    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
Ronson Development : Report No 61 Notification from a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR

10/07/2021 | 10:47am EDT
Current report No. 61/2021

Date of report: 6 October 2021

Issuer's name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Notification from a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that it received from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. ("Luzon Group"), a person closely associated (within the meaning of Article 3.1.26(d) of the MAR) with Amos Luzon, in his capacity as chairman of the Issuer's Supervisory Board, with Ofer Kadouri, in his capacity as a member of the Issuer's Supervisory Board, and with Alon Haver, in his capacity as a member of the Issuer's Management Board, the following notifications:

  • on 5 October 2021, it received a notification on the direct acquisition of 16,350 (sixteen thousand, three hundred and fifty) ordinary bearer shares in the share capital of the Issuer representing approximately 0.01% of the share capital of the Issuer and entitling the holder thereof to approximately 0.01% of the votes at the general meeting of the Issuer; and
  • on 6 October 2021, it received a notification on the direct acquisition of 9,120 (nine thousand, one hundred and twenty) ordinary bearer shares in the share capital of the Issuer representing approximately 0.006% of the share capital of the Issuer and entitling the holder thereof to approximately 0.006% of the votes at the general meeting of the Issuer.

As a result of the above-mentioned transactions, Luzon Group holds, directly and indirectly, 155,451,859 ordinary bearer shares in the share capital of the Company representing approximately 94.78% of the share capital of the Issuer, including 108,349,187 shares (approximately 66.06% of the share capital of the Company) held indirectly through I.T.R. Dori B.V. with its registered seat in Rotterdam, 45,534,718 shares (approximately 27,76% of the share capital of the Company) held directly and 1,567,954 shares (approximately 0.96% of the share capital of the Company) held indirectly, and comprising of treasury shares in the Company, although the Company, according to Article 364 § 2 of the Commercial Companies Code, does not exercise the shareholder rights attached to the Treasury Shares, including the voting rights.

The text of notifications constitutes an attachment to this report.

Legal basis: Art. 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (the "MAR").

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
