Ronson Development : Report No 5 Purchase of own shares

Current Report No. 5 / 2021

Report Date: 18 January 2021

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Purchase of own shares

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 21 of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 30 June 2020 (current report No. 19/2020 dated 30 June 2020), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:

on 11 January 2021 purchased 9,613 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.449 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 13,927.64. The purchased shares constitute 0.00586% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

on 12 January 2021 purchased 8,459 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.480 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 12,517.24. The purchased shares constitute 0.00516% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

on 13 January 2021 purchased 9,763 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.534 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 14,975.69. The purchased shares constitute 0.00595% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

on 14 January 2021 purchased 14,763 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.661 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 24,520.41. The purchased shares constitute 0.00900% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

on 15 January 2021 purchased 4,797 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.700 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 8,153.89. The purchased shares constitute 0.00292% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 1,567,954 shares, which constitute 0.95601% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 11 - 15 January 2021.

Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.