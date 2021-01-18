Ronson Development : Report No 5 Purchase of own shares
01/18/2021 | 11:06am EST
Current Report No. 5 / 2021
Report Date: 18 January 2021
Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE
Subject: Purchase of own shares
The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 21 of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 30 June 2020 (current report No. 19/2020 dated 30 June 2020), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:
on 11 January 2021 purchased 9,613 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.449 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 13,927.64. The purchased shares constitute 0.00586% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
on 12 January 2021 purchased 8,459 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.480 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 12,517.24. The purchased shares constitute 0.00516% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
on 13 January 2021 purchased 9,763 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.534 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 14,975.69. The purchased shares constitute 0.00595% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
on 14 January 2021 purchased 14,763 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.661 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 24,520.41. The purchased shares constitute 0.00900% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
on 15 January 2021 purchased 4,797 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.700 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 8,153.89. The purchased shares constitute 0.00292% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.
The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 1,567,954 shares, which constitute 0.95601% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.
Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 11 - 15 January 2021.
Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.
Attachment to the current report no. 5 / 2021 dated 18 January 2021
DATE OF THE
HOUR OF THE
QUANTITY
PRICE (PLN)
VALUE (PLN)
TRANSACTION
TRANSACTION
11 January 2021
09:31:17.050092
125
1.460 zł
182.50 zł
11 January 2021
09:31:17.050099
98
1.460 zł
143.08 zł
11 January 2021
09:31:17.064819
13
1.460 zł
18.98 zł
11 January 2021
09:31:17.117023
42
1.460 zł
61.32 zł
11 January 2021
09:31:17.169717
7
1.460 zł
10.22 zł
11 January 2021
09:58:40.489222
2,000
1.460 zł
2,920.00 zł
11 January 2021
09:58:40.499331
328
1.460 zł
478.88 zł
11 January 2021
10:13:03.745727
657
1.460 zł
959.22 zł
11 January 2021
10:24:13.169180
1,000
1.460 zł
1,460.00 zł
11 January 2021
10:24:13.185341
343
1.460 zł
500.78 zł
11 January 2021
10:44:41.699887
1,200
1.440 zł
1,728.00 zł
11 January 2021
11:22:18.995225
1,800
1.440 zł
2,592.00 zł
11 January 2021
11:29:06.270927
1,578
1.430 zł
2,256.54 zł
11 January 2021
14:15:19.913752
422
1.460 zł
616.12 zł
sum 11 January 2021
9,613
13,927.64 zł
12 January 2021
09:01:53.485488
248
1.470 zł
364.56 zł
12 January 2021
09:27:55.127940
1,907
1.470 zł
2,803.29 zł
12 January 2021
10:05:18.894383
197
1.490 zł
293.53 zł
12 January 2021
10:05:18.894388
1,303
1.490 zł
1,941.47 zł
12 January 2021
11:54:48.370727
671
1.470 zł
986.37 zł
12 January 2021
12:14:03.575407
2,000
1.485 zł
2,970.00 zł
12 January 2021
12:15:04.714488
920
1.485 zł
1,366.20 zł
12 January 2021
12:30:50.647895
105
1.485 zł
155.93 zł
12 January 2021
12:33:14.648753
100
1.485 zł
148.50 zł
12 January 2021
15:25:56.949465
375
1.485 zł
556.88 zł
12 January 2021
16:32:47.696961
633
1.470 zł
930.51 zł
sum 12 January 2021
8,459
12,517.24 zł
13 January 2021
09:29:01.582513
188
1.495 zł
281.06 zł
13 January 2021
09:29:01.582529
3,500
1.495 zł
5,232.50 zł
13 January 2021
09:29:01.582543
75
1.495 zł
112.13 zł
13 January 2021
10:02:29.879423
2,000
1.485 zł
2,970.00 zł
13 January 2021
13:27:41.692444
115
1.610 zł
185.15 zł
13 January 2021
13:27:41.708211
123
1.610 zł
198.03 zł
13 January 2021
13:27:41.722012
49
1.610 zł
78.89 zł
13 January 2021
14:13:05.027894
1,713
1.610 zł
2,757.93 zł
13 January 2021
14:44:11.610958
2,000
1.580 zł
3,160.00 zł
sum 13 January 2021
9,763
14,975.69 zł
14 January 2021
09:23:46.483343
850
1.665 zł
1,415.25 zł
14 January 2021
09:27:23.005625
1,381
1.665 zł
2,299.37 zł
14 January 2021
09:51:35.822296
1,532
1.665 zł
2,550.78 zł
14 January 2021
09:55:27.321486
3,000
1.640 zł
4,920.00 zł
14 January 2021
10:06:46.467345
2,000
1.620 zł
3,240.00 zł
14 January 2021
11:31:38.534189
51
1.705 zł
86.96 zł
14 January 2021
11:35:48.424123
2,949
1.705 zł
5,028.05 zł
14 January 2021
14:25:06.763327
919
1.660 zł
1,525.54 zł
14 January 2021
14:36:25.172635
2,081
1.660 zł
3,454.46 zł
sum 14 January 2021
14,763
24,520.41 zł
15 January 2021
09:08:28.588433
8
1.695 zł
13.56 zł
15 January 2021
09:08:28.588438
1,000
1.700 zł
1,700.00 zł
15 January 2021
09:09:49.777268
1,884
1.700 zł
3,202.80 zł
15 January 2021
09:13:42.468252
605
1.700 zł
1,028.50 zł
15 January 2021
09:41:56.982822
195
1.695 zł
330.53 zł
15 January 2021
09:55:52.128157
205
1.700 zł
348.50 zł
15 January 2021
09:55:52.128161
900
1.700 zł
1,530.00 zł
sum 15 January 2021
4,797
8,153.89 zł
