Ronson Development : Report No 47 Purchase of own shares

11/16/2020 | 11:07am EST

Current Report No. 47/ 2020

Report Date: 16 November 2020

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Purchase of own shares

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 21 of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 30 June 2020 (current report No. 19/2020 dated 30 June 2020), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:

 on 10 November 2020 purchased 9,044 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.322 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 11,957.64. The purchased shares constitute 0.00551% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

  • on 12 November 2020 purchased 12,273 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.318 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 16,170.82. The purchased shares constitute 0.00748% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

 on 13 November 2020 purchased 8,867 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.327 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 11,766.82. The purchased shares constitute 0.00541% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

The total number of own

shares held by the

Issuer after considering the above

transactions

is 1,232,950 shares, which

constitute 0.75175%

of the share capital of the Issuer

and votes

at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 9 - 13 November 2020.

Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Attachment to the current report no. 47 / 2020 dated 16 November 2020

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

10 November 2020

10:28:05.753880

3,000

1.320 zł

3,960.00 zł

10 November 2020

10:38:18.980941

2,000

1.320 zł

2,640.00 zł

10 November 2020

10:43:58.036620

1,044

1.310 zł

1,367.64 zł

10 November 2020

13:20:48.732725

1,000

1.315 zł

1,315.00 zł

10 November 2020

14:13:48.842133

1,000

1.315 zł

1,315.00 zł

10 November 2020

14:55:47.801705

1,000

1.360 zł

1,360.00 zł

sum 10 November 2020

9,044

11,957.64 zł

12 November 2020

09:35:15.017489

821

1.305 zł

1,071.41 zł

12 November 2020

09:35:15.017498

1,179

1.305 zł

1,538.60 zł

12 November 2020

09:36:23.317464

2,000

1.305 zł

2,610.00 zł

12 November 2020

09:42:17.408852

2,273

1.285 zł

2,920.81 zł

12 November 2020

11:02:21.028417

2,000

1.300 zł

2,600.00 zł

12 November 2020

13:12:09.612913

2,000

1.355 zł

2,710.00 zł

12 November 2020

13:40:03.365010

1,414

1.360 zł

1,923.04 zł

12 November 2020

13:40:18.921628

586

1.360 zł

796.96 zł

sum 12 November 2020

12,273

16,170.82zł

13 November 2020

13:57:31.094185

2,000

1.320 zł

2,640.00 zł

13 November 2020

15:31:26.501094

500

1.320 zł

660.00 zł

13 November 2020

16:25:58.544292

1,000

1.330 zł

1,330.00 zł

13 November 2020

16:25:58.667371

43

1.300 zł

55.90 zł

13 November 2020

17:00:56.401553

457

1.330 zł

607.81 zł

13 November 2020

17:01:16.649081

984

1.330 zł

1,308.72 zł

13 November 2020

17:01:38.141464

2,000

1.330 zł

2,660.00 zł

13 November 2020

17:03:56.492410

213

1.330 zł

283.29 zł

13 November 2020

17:03:56.492416

1,670

1.330 zł

2,221.10 zł

sum 13 November 2020

8,867

11,766.82 zł

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 16:06:03 UTC
