2020

Report Date: 5 October 2020

Name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Early redemption of series S bonds

In reference to the current report no. 37/2020 of 2 October 2020, the Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Company", the "Issuer"), hereby announces that on 5 October 2020, the Company signed the final agreement for the purchase for early redemption of all series S bonds of the Company issued on 14 June 2017, i.e. 20,000 (twenty thousand) bonds, each with a nominal value of PLN 1,000 (one thousand zlotys), and with a total nominal value of PLN 20,000,000 (twenty million zlotys) (the "Redeemed Bonds").

The bondholder of Redeemed Bonds shall be entitled to the following benefits in relation to the Redeemed Bonds:

  1. PLN 990 (hundred ninety zlotys) per 1 (one) Redeemed Bond;
  2. interest at the early redemption date in the amount of PLN 10.92 gross per 1 (one) Redeemed Bond.

The total payment for the bondholder of Redeemed Bonds amounts to PLN 20,018,400 (twenty million eighteen thousand four hundred zlotys).

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.



Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 20:24:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 361 M 94,7 M 94,7 M
Net income 2020 36,8 M 9,66 M 9,66 M
Net Debt 2020 87,0 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,82x
Yield 2020 4,69%
Capitalization 212 M 55,7 M 55,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,06 PLN
Last Close Price 1,28 PLN
Spread / Highest target -6,25%
Spread / Average Target -17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boaz Haim Chairman-Management Board
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yaron Shama Chief Financial Officer & VP-Management Board
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE57.06%54
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-12.93%45 903
VONOVIA SE23.04%39 149
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-8.52%33 204
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.93%17 584
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.75%17 264
