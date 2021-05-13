Ronson Development : Quarterly Financial Report for Q1/2021

Ronson Development SE

Management Board Report

Introduction

Ronson Development SE ('the Company'), formerly named Ronson Europe N.V., is an European Company with its statutory seat in Warsaw, Poland. The registered office is located at al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej 57. The Company was incorporated in the Netherlands on 18 June 2007 as Ronson Europe N.V. with statutory seat in Rotterdam. During 2018, the Company changed its name and was transformed into an European Company (SE) and, effectively as of 31 October 2018, transferred its registered office of the Company from the Netherlands to Poland.

The shares of the Company are traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 5 November 2007. According to publicly available information, as at 31 March 2021, 66.06% of the shares are controlled by Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. ('A. Luzon Group') and 0.96% of the shares are held by the Company. The remaining 32.98% of the outstanding shares are held by other investors including Nationale Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny and Metlife Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny. The number of shares held by the investors is equal to the number of votes, as there are no privileged shares issued by the Company. It shall be noted that as at 31 March 2021, the Company held 1,567,954 own shares (0.96%) and, in accordance with art. 364 § 2 of the Code of Commercial Companies, it does not exercise voting rights from own shares. For an overview of shares, voting rights and major shareholders of the Company reference is made to page 16.

On 11 May 2021, the market price was PLN 1.88 per share giving the Company a market capitalization of PLN 308.3 million.

Overview of the Activity of the Company and the Group

The Company (together with its subsidiaries, 'the Group') is active in the development and sale of residential units, primarily apartments, in residential real-estate projects to individual customers in Poland. The Company has been operating through its subsidiaries on the following markets in Poland: Warsaw, Wrocław, Poznań and Szczecin.

During the three months ended 31 March 2021, the Group realized sales of 355 units with the total value of PLN 172.1 million, which compares to sales of 277 units with the total value PLN 126.0 million during the three months ended 31 March 2020.

During the three months ended 31 March 2021, the Group completed three projects with total number of units 242 and a total area 16.602 m2. Until 31 March 2021 the Group delivered 67 units.

As at 31 March 2021, the Group has 655 units available for sale in 14 locations, of which 612 units are in ongoing projects and the remaining 43 units are in completed projects. The ongoing projects comprise a total of 1,573 units, with an aggregate floor space of 88,700 m2. The construction of 880 units with a total area of 50,500 m2 is expected to be completed during remaining period of 2021.

The Group has a pipeline of 15 projects in different stages of preparation, representing approximately 4,220 units with an aggregate floor space of approximately 274,992 m2 for future development in Warsaw, Poznań, Wrocław and Szczecin. During the remaining period of 2021, the Group is considering commencement of 7 stages of the currently running projects and 3 new projects comprising 807 units with a total area of 51,950 m2.

