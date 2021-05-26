Ronson Development : Report No 15 Notification from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. regarding the intention to announce an invitation to submit sale offers for the shares in the Company

Current Report No. 15 / 2021

Report Date: 26 May 2021

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Notification from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. regarding the intention to announce an invitation to submit sale offers for the shares in the Company

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Company") hereby announces that on 26 May 2021, it was notified by Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. with its registered office in Ra'anana, Israel, the majority shareholder of the Company holding the shares in the Company through its subsidiaries: I.T.R. Dori B.V. and the Company, (the "Majority Shareholder"), (the "Notification"), that on 25 May 2021, the Majority Shareholder took a decision regarding its intention to announce an invitation to submit offers for the sale of the shares in the Company (the "Invitation") at a price equal to PLN 1.80 per one share. The Invitation will cover all of the shares in the Company that at the date of the announcement of the Invitation will not be held by the Majority Shareholder (indirectly, through its subsidiaries: I.T.R. Dori B.V. and the Company).

Pursuant to the Notification:

The Majority Shareholder intends to announce the Invitation as soon as practicably possible, on or around the date of the publication of this announcement, provided that no unforeseen extraordinary circumstances occur. The Invitation will contain specific information concerning the Invitation process, including its timetable.

As at the date of the Notification, the Majority Shareholder holds the shares in the Company indirectly, as follows: (i) I.T.R. Dori B.V., a direct subsidiary of the Majority Shareholder, holds 108,349,187 shares in the Company representing 66.06% of all the shares in the share capital, which constitute 66.06% of the total voting rights in the Company (calculated also taking into account the treasury shares held by the Company), and (ii) the Company, being a direct subsidiary of I.T.R. Dori B.V. and thus an indirect subsidiary of the Majority Shareholder, pursuant to current report No. 5/2021 dated 18 January 2021, held 1,567,954 shares, which constitute 0.96% of the share capital and of the total voting rights in the Company (calculated also taking into account the treasury shares held by the Company).

The Invitation will not constitute a public tender offer to subscribe for the sale or exchange of shares referred to in Art. 73, Art. 74 and Art. 91 sec. 5 of the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and on Public Companies dated 29 July 2005.

The Notification does not constitute an offer within the meaning of Art. 66 of the Polish Act of 23 April 1964 - the Civil Code. It also does not contain or constitute or form part of any offer or invitation, or any solicitation or recommendation of an offer, for securities, in particular in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful or would require any notification, registration or a permit, and shall under no circumstances form the basis of a decision on whether or not to invest in the securities of the Company.