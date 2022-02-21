Log in
    4414   TW0004414008

ROO HSING CO., LTD

(4414)
Roo Hsing : Announcement for the consolidated financial information of January 2022

02/21/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: ROO HSING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 17:33:24
Subject 
 Announcement for the consolidated financial
information of January 2022
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE letter No.1061802446
3.Financial information date:January 2022
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):694,943
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
  (Unit:NT'000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):5,886,339
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):423,025
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):
Accounts receivable(payable) between parent and subsidiary companies
(parent company only financial statements (unaudited))
Accounts receivable, net - related parties：1,027
Other receivables - related parties：778,666
Accounts payable - related parties：39,953
Other payables-related parties：27,248
12.Countermeasures:The company maintains regular finances and operations.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Roo Hsing Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 17 078 M 613 M 613 M
Net income 2020 -130 M -4,65 M -4,65 M
Net Debt 2020 6 462 M 232 M 232 M
P/E ratio 2020 -69,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 642 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 6 893
Free-Float 58,3%
Managers and Directors
Chang Sun General Manager & Director
Shu Fen Yao Chief Financial Officer
Shih Hsiu Chen Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Tang Chen Independent Director
Da You Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROO HSING CO., LTD-4.31%202
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.60%391 608
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-21.15%39 908
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-7.91%26 316
VF CORPORATION-19.19%23 011
MONCLER S.P.A.-13.96%16 827