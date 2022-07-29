Roo Hsing : Announce SFIPC claimed to the Company for annulment of shareholder meeting resolutions held in June 29, 2022.
07/29/2022 | 11:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ROO HSING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/07/29
Time of announcement
22:55:41
Subject
Announce SFIPC claimed to the Company
for annulment of shareholder meeting
resolutions held in June 29, 2022.
Date of events
2022/07/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 2
Statement
1.Parties to the legal matter:The Securities and Futures Investors Protection
Center (SFIPC), ROO HSING CO., LTD.
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:Property Court
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:None
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):Announce SFIPC
claimed to the Company for annulment of shareholder meeting resolutions held
in June 29,
2022.
6.Handling procedure:The Company will proceed as the law requires and
corporate with the Court. The company has also strictly strengthened the
company's document management process, and clearly established the
authorities and responsibilities among all staffs, so that the
company will act in accordance with laws and regulations from now on.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:No
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:None.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.