Ronson Development : Report No 52 Notification from a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR

Current report No. 52/2021

Date of report: 15 September 2021

Issuer's name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Notification from a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby informs that on 14 September 2021 it received from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd, a person closely associated (within the meaning of Article 3.1.26(d) of the MAR) with Mr Amos Luzon, in his capacity as Chairman of the Issuer's Supervisory Board, with Mr Ofer Kadouri, in his capacity as Member of the Issuer's Supervisory Board, and with Mr Alon Haver, in his capacity as Member of the Issuer's Management Board, a notification on a direct acquisition of 47,033 (forty-seven thousand, thirty-three) ordinary bearer shares in the share capital of the Issuer, representing approximately 0.029% of the share capital of the Issuer and carrying together approximately 0.029% of votes at the general meeting of the Issuer.

The text of the notification constitutes an attachment to this report.

Legal basis: Art. 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (the "MAR")