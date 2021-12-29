Log in
    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
Ronson Development : Report No 97 Notification from a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR

12/29/2021 | 08:57am EST
Current report No. 97/2021

Date of report: 29 December 2021

Issuer's name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Notification from a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that it received from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. ("Luzon Group"), a person closely associated (within the meaning of Article 3.1.26(d) of the MAR) with Amos Luzon, in his capacity as chairman of the Issuer's Supervisory Board, with Ofer Kadouri, in his capacity as a member of the Issuer's Supervisory Board, and with Alon Haver, in his capacity as a member of the Issuer's Management Board, a notification on the direct acquisition of 9,548 (nine thousand five hundred and forty-eight) ordinary bearer shares in the share capital of the Issuer representing approximately 0.01% of the share capital of the Issuer and entitling the holder thereof to approximately 0.01% of the votes at the general meeting of the Issuer.

As a result of the above-mentioned transaction, Luzon Group holds, directly and indirectly, 155,806,015 ordinary bearer shares in the share capital of the Issuer representing approximately 94.997% of the share capital of the Issuer, including 108,349,187 shares (approximately 66.06% of the share capital of the Issuer) held indirectly through I.T.R. Dori B.V. with its registered seat in Rotterdam, 45,888,874 shares (approximately 27,98% of the share capital of the Issuer) held directly and 1,567,954 shares (approximately 0.96% of the share capital of the Issuer) held indirectly, and comprising of treasury shares in the Issuer, although the Issuer, according to Article 364 § 2 of the Commercial Companies Code, does not exercise the shareholder rights attached to the treasury shares, including the voting rights.

The text of notification constitutes an attachment to this report.

Legal basis: Art. 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (the "MAR").

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 13:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
