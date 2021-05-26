Ronson Development : Report No 16 Notification from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. of the announcement of an invitation to submit sale offers for the shares in the Company

Current Report No. 16 / 2021

Report Date: 26 May 2021

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Notification from Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. of the announcement of an invitation to submit sale offers for the shares in the Company

In reference to current report of the Company No. 15/2021 dated 26 May 2021, the Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Company") hereby announces that on 26 May 2021, it was notified by the Company's indirect majority shareholder, Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd., with its registered office in Ra'anana, Israel (the "Majority Shareholder"), that on 26 May 2021, the Majority Shareholder announced an invitation to submit offers for the sale of the shares in the Company (the "Invitation") at a price equal to PLN 1.80 per one share. The Invitation covers all of the shares in the Company that as at the date of the announcement of the Invitation are not held by the Majority Shareholder (indirectly, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries: I.T.R. Dori B.V. and the Company, respectively), i.e. the Invitation covers 54.093.672 shares in the Company.

The content of the Invitation is attached to this current report.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.