Ronson Development : Quarterly Financial Report for Q1/2021
05/13/2021 | 01:16am EDT
Ronson Development SE
Interim Financial Report
for the three months
ended
31 March 2021
Including the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Ronson Development SE
for the three months ended 31 March 2021
and the Interim Condensed Company Financial Statements of Ronson Development SE
for the three months ended 31 March 2021
CONTENTS
Page
Management Board Report
3
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
21
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
22
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
23
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
24
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
25
Interim Condensed Company Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021
Interim Condensed Company Statement of Financial Position
47
Interim Condensed Company Statement of Comprehensive Income
48
Interim Condensed Company Statement of Changes in Equity
49
Interim Condensed Company Statement of Cash Flows
50
Notes to the Interim Condensed Company Financial Statements
51
Ronson Development SE
Management Board Report
Introduction
Ronson Development SE ('the Company'), formerly named Ronson Europe N.V., is an European Company with its statutory seat in Warsaw, Poland. The registered office is located at al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej 57. The Company was incorporated in the Netherlands on 18 June 2007 as Ronson Europe N.V. with statutory seat in Rotterdam. During 2018, the Company changed its name and was transformed into an European Company (SE) and, effectively as of 31 October 2018, transferred its registered office of the Company from the Netherlands to Poland.
The shares of the Company are traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 5 November 2007. According to publicly available information, as at 31 March 2021, 66.06% of the shares are controlled by Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. ('A. Luzon Group') and 0.96% of the shares are held by the Company. The remaining 32.98% of the outstanding shares are held by other investors including Nationale Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny and Metlife Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny. The number of shares held by the investors is equal to the number of votes, as there are no privileged shares issued by the Company. It shall be noted that as at 31 March 2021, the Company held 1,567,954 own shares (0.96%) and, in accordance with art. 364 § 2 of the Code of Commercial Companies, it does not exercise voting rights from own shares. For an overview of shares, voting rights and major shareholders of the Company reference is made to page 16.
On 11 May 2021, the market price was PLN 1.88 per share giving the Company a market capitalization of PLN 308.3 million.
Overview of the Activity of the Company and the Group
The Company (together with its subsidiaries, 'the Group') is active in the development and sale of residential units, primarily apartments, in residential real-estate projects to individual customers in Poland. The Company has been operating through its subsidiaries on the following markets in Poland: Warsaw, Wrocław, Poznań and Szczecin.
During the three months ended 31 March 2021, the Group realized sales of 355 units with the total value of PLN 172.1 million, which compares to sales of 277 units with the total value PLN 126.0 million during the three months ended 31 March 2020.
During the three months ended 31 March 2021, the Group completed three projects with total number of units 242 and a total area 16.602 m2. Until 31 March 2021 the Group delivered 67 units.
As at 31 March 2021, the Group has 655 units available for sale in 14 locations, of which 612 units are in ongoing projects and the remaining 43 units are in completed projects. The ongoing projects comprise a total of 1,573 units, with an aggregate floor space of 88,700 m2. The construction of 880 units with a total area of 50,500 m2 is expected to be completed during remaining period of 2021.
The Group has a pipeline of 15 projects in different stages of preparation, representing approximately 4,220 units with an aggregate floor space of approximately 274,992 m2 for future development in Warsaw, Poznań, Wrocław and Szczecin. During the remaining period of 2021, the Group is considering commencement of 7 stages of the currently running projects and 3 new projects comprising 807 units with a total area of 51,950 m2.
3
Ronson Development SE
Management Board Report
Business highlights during the three months ended 31 March 2021
Results breakdown by project
The following table specifies revenue, cost of sales, gross profit and gross margin during the three months ended
31 March 2021 on a project by project basis:
Information on the
Revenue (1)
Cost of sales (2)
Gross
Gross
delivered units
profit
margin
Project
Number
Area of
PLN
%
PLN
%
PLN
%
of units
units (m2)
thousands
thousands
thousands
Miasto Moje III
81
4,121
28,013
30.2%
23,709
30.5%
4,304
15.4%
Vitalia III
65
5,254
35,693
38.5%
29,252
37.6%
6,441
18.0%
Grunwald2
15
1,112
7,392
8.0%
5,638
7.3%
1,753
23.7%
Panoramika V
5
281
1,762
1.9%
1,732
2.2%
31
1.8%
Marina Miasto
4
185
1,670
1.8%
1,670
2.1%
-
0.0%
Nova Królikarnia 2c
4
790
9,087
9.8%
8,186
10.5%
901
9.9%
Panoramika IV
2
145
779
0.8%
767
1.0%
12
1.6%
Verdis I-IV
2
167
1,235
1.3%
1,030
1.3%
205
16.6%
City Link III
2
174
2,061
2.2%
1,270
1.6%
790
38.3%
Nova Królikarnia 3b
2
207
2,280
2.5%
2,029
2.6%
250
11.0%
other
3
324
2,819
3.0%
2,436
3.1%
383
n.a.
Total / Average
185
12,758
92,792
100%
77,719
100%
15,072
16.2%
Impairment recognized
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
(2,200)
2,200
n.a.
Results after write-down adjustment
185
12,758
92,792
75,519
17,273
18.6%
-
-
-
-
-
n.a.
Economic results
185
12,758
92,792
75,519
17,273
18.6%
Revenue is recognized when the performance obligations are satisfied and when the customer obtains control of the good, i.e. upon signing of the protocol of technical acceptance and the transfer of the key of the residential unit to the buyer and total payment obtained.
Cost of sales allocated to the delivered units proportionally to the total expected revenue of the project.
Revenue from the sale of residential units is recognized when the performance obligations are satisfied and when the customer obtains control of the good, i.e. upon signing of the protocol of technical acceptance and the transfer of the key to the buyer of the residential unit and total payment obtained. Revenue from sales and services of residential projects recognized during the three months ended 31 March 2021 amounted to PLN 92.8 million, whereas cost of sales before reversal of write-down adjustment amounted to PLN 77.7 million, that resulted in a gross profit before write-down adjustment amounting to PLN 15.1 million representing a gross margin of 16.2%.
4
Ronson Development SE
Management Board Report
Business highlights during the three months ended 31 March 2021
Results breakdown by project
Projects completed during the three months ended on 31 March 2021
The table below presents information on the projects that were completed (i.e. completing all construction works and receiving occupancy permit) during the three months ended 31 March 2021:
Total units sold
Units sold
Units
not delivered
until 31 March
Number of
Area of units
delivered in
as at 31
2021
Project name
Location
units
(m2)
2021
March 2021
Vitalia III
Wrocław
81
6,790
81
65
16
Ursus Centralny Ia
Warsaw
138
7,542
137
-
137
Nove Królikarnia 3b
Warsaw
23
2,270
22
2
20
Total
242
16,602
240
67
173
Vitalia III
The construction of Vitalia III project was completed in March 2021. The project was developed on a land strip located in Wrocław at Kabaczkowa Street. The Vitalia III project comprises 81 apartments with an aggregate floor space 6,790 m2. Until 31 March 2021 the Company sold all units. During the three months ended 31 March 2021, the Company delivered 65 units and recognized sale revenue of PLN 35.7 million.
Ursus Centralny Ia
The Ursus Centralny Ia project was completed in March 2021. The project was developed on a land strip located in Warsaw, Ursus district, at Gierdziejewskiego street. The project comprises 129 apartments and 9 commercial units with an aggregate floor space of 7,542 m2. Until 31 March 2021 the Company sold 137 units. During the three months ended 31 March 2021 the Company did not delivered any units. Delivery is planned for Q2 2021.
Nova Królikarnia 3b
The construction of the Nova Królikarnia 3b was completed in February 2021, respectively. The project was developed on a land strip located in the Mokotów district in Warsaw near Jaśminowa Street. The Nova Królikarnia 3b project comprises 23 apartments and an aggregate floor space of 2,270 m2. Until 31 March 2021 the Company sold 22 units. During the three months ended 31 March 2021 the Company delivered 2 units and recognized sale revenue of PLN 2.3 million.
Projects completed in previous years with their impact on current year results
The table below presents information on the projects that were completed (i.e. completing all construction works and receiving occupancy permit) in previous years and the income that was recognised base on units delivered during the three months ended 31 March 2021:
Total
Units
Left to
Total
units
sold not
Units
sale/
units sold
delivered
Units
Recognised
delivered
for sale
deliver
Total
Total Area
until 31
until 31
delivered
income in
as at 31
as at 31
after 31
Completion
Project
of units
March
December
in Q1
Q1 2021
March
March
March
Project name
Location
date
Units
(m2)
2021
2020
2021
(PLN'000)
2021
2021
2021
Miasto Marina
Wrocław
06/2019
151
6,196
151
146
4
1,670
1
-
1
Grunwald2
Poznań
05/2020
268
14,456
263
236
15
7,391
12
5
17
Panoramika V
Szczecin
07/2020
115
5,990
105
95
5
1,762
5
10
15
Nova
Warsaw
08/2020
18
3,612
17
7
4
9,087
6
1
7
Królikarnia 2c
Miasto Moje
Warsaw
11/2020
196
10,176
194
98
81
28,013
15
2
17
III
Others
48
3,215
25
-
9
6,306
16
23
39
Total
796
43,644
755
582
118
54,229
55
41
96
5
