SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report No 98 The decision of the Management Board on taking actions aimed at extending the scope of actually performed activity by the so-called PRS (Private Rented Sector)

12/30/2021 | 11:07am EST
Current Report No. 98/ 2021

Report Date: 29 December 2021

Issuers name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: The decision of the Management Board on taking actions aimed at extending the scope of actually performed activity by the so-called PRS (Private Rented Sector)

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that today, on 29 December 2021, the Management Board adopted the resolution, where it decided to take steps to expand the scope of the actual activities performed by the direct and indirect subsidiaries of the Issuer (together with the Issuer hereinafter jointly referred to as the "Ronson Group") by the so-called PRS (Private Rented Sector). In this regard, the Issuer will take actions aimed to achieve the following long-term targets:

  1. to secure by the end of 2025 a land bank of the Ronson Group for approximately
    5,000 apartments for rent, mainly in Warsaw, Wrocław and Poznań;
  2. to have, by the end of 2025, in the offer of the Ronson Group approximately 3,000 apartments for rent, mainly in Warsaw, Wrocław and Poznań;
  3. acquiring partners with experience in this field, for cooperation in the development and conduct of the above-mentioned activities, including financial partners.

At the same time, the Issuer informs that the above activity will be additional and secondary to the current activity.

This current report contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Issuer's current goals, expectations and projections as to future events. These statements reflect the goals, beliefs and expectations of the Issuer's Management Board and are associated with a number of risk factors, uncertainty and possible falsification of the adopted assumptions, which may be updated in the future, and the occurrence or update of which is beyond the Issuer's control and may cause the actual results to be significantly differ from any expected results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Do not overly rely on forward-looking statements which merely reflect beliefs as of the date of this report.

The information contained in this current report is subject to change without notice and, except as required by applicable law, the Issuer is not responsible or obligated to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements contained in it, or does not intend to do so.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 16:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
