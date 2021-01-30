Ronson Development : Report No 6 Conclusion of significant preliminary agreement of purchase of plot

Current Report No. 6 / 2021

Report Date: 29 January 2021

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Conclusion of significant preliminary agreement of purchase of plot - public disclosure of delayed inside information

Based on Article 17 section 1 and 4 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC ("MAR"), the management board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby discloses inside information, the disclosure of which was delayed by the Issuer's management board on 27 January 2021 based on Article 17 section 4 of the MAR.

In the Issuer's opinion, the delayed disclosure of the above inside information was justified due to the fact that its immediate disclosure might have an adverse effect on the Issuer's situation, including give rise to uncertainties as to the implementation of the adopted strategy and the concluded agreements.

This information is being disclosed in connection with the fact that one of the conditions for final purchase of the Property by the Company (as defined below) has been fulfilled and the fulfilment of which would be jeopardized if this information is disclosed immediately. Therefore the reason for delaying the disclosure is no longer applicable.

Contents of the delayed inside information:

The management board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer"), hereby announces that on 27 January 2021, the Issuer's subsidiary, Ronson Development spółka z o.o. - Projekt 7 sp. k. (the "Company"), entered into preliminary agreement concerning the purchase of the perpetual usufruct right of a plot of land located in Warsaw, Ursus district (the "Property") (the "Agreement"). The price of the Property was established at PLN 1,500 net per PUM however not higher than PLN 150,000,000 net.

According to Issuers initial evaluation it shall be feasible to construct on the Property a complex of multi-family residential buildings with underground car parks, commercial areas on the ground floors and the necessary infrastructure with a total usable area of approx. 100 thousand m2.

The conclusion of the final agreement will take place only upon fulfilment of conditions precedent, including conducting by the Company satisfactory due diligence process of the Property and after such a change in the purpose and permitted use of the Property to enable the development project to be carried out on it, as described above. The parties also reserved the right to withdraw from the Agreement by either party if the PUM is lower than 90 thousand m2. The conclusion of the final agreement shall take place not later than 31 December 2027.

The remaining provisions of the Agreement concluded by the Company do not depart from standard provisions commonly used for these types of agreements.