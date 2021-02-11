Ronson Development : Report No 7 Conclusion of significant final agreement of purchase of plot

Current Report No. 7 / 2021

Report Date: 11 February 2021

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Conclusion of significant final agreement of purchase of plot

In reference to the current report no. 51 / 2020 dated 3 December 2020, regarding conclusion of preliminary agreements for the purchase of the ownership right of a plot of land located in Warsaw, Grunwald district, with an area of c.a. 17 thousand m2 (the "Property") ( "Preliminary Agreements"), the management board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer"), hereby announces that today (i.e. on 11 February 2021), the Issuer's subsidiaries, Ronson Development spółka z o.o. - Projekt 8 sp. k. and Ronson Development SPV2 spółka z o.o. (jointly the "Companies"), entered into final agreements concerning the purchase of the abovementioned Property ("Final Agreements").

The total price of the Property in the amount of PLN 26,000,000 net (no change in relation to the price set in the Preliminary Agreements) was paid.

According to Issuers initial evaluation it shall be feasible to construct on the Property a complex of multi-family residential buildings with underground car parks, commercial areas on the ground floors and the necessary infrastructure with a total usable area of approx. 20 thousand m2.

The remaining provisions of the Final Agreements do not depart from standard provisions commonly used for these types of agreements.

Information about the execution of the Final Agreements is deemed to be inside information, due to the importance of the agreement in the context of potential acquisition of a new property and commencing on a Property a real estate development project.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.