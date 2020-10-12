Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ronson Development SE    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 10/09
1.43 PLN   +0.70%
11:34aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report no 41 Purchase of own shares
PU
10/05RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 39 Early redemption of series S bonds
PU
10/05RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 38 Purchase of own shares
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report no 41 Purchase of own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 11:34am EDT

Current Report No. 41/ 2020

Report Date: 12 October 2020

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Purchase of own shares

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 21 of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 30 June 2020 (current report No. 19/2020 dated 30 June 2020), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:

  • on 5 October 2020 purchased 5,744 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.296 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 7,445.67. The purchased shares constitute 0.00350% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 6 October 2020 purchased 6,051 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.369 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 8,284.87. The purchased shares constitute 0.00369% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.
  • on 7 October 2020 purchased 6,978 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.401 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 9,779.64. The purchased shares constitute 0.00425% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 8 October 2020 purchased 7,093 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.408 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 9,985.41. The purchased shares constitute 0.00432% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.
  • on 9 October 2020 purchased 6,546 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.406 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 9,203.98. The purchased shares constitute 0.00399% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 1,105,969 shares, which constitute 0.67433% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 5 - 9 October 2020.

Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Attachment to the current report no. 41 / 2020 dated 12 October 2020

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

5 October 2020

10:37:59.716610

38

1.285 zł

48.83 zł

5 October 2020

10:47:11.062266

780

1.285 zł

1,002.30 zł

5 October 2020

15:51:05.884231

906

1.290 zł

1,168.74 zł

5 October 2020

15:52:36.724745

20

1.290 zł

25.80 zł

5 October 2020

17:02:07.199336

2,991

1.300 zł

3,888.30 zł

5 October 2020

17:02:07.199354

1,009

1.300 zł

1,311.70 zł

sum 5 October 2020

5,744

7,445.67 zł

6 October 2020

10:19:32.665673

1,252

1.370 zł

1,715.24 zł

6 October 2020

10:32:43.383085

799

1.370 zł

1,094.63 zł

6 October 2020

12:18:31.096208

1,500

1.370 zł

2,055.00 zł

6 October 2020

14:42:12.381197

500

1.380 zł

690.00 zł

6 October 2020

15:36:19.460972

1,000

1.380 zł

1,380.00 zł

6 October 2020

15:36:19.460991

1,000

1.350 zł

1,350.00 zł

sum 6 October 2020

6,051

8,284.87 zł

7 October 2020

09:30:13.855272

161

1.380 zł

222.18 zł

7 October 2020

09:30:13.855283

600

1.380 zł

828.00 zł

7 October 2020

10:44:33.583658

1,217

1.380 zł

1,679.46 zł

7 October 2020

14:02:21.406860

282

1.410 zł

397.62 zł

7 October 2020

14:14:20.098043

1,250

1.410 zł

1,762.50 zł

7 October 2020

14:52:09.396962

468

1.410 zł

659.88 zł

7 October 2020

16:39:32.025853

2,493

1.410 zł

3,515.13 zł

7 October 2020

16:40:02.492126

507

1.410 zł

714.87 zł

sum 7 October 2020

6,978

9,779.64 zł

8 October 2020

12:38:33.463271

1,097

1.410 zł

1,546.77 zł

8 October 2020

12:38:33.463278

996

1.410 zł

1,404.36 zł

8 October 2020

12:39:19.573690

504

1.410 zł

710.64 zł

8 October 2020

13:11:22.127223

996

1.410 zł

1,404.36 zł

8 October 2020

13:18:35.366546

1,000

1.390 zł

1,390.00 zł

8 October 2020

16:35:59.515241

1,402

1.410 zł

1,976.82 zł

8 October 2020

16:35:59.515245

598

1.410 zł

843.18 zł

8 October 2020

16:36:30.610345

72

1.410 zł

101.52 zł

8 October 2020

16:49:34.392269

428

1.420 zł

607.76 zł

sum 8 October 2020

7,093

9,985.41 zł

9 October 2020

09:10:17.219834

826

1.420 zł

1,172.92 zł

9 October 2020

09:21:22.254183

206

1.420 zł

292.52 zł

9 October 2020

09:43:08.492325

514

1.420 zł

729.88 zł

9 October 2020

12:25:50.713353

73

1.380 zł

100.74 zł

9 October 2020

12:25:50.713359

1,427

1.400 zł

1,997.80 zł

9 October 2020

12:26:23.517299

88

1.400 zł

123.20 zł

9 October 2020

12:26:23.517307

1,000

1.400 zł

1,400.00 zł

9 October 2020

12:26:23.517310

412

1.400 zł

576.80 zł

9 October 2020

16:04:49.769696

775

1.370 zł

1,061.75 zł

9 October 2020

16:30:23.364566

338

1.420 zł

479.96 zł

9 October 2020

17:04:22.906270

330

1.430 zł

471.90 zł

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

9 October 2020

17:04:22.906275

557

1.430 zł

796.51 zł

sum 9 October 2020

6,546

9,203.98 zł

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 15:34:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
11:34aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report no 41 Purchase of own shares
PU
10/05RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 39 Early redemption of series S bonds
PU
10/05RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 38 Purchase of own shares
PU
09/28RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 36 Purchase of own shares
PU
09/21RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 35 Purchase of own shares
PU
09/14RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 34 Purchase of own shares
PU
09/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 33 Execution of an option to mandate construction..
PU
08/31RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 32 Purchase of own shares
PU
08/24RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 31 Purchase of own shares
PU
08/24RONSON DEVELOPMENT : report No 30 Distribution of dividend for the year 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 361 M 95,0 M 95,0 M
Net income 2020 36,8 M 9,69 M 9,69 M
Net Debt 2020 87,0 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,50x
Yield 2020 4,20%
Capitalization 233 M 61,7 M 61,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,06 PLN
Last Close Price 1,43 PLN
Spread / Highest target -16,1%
Spread / Average Target -25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boaz Haim Chairman-Management Board
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yaron Shama Chief Financial Officer & VP-Management Board
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE75.46%62
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-12.90%46 543
VONOVIA SE22.38%39 277
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.26%33 042
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE22.49%18 114
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.60%17 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group