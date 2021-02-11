Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ronson Development SE    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report No 7 Conclusion of significant final agreement of purchase of plot

02/11/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current Report No. 7 / 2021

Report Date: 11 February 2021

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Conclusion of significant final agreement of purchase of plot

In reference to the current report no. 51 / 2020 dated 3 December 2020, regarding conclusion of preliminary agreements for the purchase of the ownership right of a plot of land located in Warsaw, Grunwald district, with an area of c.a. 17 thousand m2 (the "Property") ( "Preliminary Agreements"), the management board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer"), hereby announces that today (i.e. on 11 February 2021), the Issuer's subsidiaries, Ronson Development spółka z o.o. - Projekt 8 sp. k. and Ronson Development SPV2 spółka z o.o. (jointly the "Companies"), entered into final agreements concerning the purchase of the abovementioned Property ("Final Agreements").

The total price of the Property in the amount of PLN 26,000,000 net (no change in relation to the price set in the Preliminary Agreements) was paid.

According to Issuers initial evaluation it shall be feasible to construct on the Property a complex of multi-family residential buildings with underground car parks, commercial areas on the ground floors and the necessary infrastructure with a total usable area of approx. 20 thousand m2.

The remaining provisions of the Final Agreements do not depart from standard provisions commonly used for these types of agreements.

Information about the execution of the Final Agreements is deemed to be inside information, due to the importance of the agreement in the context of potential acquisition of a new property and commencing on a Property a real estate development project.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 14:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
03:31aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 7 Conclusion of significant final agreement of pu..
PU
01/29RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 6 Conclusion of significant preliminary agreement..
PU
01/18RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 5 Purchase of own shares
PU
01/12RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 4 Preliminary information about number of units s..
PU
01/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 3 Dates of publication of periodic reports in 202..
PU
01/04RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 1 Purchase of own shares
PU
2020RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 56 Purchase of own shares
PU
2020RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 55 Purchase of own shares
PU
2020RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 54 Conclusion of significant agreements regarding..
PU
2020RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 51 Conclusion of significant preliminary agreemen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 361 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
Net income 2020 36,8 M 9,93 M 9,93 M
Net Debt 2020 87,0 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,45x
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 339 M 91,5 M 91,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,06 PLN
Last Close Price 2,08 PLN
Spread / Highest target -42,3%
Spread / Average Target -49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Boaz Haim Chairman-Management Board
Yaron Shama Chief Financial Officer & VP-Management Board
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE60.00%92
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.45%50 640
VONOVIA SE-8.37%37 598
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP8.05%27 503
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.86%17 155
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.36%14 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ