Ronson Development : Audit Report

This version of our report is a translation from the original, which was prepared in Polish language. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original language version of our report takes precedence over this translation.

Independent registered auditor's report on the review of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

To the Shareholders and the Supervisory Board of Ronson Development SE

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Ronson Development SE Group (hereinafter called "the Group"), having Ronson Development SE as its parent company (hereinafter called "the Parent Company"), with its registered office in Warsaw, Av. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej 57, comprising the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2021 and the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, the interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2021 and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Management of the Parent's Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity as adopted by the National Council of Certified Auditors as the National Standard on Review Engagements 2410. A review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with National Standards on Auditing. Consequently, it does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

