Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Ronson Development SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report No 15 Notification from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. regarding the intention to announce an invitation to submit sale offers for the shares in the Company

05/26/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current Report No. 15 / 2021

Report Date: 26 May 2021

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Notification from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. regarding the intention to announce an invitation to submit sale offers for the shares in the Company

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Company") hereby announces that on 26 May 2021, it was notified by Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. with its registered office in Ra'anana, Israel, the majority shareholder of the Company holding the shares in the Company through its subsidiaries: I.T.R. Dori B.V. and the Company, (the "Majority Shareholder"), (the "Notification"), that on 25 May 2021, the Majority Shareholder took a decision regarding its intention to announce an invitation to submit offers for the sale of the shares in the Company (the "Invitation") at a price equal to PLN 1.80 per one share. The Invitation will cover all of the shares in the Company that at the date of the announcement of the Invitation will not be held by the Majority Shareholder (indirectly, through its subsidiaries: I.T.R. Dori B.V. and the Company).

Pursuant to the Notification:

The Majority Shareholder intends to announce the Invitation as soon as practicably possible, on or around the date of the publication of this announcement, provided that no unforeseen extraordinary circumstances occur. The Invitation will contain specific information concerning the Invitation process, including its timetable.

As at the date of the Notification, the Majority Shareholder holds the shares in the Company indirectly, as follows: (i) I.T.R. Dori B.V., a direct subsidiary of the Majority Shareholder, holds 108,349,187 shares in the Company representing 66.06% of all the shares in the share capital, which constitute 66.06% of the total voting rights in the Company (calculated also taking into account the treasury shares held by the Company), and (ii) the Company, being a direct subsidiary of I.T.R. Dori B.V. and thus an indirect subsidiary of the Majority Shareholder, pursuant to current report No. 5/2021 dated 18 January 2021, held 1,567,954 shares, which constitute 0.96% of the share capital and of the total voting rights in the Company (calculated also taking into account the treasury shares held by the Company).

The Invitation will not constitute a public tender offer to subscribe for the sale or exchange of shares referred to in Art. 73, Art. 74 and Art. 91 sec. 5 of the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and on Public Companies dated 29 July 2005.

The Notification does not constitute an offer within the meaning of Art. 66 of the Polish Act of 23 April 1964 - the Civil Code. It also does not contain or constitute or form part of any offer or invitation, or any solicitation or recommendation of an offer, for securities, in particular in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful or would require any notification, registration or a permit, and shall under no circumstances form the basis of a decision on whether or not to invest in the securities of the Company.

This material does not contain or constitute or form part of any offer or invitation, or any solicitation or recommendation of an offer, for securities, and under no circumstances shall it form the basis of a decision whether or not to invest in the securities of the Company.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 18:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
02:49pRONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Report No 16 Notification from Amos Luzon Development and ..
PU
02:43pRONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Report No 15 Notification from Amos Luzon Development and ..
PU
05/13RONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Audit Report (to interim condensed financial statements)
PU
05/13RONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Audit Report
PU
05/13RONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Quarterly Financial Report for Q1/2021
PU
04/15RONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Report No 14 Issuance of series W bonds and purchase of ot..
PU
04/14RONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Report No 13 Amendment of significant preliminary agreemen..
PU
04/12RONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Report no 12 Preliminary information about number of units..
PU
04/01RONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Report No 11 Withdrawal from the significant preliminary a..
PU
02/16RONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Report No 9 Withdrawal from the significant preliminary ag..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 361 M 98,0 M 98,0 M
Net income 2020 36,8 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net Debt 2020 87,0 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,09x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 281 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,08 PLN
Last Close Price 1,78 PLN
Spread / Highest target -32,6%
Spread / Average Target -39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Boaz Haim Chairman-Management Board
Yaron Shama Chief Financial Officer & VP-Management Board
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE36.92%79
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-5.30%47 019
VONOVIA SE-18.16%33 869
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.16%21 900
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-13.42%21 326
VINGROUP12.48%17 106