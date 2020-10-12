Ronson Development : Report no 41 Purchase of own shares
0
10/12/2020 | 11:34am EDT
Current Report No. 41/ 2020
Report Date: 12 October 2020
Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE
Subject: Purchase of own shares
The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 21 of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 30 June 2020 (current report No. 19/2020 dated 30 June 2020), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:
on 5 October 2020 purchased 5,744 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.296 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 7,445.67. The purchased shares constitute 0.00350% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
on 6 October 2020 purchased 6,051 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.369 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 8,284.87. The purchased shares constitute 0.00369% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.
on 7 October 2020 purchased 6,978 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.401 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 9,779.64. The purchased shares constitute 0.00425% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
on 8 October 2020 purchased 7,093 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.408 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 9,985.41. The purchased shares constitute 0.00432% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.
on 9 October 2020 purchased 6,546 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 1.406 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 9,203.98. The purchased shares constitute 0.00399% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.
The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 1,105,969 shares, which constitute 0.67433% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.
Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 5 - 9 October 2020.
Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.
Attachment to the current report no. 41 / 2020 dated 12 October 2020
DATE OF THE
HOUR OF THE
QUANTITY
PRICE (PLN)
VALUE (PLN)
TRANSACTION
TRANSACTION
5 October 2020
10:37:59.716610
38
1.285 zł
48.83 zł
5 October 2020
10:47:11.062266
780
1.285 zł
1,002.30 zł
5 October 2020
15:51:05.884231
906
1.290 zł
1,168.74 zł
5 October 2020
15:52:36.724745
20
1.290 zł
25.80 zł
5 October 2020
17:02:07.199336
2,991
1.300 zł
3,888.30 zł
5 October 2020
17:02:07.199354
1,009
1.300 zł
1,311.70 zł
sum 5 October 2020
5,744
7,445.67 zł
6 October 2020
10:19:32.665673
1,252
1.370 zł
1,715.24 zł
6 October 2020
10:32:43.383085
799
1.370 zł
1,094.63 zł
6 October 2020
12:18:31.096208
1,500
1.370 zł
2,055.00 zł
6 October 2020
14:42:12.381197
500
1.380 zł
690.00 zł
6 October 2020
15:36:19.460972
1,000
1.380 zł
1,380.00 zł
6 October 2020
15:36:19.460991
1,000
1.350 zł
1,350.00 zł
sum 6 October 2020
6,051
8,284.87 zł
7 October 2020
09:30:13.855272
161
1.380 zł
222.18 zł
7 October 2020
09:30:13.855283
600
1.380 zł
828.00 zł
7 October 2020
10:44:33.583658
1,217
1.380 zł
1,679.46 zł
7 October 2020
14:02:21.406860
282
1.410 zł
397.62 zł
7 October 2020
14:14:20.098043
1,250
1.410 zł
1,762.50 zł
7 October 2020
14:52:09.396962
468
1.410 zł
659.88 zł
7 October 2020
16:39:32.025853
2,493
1.410 zł
3,515.13 zł
7 October 2020
16:40:02.492126
507
1.410 zł
714.87 zł
sum 7 October 2020
6,978
9,779.64 zł
8 October 2020
12:38:33.463271
1,097
1.410 zł
1,546.77 zł
8 October 2020
12:38:33.463278
996
1.410 zł
1,404.36 zł
8 October 2020
12:39:19.573690
504
1.410 zł
710.64 zł
8 October 2020
13:11:22.127223
996
1.410 zł
1,404.36 zł
8 October 2020
13:18:35.366546
1,000
1.390 zł
1,390.00 zł
8 October 2020
16:35:59.515241
1,402
1.410 zł
1,976.82 zł
8 October 2020
16:35:59.515245
598
1.410 zł
843.18 zł
8 October 2020
16:36:30.610345
72
1.410 zł
101.52 zł
8 October 2020
16:49:34.392269
428
1.420 zł
607.76 zł
sum 8 October 2020
7,093
9,985.41 zł
9 October 2020
09:10:17.219834
826
1.420 zł
1,172.92 zł
9 October 2020
09:21:22.254183
206
1.420 zł
292.52 zł
9 October 2020
09:43:08.492325
514
1.420 zł
729.88 zł
9 October 2020
12:25:50.713353
73
1.380 zł
100.74 zł
9 October 2020
12:25:50.713359
1,427
1.400 zł
1,997.80 zł
9 October 2020
12:26:23.517299
88
1.400 zł
123.20 zł
9 October 2020
12:26:23.517307
1,000
1.400 zł
1,400.00 zł
9 October 2020
12:26:23.517310
412
1.400 zł
576.80 zł
9 October 2020
16:04:49.769696
775
1.370 zł
1,061.75 zł
9 October 2020
16:30:23.364566
338
1.420 zł
479.96 zł
9 October 2020
17:04:22.906270
330
1.430 zł
471.90 zł
DATE OF THE
HOUR OF THE
QUANTITY
PRICE (PLN)
VALUE (PLN)
TRANSACTION
TRANSACTION
9 October 2020
17:04:22.906275
557
1.430 zł
796.51 zł
sum 9 October 2020
6,546
9,203.98 zł
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ronson Development SE published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 15:34:00 UTC