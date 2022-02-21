Roo Hsing : Announcement for the consolidated financial information of January 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21 2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE letter No.1061802446 3.Financial information date:January 2022 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):694,943 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current (Unit:NT'000):0 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-current (Unit:NT'000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):5,886,339 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):423,025 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000): Accounts receivable(payable) between parent and subsidiary companies (parent company only financial statements (unaudited)) Accounts receivable, net - related parties：1,027 Other receivables - related parties：778,666 Accounts payable - related parties：39,953 Other payables-related parties：27,248 12.Countermeasures:The company maintains regular finances and operations. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.