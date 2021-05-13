Log in
    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 05/12
1.875 PLN   -0.27%
01:22aRONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Audit Report (to interim condensed financial statements)
PU
01:22aRONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Audit Report
PU
01:16aRONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Quarterly Financial Report for Q1/2021
PU
Ronson Development : Audit Report (to interim condensed financial statements)

05/13/2021 | 01:22am EDT
Translation note:

This version of our report is a translation from the original, which was prepared in Polish language. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original language version of our report takes precedence over this translation.

Independent registered auditor's report on the review of the interim condensed financial statements

To the Shareholders and the Supervisory Board of Ronson Development SE

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed financial statements of Ronson Development SE (hereinafter called the Company), with its registered office in Warsaw, Av. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej 57, comprising the interim condensed statement of financial position as at 31 March 2021 and the interim condensed statement of comprehensive income, the interim condensed statement of changes in equity and the interim condensed statement of cash flows for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2021 and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes to the interim condensed financial statements.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed financial statements in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity as adopted by the National Council of Certified Auditors as the National Standard on Review Engagements 2410. A review of interim condensed financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with National Standards on Auditing. Consequently, it does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Polska Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Audyt sp. k., Polna 11 str., 00-633 Warsaw, Poland; T: +48 (22) 746 4000, F: +48 (22) 742 4040, www.pwc.com

PricewaterhouseCoopers Polska Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Audyt sp. k. is entered into the National Court Register maintained by the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, under KRS number 0000750050, NIP 526-021-02-28. The seat of the Company is in Warsaw at Polna 11 str.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed financial statements have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union.

Conducting the review on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers Polska spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Audyt sp.k., a company entered on the list of Registered Audit Companies with the number 144:

Piotr Wyszogrodzki

Registered Auditor

No. 90091

Warsaw, 12 May 2021

2

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 05:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
