Roo Hsing : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director
07/17/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
Provided by: ROO HSING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/18
Time of announcement
00:18:34
Subject
Announcement of change in representative of
the Company's institutional director
Date of events
2022/07/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15
2.Name of legal person:Wei Hao Investment Limited
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)CHI,Chung-Ming
(2)Tai,Chih-I
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Partner, Prosperity Global Consulting Limited
(2)Fund Manager, Baring Private Equity Asia Group、Director & CFO, Dayang
Group
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Yu Chi Tien
(2)Lin Ming Hsien
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)LONG KUANG DIGITAL CULTURE CO., LTD Vice President
(2)TAIWAN TIMES Senior Journalist
7.Reason for the change:Wei Hao Investment Limited assigned a new
representative to serve as institutional director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/30to2023/06/29
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.