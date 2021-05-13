Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Ronson Development SE
  News
  Summary
    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 05/12
1.875 PLN   -0.27%
Ronson Development : Quarterly Financial Report for Q1/2021

05/13/2021 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ronson Development SE

Interim Financial Report

for the three months

ended

31 March 2021

Including the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Ronson Development SE

for the three months ended 31 March 2021

and the Interim Condensed Company Financial Statements of Ronson Development SE

for the three months ended 31 March 2021

CONTENTS

Page

Management Board Report

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

21

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

22

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

23

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

24

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

25

Interim Condensed Company Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021

Interim Condensed Company Statement of Financial Position

47

Interim Condensed Company Statement of Comprehensive Income

48

Interim Condensed Company Statement of Changes in Equity

49

Interim Condensed Company Statement of Cash Flows

50

Notes to the Interim Condensed Company Financial Statements

51

Ronson Development SE

Management Board Report

Introduction

Ronson Development SE ('the Company'), formerly named Ronson Europe N.V., is an European Company with its statutory seat in Warsaw, Poland. The registered office is located at al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej 57. The Company was incorporated in the Netherlands on 18 June 2007 as Ronson Europe N.V. with statutory seat in Rotterdam. During 2018, the Company changed its name and was transformed into an European Company (SE) and, effectively as of 31 October 2018, transferred its registered office of the Company from the Netherlands to Poland.

The shares of the Company are traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 5 November 2007. According to publicly available information, as at 31 March 2021, 66.06% of the shares are controlled by Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. ('A. Luzon Group') and 0.96% of the shares are held by the Company. The remaining 32.98% of the outstanding shares are held by other investors including Nationale Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny and Metlife Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny. The number of shares held by the investors is equal to the number of votes, as there are no privileged shares issued by the Company. It shall be noted that as at 31 March 2021, the Company held 1,567,954 own shares (0.96%) and, in accordance with art. 364 § 2 of the Code of Commercial Companies, it does not exercise voting rights from own shares. For an overview of shares, voting rights and major shareholders of the Company reference is made to page 16.

On 11 May 2021, the market price was PLN 1.88 per share giving the Company a market capitalization of PLN 308.3 million.

Overview of the Activity of the Company and the Group

The Company (together with its subsidiaries, 'the Group') is active in the development and sale of residential units, primarily apartments, in residential real-estate projects to individual customers in Poland. The Company has been operating through its subsidiaries on the following markets in Poland: Warsaw, Wrocław, Poznań and Szczecin.

During the three months ended 31 March 2021, the Group realized sales of 355 units with the total value of PLN 172.1 million, which compares to sales of 277 units with the total value PLN 126.0 million during the three months ended 31 March 2020.

During the three months ended 31 March 2021, the Group completed three projects with total number of units 242 and a total area 16.602 m2. Until 31 March 2021 the Group delivered 67 units.

As at 31 March 2021, the Group has 655 units available for sale in 14 locations, of which 612 units are in ongoing projects and the remaining 43 units are in completed projects. The ongoing projects comprise a total of 1,573 units, with an aggregate floor space of 88,700 m2. The construction of 880 units with a total area of 50,500 m2 is expected to be completed during remaining period of 2021.

The Group has a pipeline of 15 projects in different stages of preparation, representing approximately 4,220 units with an aggregate floor space of approximately 274,992 m2 for future development in Warsaw, Poznań, Wrocław and Szczecin. During the remaining period of 2021, the Group is considering commencement of 7 stages of the currently running projects and 3 new projects comprising 807 units with a total area of 51,950 m2.

3

Ronson Development SE

Management Board Report

Business highlights during the three months ended 31 March 2021

  1. Results breakdown by project

The following table specifies revenue, cost of sales, gross profit and gross margin during the three months ended

31 March 2021 on a project by project basis:

Information on the

Revenue (1)

Cost of sales (2)

Gross

Gross

delivered units

profit

margin

Project

Number

Area of

PLN

%

PLN

%

PLN

%

of units

units (m2)

thousands

thousands

thousands

Miasto Moje III

81

4,121

28,013

30.2%

23,709

30.5%

4,304

15.4%

Vitalia III

65

5,254

35,693

38.5%

29,252

37.6%

6,441

18.0%

Grunwald2

15

1,112

7,392

8.0%

5,638

7.3%

1,753

23.7%

Panoramika V

5

281

1,762

1.9%

1,732

2.2%

31

1.8%

Marina Miasto

4

185

1,670

1.8%

1,670

2.1%

-

0.0%

Nova Królikarnia 2c

4

790

9,087

9.8%

8,186

10.5%

901

9.9%

Panoramika IV

2

145

779

0.8%

767

1.0%

12

1.6%

Verdis I-IV

2

167

1,235

1.3%

1,030

1.3%

205

16.6%

City Link III

2

174

2,061

2.2%

1,270

1.6%

790

38.3%

Nova Królikarnia 3b

2

207

2,280

2.5%

2,029

2.6%

250

11.0%

other

3

324

2,819

3.0%

2,436

3.1%

383

n.a.

Total / Average

185

12,758

92,792

100%

77,719

100%

15,072

16.2%

Impairment recognized

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

(2,200)

2,200

n.a.

Results after write-down adjustment

185

12,758

92,792

75,519

17,273

18.6%

-

-

-

-

-

n.a.

Economic results

185

12,758

92,792

75,519

17,273

18.6%

  1. Revenue is recognized when the performance obligations are satisfied and when the customer obtains control of the good, i.e. upon signing of the protocol of technical acceptance and the transfer of the key of the residential unit to the buyer and total payment obtained.
  2. Cost of sales allocated to the delivered units proportionally to the total expected revenue of the project.

Revenue from the sale of residential units is recognized when the performance obligations are satisfied and when the customer obtains control of the good, i.e. upon signing of the protocol of technical acceptance and the transfer of the key to the buyer of the residential unit and total payment obtained. Revenue from sales and services of residential projects recognized during the three months ended 31 March 2021 amounted to PLN 92.8 million, whereas cost of sales before reversal of write-down adjustment amounted to PLN 77.7 million, that resulted in a gross profit before write-down adjustment amounting to PLN 15.1 million representing a gross margin of 16.2%.

4

Ronson Development SE

Management Board Report

Business highlights during the three months ended 31 March 2021

  1. Results breakdown by project

Projects completed during the three months ended on 31 March 2021

The table below presents information on the projects that were completed (i.e. completing all construction works and receiving occupancy permit) during the three months ended 31 March 2021:

Total units sold

Units sold

Units

not delivered

until 31 March

Number of

Area of units

delivered in

as at 31

2021

Project name

Location

units

(m2)

2021

March 2021

Vitalia III

Wrocław

81

6,790

81

65

16

Ursus Centralny Ia

Warsaw

138

7,542

137

-

137

Nove Królikarnia 3b

Warsaw

23

2,270

22

2

20

Total

242

16,602

240

67

173

Vitalia III

The construction of Vitalia III project was completed in March 2021. The project was developed on a land strip located in Wrocław at Kabaczkowa Street. The Vitalia III project comprises 81 apartments with an aggregate floor space 6,790 m2. Until 31 March 2021 the Company sold all units. During the three months ended 31 March 2021, the Company delivered 65 units and recognized sale revenue of PLN 35.7 million.

Ursus Centralny Ia

The Ursus Centralny Ia project was completed in March 2021. The project was developed on a land strip located in Warsaw, Ursus district, at Gierdziejewskiego street. The project comprises 129 apartments and 9 commercial units with an aggregate floor space of 7,542 m2. Until 31 March 2021 the Company sold 137 units. During the three months ended 31 March 2021 the Company did not delivered any units. Delivery is planned for Q2 2021.

Nova Królikarnia 3b

The construction of the Nova Królikarnia 3b was completed in February 2021, respectively. The project was developed on a land strip located in the Mokotów district in Warsaw near Jaśminowa Street. The Nova Królikarnia 3b project comprises 23 apartments and an aggregate floor space of 2,270 m2. Until 31 March 2021 the Company sold 22 units. During the three months ended 31 March 2021 the Company delivered 2 units and recognized sale revenue of PLN 2.3 million.

Projects completed in previous years with their impact on current year results

The table below presents information on the projects that were completed (i.e. completing all construction works and receiving occupancy permit) in previous years and the income that was recognised base on units delivered during the three months ended 31 March 2021:

Total

Units

Left to

Total

units

sold not

Units

sale/

units sold

delivered

Units

Recognised

delivered

for sale

deliver

Total

Total Area

until 31

until 31

delivered

income in

as at 31

as at 31

after 31

Completion

Project

of units

March

December

in Q1

Q1 2021

March

March

March

Project name

Location

date

Units

(m2)

2021

2020

2021

(PLN'000)

2021

2021

2021

Miasto Marina

Wrocław

06/2019

151

6,196

151

146

4

1,670

1

-

1

Grunwald2

Poznań

05/2020

268

14,456

263

236

15

7,391

12

5

17

Panoramika V

Szczecin

07/2020

115

5,990

105

95

5

1,762

5

10

15

Nova

Warsaw

08/2020

18

3,612

17

7

4

9,087

6

1

7

Królikarnia 2c

Miasto Moje

Warsaw

11/2020

196

10,176

194

98

81

28,013

15

2

17

III

Others

48

3,215

25

-

9

6,306

16

23

39

Total

796

43,644

755

582

118

54,229

55

41

96

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 05:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 361 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
Net income 2020 36,8 M 9,76 M 9,76 M
Net Debt 2020 87,0 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,52x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 305 M 81,1 M 81,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,08 PLN
Last Close Price 1,88 PLN
Spread / Highest target -36,0%
Spread / Average Target -42,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Boaz Haim Chairman-Management Board
Yaron Shama Chief Financial Officer & VP-Management Board
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE44.23%81
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-3.76%48 248
VONOVIA SE-15.09%34 802
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-15.57%21 448
VINGROUP21.07%18 319
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-2.72%17 707