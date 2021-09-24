Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Ronson Development SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report No 57 Notification from a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR

09/24/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current report No. 57/2021

Date of report: 24 September 2021

Issuer's name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Notification from a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby informs that on 23 September 2021 it received from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd, a person closely associated (within the meaning of Article 3.1.26(d) of the MAR) with Mr Amos Luzon, in his capacity as Chairman of the Issuer's Supervisory Board, with Mr Ofer Kadouri, in his capacity as Member of the Issuer's Supervisory Board, and with Mr Alon Haver, in his capacity as Member of the Issuer's Management Board, a notification on a direct acquisition of 4,822 (four thousand eight hundred and twenty-two) ordinary bearer shares in the share capital of the Issuer, representing approximately 0.003% of the share capital of the Issuer and carrying together approximately 0.003% of votes at the general meeting of the Issuer.

The text of the notification constitutes an attachment to this report.

Legal basis: Art. 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 11:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
07:42aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 57 Notification from a person closely associated with perso..
PU
09/23RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 56 Notification from a person closely associated with perso..
PU
09/23RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 55 Notification from a person closely associated with perso..
PU
09/21RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 54 Notification from a person closely associated with perso..
PU
09/21RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 53 Notification from a person closely associated with perso..
PU
09/15RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 52 Notification from a person closely associated with perso..
PU
09/14RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 51 Notification from a person closely associated with perso..
PU
09/13RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 50 Notification from a person closely associated with perso..
PU
09/13RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 49 Notification from a person closely associated with perso..
PU
09/09RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 48 Notification from a person closely associated with perso..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 341 M 86,8 M 86,8 M
Net income 2021 30,3 M 7,72 M 7,72 M
Net Debt 2021 41,5 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 409 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,52 PLN
Average target price 1,47 PLN
Spread / Average Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Boaz Haim Chairman-Management Board
Yaron Shama Chief Financial Officer & VP-Management Board
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE93.85%104
VONOVIA SE-9.27%36 604
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-28.40%35 823
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 353
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY15.18%15 141
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.00%14 810