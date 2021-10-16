Log in
    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
Ronson Development : Report No 69 Conclusion of a significant preliminary agreement regarding the purchase of real estate by a subsidiary of the Issuer

10/16/2021 | 10:32am EDT
Current Report No. 69 / 2021

Report Date: 16 October 2021

Name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Conclusion of a significant preliminary agreement regarding the purchase of real estate by a subsidiary of the Issuer

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that the Issuer's subsidiary, Ronson Development SPV7 spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością (the "Company") on 16 October 2021 concluded a preliminary agreement for the acquisition of the ownership right of the real properties located in Warsaw, Bemowo district with a total area of approx. 1 hectare (the "Properties") (the "Agreement").

The price was set at PLN 45,440,000 (forty five million four hundred forty thousand zlotys) net increased by the VAT due.

According to the Issuer's preliminary assessment, it will be possible to implement development projects on the Properties with a total area of c.a. 14,200 m2 of usable area (PUM).

The conclusion of the final agreement(s) will take place only upon fulfilment of conditions precedent, reserved separately for parts of Properties forming separate projects (as far as given condition is applicable to given part of the Properties). Main conditions precedent are as follows: conducting by the Company satisfactory due diligence process (the condition reserved only with respect to part of the Properties, where one of the projects will be developed), finalization of purchase process of certain plots forming the Properties by the seller and obtaining new zoning decisions in relation to projects that can be implemented on the Properties. The conclusion of the final agreement(s) shall take place not later than 15 October 2024.

The terms and conditions of the Agreement concluded by the Company do not differ from standard contractual provisions of agreements of that type.

The Issuer will announce the conclusion of the final agreement(s) in a separate current report only when such an agreement is concluded with respect to last of the plots forming the Properties, or earlier, if given final agreement is a material agreement due to its value.

Information on the conclusion of the Agreement constitutes confidential information due to its value, which is above 10% of Issuer's equity.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 16 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 14:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
