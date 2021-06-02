Log in
    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
Ronson Development : Report No 20 The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ronson Development SE

06/02/2021 | 09:45am EDT
Current Report No. 20 / 2021

Date: 2 June 2021

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ronson Development SE

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE with its seat in Warsaw (the "Company") hereby informs about the convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30 June 2021 (11:00 CET) at Company's registered office (address: al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej 57, 02-797 Warszawa).

The Management Board of the Company hereby discloses to the public: the Announcement of the Management Board of Ronson Development SE on convening the Ordinary General Meeting and the Draft resolutions to be matters for consideration at the Ordinary General Meeting.

In addition, the Management Board of the Company hereby discloses to the public the Report on remunerations of the Management Board and Supervisory Board Members of Ronson Development SE for years 2019 and 2020, which is the subject of the opinion of the Ordinary General Meeting and the Independent registered auditor's report on the assurance engagement in relation to the assessment of the Remuneration Report.

In addition, in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic, the Company's Management Board informs that it has decided to enable shareholders to participate and vote at the Annual General Meeting via a proxy, being a legal attorney or certified legal advisor, the costs of which will be borne by the Company. Details on this method of participation and voting are provided in item

5.12 of the Announcement of the Management Board of Ronson Development SE on convening the Ordinary General Meeting.

Legal grounds: §19.1 point 1 and point 2 of the Ministry of Finance Regulation of 29 March 2018 on ongoing and periodic information to be published by issuer of securities (Journal of Laws of 2018 item 757).

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 13:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
