Roo Hsing : Announcement for the consolidated financial information of January 2022
02/21/2022 | 04:51am EST
Provided by: ROO HSING CO., LTD
Date of announcement
2022/02/21
Time of announcement
17:33:24
Subject
Announcement for the consolidated financial
information of January 2022
Date of events
2022/02/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE letter No.1061802446
3.Financial information date:January 2022
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):694,943
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
(Unit:NT'000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):5,886,339
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):423,025
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):
Accounts receivable(payable) between parent and subsidiary companies
(parent company only financial statements (unaudited))
Accounts receivable, net - related parties：1,027
Other receivables - related parties：778,666
Accounts payable - related parties：39,953
Other payables-related parties：27,248
12.Countermeasures:The company maintains regular finances and operations.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
