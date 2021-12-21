Ronson Development : Report No 95 Conclusion of a material agreement regarding purchase of plot

Current Report No. 95/ 2021

Report Date: 21 December 2021

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Conclusion of a significant agreement for purchase of real estate

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that the Issuer's subsidiary, "Ronson Development SPV5 spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością" (the "Company") on 21 December 2021 concluded an agreement, on the basis of which it acquired undeveloped real estate located in Warsaw with a total area of 3,718 m2 (the "Property") (the "Agreement").

The sale price was set at PLN 7,500,000 (seven million five hundred thousand zlotys) net increased by the VAT due and was paid.

According to Issuers initial evaluation it shall be feasible to construct on the Property a development project with the total area of units not less than 4,000 sqm.

The terms and conditions of the Agreement concluded by the Company do not differ from standard contractual provisions of agreements of that type.

Information on the conclusion of the Agreement constitutes confidential information due to the significance of the Agreement in the context of the potential implementation of a development project on the Property.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.