Roo Hsing : Announce SFIPC claimed to the Company for annulment of shareholder meeting resolutions held in June 29, 2022.

Statement

1.Parties to the legal matter:The Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center (SFIPC), ROO HSING CO., LTD. 2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:Property Court 3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:None 4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27 5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):Announce SFIPC claimed to the Company for annulment of shareholder meeting resolutions held in June 29, 2022. 6.Handling procedure:The Company will proceed as the law requires and corporate with the Court. The company has also strictly strengthened the company's document management process, and clearly established the authorities and responsibilities among all staffs, so that the company will act in accordance with laws and regulations from now on. 7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:No 8.Countermeasures and improvement status:None. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.