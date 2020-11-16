Ronson Development : Report No 47 Purchase of own shares
11/16/2020 | 11:07am EST
Current Report No. 47/ 2020
Report Date: 16 November 2020
Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE
Subject: Purchase of own shares
The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 21 of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 30 June 2020 (current report No. 19/2020 dated 30 June 2020), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:
on 10 November 2020 purchased 9,044 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.322 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 11,957.64. The purchased shares constitute 0.00551% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
on 12 November 2020 purchased 12,273 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.318 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 16,170.82. The purchased shares constitute 0.00748% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.
on 13 November 2020 purchased 8,867 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.327 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 11,766.82. The purchased shares constitute 0.00541% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
The total number of own
shares held by the
Issuer after considering the above
transactions
is 1,232,950 shares, which
constitute 0.75175%
of the share capital of the Issuer
and votes
at the General Meeting of the Issuer.
Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 9 - 13 November 2020.
Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.
Attachment to the current report no. 47 / 2020 dated 16 November 2020
DATE OF THE
HOUR OF THE
QUANTITY
PRICE (PLN)
VALUE (PLN)
TRANSACTION
TRANSACTION
10 November 2020
10:28:05.753880
3,000
1.320 zł
3,960.00 zł
10 November 2020
10:38:18.980941
2,000
1.320 zł
2,640.00 zł
10 November 2020
10:43:58.036620
1,044
1.310 zł
1,367.64 zł
10 November 2020
13:20:48.732725
1,000
1.315 zł
1,315.00 zł
10 November 2020
14:13:48.842133
1,000
1.315 zł
1,315.00 zł
10 November 2020
14:55:47.801705
1,000
1.360 zł
1,360.00 zł
sum 10 November 2020
9,044
11,957.64 zł
12 November 2020
09:35:15.017489
821
1.305 zł
1,071.41 zł
12 November 2020
09:35:15.017498
1,179
1.305 zł
1,538.60 zł
12 November 2020
09:36:23.317464
2,000
1.305 zł
2,610.00 zł
12 November 2020
09:42:17.408852
2,273
1.285 zł
2,920.81 zł
12 November 2020
11:02:21.028417
2,000
1.300 zł
2,600.00 zł
12 November 2020
13:12:09.612913
2,000
1.355 zł
2,710.00 zł
12 November 2020
13:40:03.365010
1,414
1.360 zł
1,923.04 zł
12 November 2020
13:40:18.921628
586
1.360 zł
796.96 zł
sum 12 November 2020
12,273
16,170.82zł
13 November 2020
13:57:31.094185
2,000
1.320 zł
2,640.00 zł
13 November 2020
15:31:26.501094
500
1.320 zł
660.00 zł
13 November 2020
16:25:58.544292
1,000
1.330 zł
1,330.00 zł
13 November 2020
16:25:58.667371
43
1.300 zł
55.90 zł
13 November 2020
17:00:56.401553
457
1.330 zł
607.81 zł
13 November 2020
17:01:16.649081
984
1.330 zł
1,308.72 zł
13 November 2020
17:01:38.141464
2,000
1.330 zł
2,660.00 zł
13 November 2020
17:03:56.492410
213
1.330 zł
283.29 zł
13 November 2020
17:03:56.492416
1,670
1.330 zł
2,221.10 zł
sum 13 November 2020
8,867
11,766.82 zł
