  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Roo Hsing Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    4414   TW0004414008

ROO HSING CO., LTD

(4414)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
3.220 TWD   -9.80%
ROO HSING : Announce SFIPC claimed to the Company for annulment of shareholder meeting resolutions held in June 29, 2022.
PU
ROO HSING : Correction Announcement The resolution of the board of directors of the company to lift the managerial non-compete case
PU
ROO HSING : Securities have reached the standards for announcement of attention to trading information is announced to facilitate discernment by investors
PU
Roo Hsing : Announce SFIPC claimed to the Company for annulment of shareholder meeting resolutions held in June 29, 2022.

07/29/2022 | 11:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ROO HSING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 22:55:41
Subject 
 Announce SFIPC claimed to the Company
for annulment of shareholder meeting
resolutions held in June 29, 2022.
Date of events 2022/07/27 To which item it meets paragraph 2
Statement 
1.Parties to the legal matter:The Securities and Futures Investors Protection
Center (SFIPC), ROO HSING CO., LTD.
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:Property Court
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:None
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):Announce SFIPC
claimed to the Company for annulment of shareholder meeting resolutions held
 in June 29,
2022.
6.Handling procedure:The Company will proceed as the law requires and
corporate with the Court. The company has also strictly strengthened the
company's document management process, and clearly established the
authorities and responsibilities among all staffs, so that the
company will act in accordance with laws and regulations from now on.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:No
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:None.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Roo Hsing Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:12:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 16 487 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 892 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 375 M 79,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 893
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart ROO HSING CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Roo Hsing Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROO HSING CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Sun General Manager & Director
Shu Fen Yao Chief Financial Officer
Shih Hsiu Chen Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Tang Chen Independent Director
Da You Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROO HSING CO., LTD-55.28%88
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-8.82%338 203
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-22.38%38 784
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-22.20%22 108
VF CORPORATION-33.67%18 868
MONCLER S.P.A.-27.16%12 726