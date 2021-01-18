Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ronson Development SE    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report No 5 Purchase of own shares

01/18/2021 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current Report No. 5 / 2021

Report Date: 18 January 2021

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Purchase of own shares

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 21 of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 30 June 2020 (current report No. 19/2020 dated 30 June 2020), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:

  • on 11 January 2021 purchased 9,613 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.449 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 13,927.64. The purchased shares constitute 0.00586% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 12 January 2021 purchased 8,459 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.480 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 12,517.24. The purchased shares constitute 0.00516% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 13 January 2021 purchased 9,763 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.534 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 14,975.69. The purchased shares constitute 0.00595% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 14 January 2021 purchased 14,763 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.661 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 24,520.41. The purchased shares constitute 0.00900% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 15 January 2021 purchased 4,797 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.700 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 8,153.89. The purchased shares constitute 0.00292% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 1,567,954 shares, which constitute 0.95601% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 11 - 15 January 2021.

Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Attachment to the current report no. 5 / 2021 dated 18 January 2021

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

11 January 2021

09:31:17.050092

125

1.460 zł

182.50 zł

11 January 2021

09:31:17.050099

98

1.460 zł

143.08 zł

11 January 2021

09:31:17.064819

13

1.460 zł

18.98 zł

11 January 2021

09:31:17.117023

42

1.460 zł

61.32 zł

11 January 2021

09:31:17.169717

7

1.460 zł

10.22 zł

11 January 2021

09:58:40.489222

2,000

1.460 zł

2,920.00 zł

11 January 2021

09:58:40.499331

328

1.460 zł

478.88 zł

11 January 2021

10:13:03.745727

657

1.460 zł

959.22 zł

11 January 2021

10:24:13.169180

1,000

1.460 zł

1,460.00 zł

11 January 2021

10:24:13.185341

343

1.460 zł

500.78 zł

11 January 2021

10:44:41.699887

1,200

1.440 zł

1,728.00 zł

11 January 2021

11:22:18.995225

1,800

1.440 zł

2,592.00 zł

11 January 2021

11:29:06.270927

1,578

1.430 zł

2,256.54 zł

11 January 2021

14:15:19.913752

422

1.460 zł

616.12 zł

sum 11 January 2021

9,613

13,927.64 zł

12 January 2021

09:01:53.485488

248

1.470 zł

364.56 zł

12 January 2021

09:27:55.127940

1,907

1.470 zł

2,803.29 zł

12 January 2021

10:05:18.894383

197

1.490 zł

293.53 zł

12 January 2021

10:05:18.894388

1,303

1.490 zł

1,941.47 zł

12 January 2021

11:54:48.370727

671

1.470 zł

986.37 zł

12 January 2021

12:14:03.575407

2,000

1.485 zł

2,970.00 zł

12 January 2021

12:15:04.714488

920

1.485 zł

1,366.20 zł

12 January 2021

12:30:50.647895

105

1.485 zł

155.93 zł

12 January 2021

12:33:14.648753

100

1.485 zł

148.50 zł

12 January 2021

15:25:56.949465

375

1.485 zł

556.88 zł

12 January 2021

16:32:47.696961

633

1.470 zł

930.51 zł

sum 12 January 2021

8,459

12,517.24 zł

13 January 2021

09:29:01.582513

188

1.495 zł

281.06 zł

13 January 2021

09:29:01.582529

3,500

1.495 zł

5,232.50 zł

13 January 2021

09:29:01.582543

75

1.495 zł

112.13 zł

13 January 2021

10:02:29.879423

2,000

1.485 zł

2,970.00 zł

13 January 2021

13:27:41.692444

115

1.610 zł

185.15 zł

13 January 2021

13:27:41.708211

123

1.610 zł

198.03 zł

13 January 2021

13:27:41.722012

49

1.610 zł

78.89 zł

13 January 2021

14:13:05.027894

1,713

1.610 zł

2,757.93 zł

13 January 2021

14:44:11.610958

2,000

1.580 zł

3,160.00 zł

sum 13 January 2021

9,763

14,975.69 zł

14 January 2021

09:23:46.483343

850

1.665 zł

1,415.25 zł

14 January 2021

09:27:23.005625

1,381

1.665 zł

2,299.37 zł

14 January 2021

09:51:35.822296

1,532

1.665 zł

2,550.78 zł

14 January 2021

09:55:27.321486

3,000

1.640 zł

4,920.00 zł

14 January 2021

10:06:46.467345

2,000

1.620 zł

3,240.00 zł

14 January 2021

11:31:38.534189

51

1.705 zł

86.96 zł

14 January 2021

11:35:48.424123

2,949

1.705 zł

5,028.05 zł

14 January 2021

14:25:06.763327

919

1.660 zł

1,525.54 zł

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

14 January 2021

14:36:25.172635

2,081

1.660 zł

3,454.46 zł

sum 14 January 2021

14,763

24,520.41 zł

15 January 2021

09:08:28.588433

8

1.695 zł

13.56 zł

15 January 2021

09:08:28.588438

1,000

1.700 zł

1,700.00 zł

15 January 2021

09:09:49.777268

1,884

1.700 zł

3,202.80 zł

15 January 2021

09:13:42.468252

605

1.700 zł

1,028.50 zł

15 January 2021

09:41:56.982822

195

1.695 zł

330.53 zł

15 January 2021

09:55:52.128157

205

1.700 zł

348.50 zł

15 January 2021

09:55:52.128161

900

1.700 zł

1,530.00 zł

sum 15 January 2021

4,797

8,153.89 zł

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 16:05:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
11:06aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 5 Purchase of own shares
PU
01/12RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 4 Preliminary information about number of units s..
PU
01/12RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 3 Dates of publication of periodic reports in 202..
PU
01/04RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 1 Purchase of own shares
PU
2020RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 56 Purchase of own shares
PU
2020RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 55 Purchase of own shares
PU
2020RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 54 Conclusion of significant agreements regarding..
PU
2020RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 51 Conclusion of significant preliminary agreemen..
PU
2020RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 50 Purchase of own shares
PU
2020RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 49 Purchase of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 361 M 96,1 M 96,1 M
Net income 2020 36,8 M 9,81 M 9,81 M
Net Debt 2020 87,0 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,55x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 270 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,06 PLN
Last Close Price 1,66 PLN
Spread / Highest target -27,7%
Spread / Average Target -36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Boaz Haim Chairman-Management Board
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yaron Shama Chief Financial Officer & VP-Management Board
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE27.69%72
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.36%52 090
VONOVIA SE-6.36%38 287
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.62%24 520
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.47%17 166
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.53%15 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ