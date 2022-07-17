Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Roo Hsing Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4414   TW0004414008

ROO HSING CO., LTD

(4414)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
4.850 TWD   -1.02%
12:24pROO HSING : Announcement of the change of the company's legal person director representative and director changes of up to one-third
PU
12:24pROO HSING : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director
PU
12:24pROO HSING : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roo Hsing : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director

07/17/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ROO HSING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/18 Time of announcement 00:18:34
Subject 
 Announcement of change in representative of
the Company's institutional director
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15
2.Name of legal person:Wei Hao Investment Limited
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)CHI,Chung-Ming
(2)Tai,Chih-I
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Partner, Prosperity Global Consulting Limited
(2)Fund Manager, Baring Private Equity Asia Group、Director & CFO, Dayang
 Group
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Yu Chi Tien
(2)Lin Ming Hsien
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)LONG KUANG DIGITAL CULTURE CO., LTD Vice President
(2)TAIWAN TIMES Senior Journalist
7.Reason for the change:Wei Hao Investment Limited assigned a new
representative to serve as institutional director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/30to2023/06/29
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Roo Hsing Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2022 16:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROO HSING CO., LTD
12:24pROO HSING : Announcement of the change of the company's legal person director representati..
PU
12:24pROO HSING : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional direct..
PU
12:24pROO HSING : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional direct..
PU
07/07ROO HSING : The Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Justice searched the offices of so..
PU
06/29ROO HSING : Announcement of the member change of the Audit Committee of the company
PU
06/29ROO HSING : Announcement of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting to Release Dir..
PU
06/29ROO HSING : Announcement of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting to Re-elect in..
PU
06/29Roo Hsing Co., Ltd Appoints Chou, Chung Hsien as Independent Director
CI
06/29Roo Hsing Co., Ltd Appoints Chou, Chung Hsien as Member of Audit Committee
CI
06/16ROO HSING : Announcement that director dismissal of major subsidiary JD United(BVI) Limite..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 16 487 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 892 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 972 M 133 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 893
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart ROO HSING CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Roo Hsing Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROO HSING CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Sun General Manager & Director
Shu Fen Yao Chief Financial Officer
Shih Hsiu Chen Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Tang Chen Independent Director
Da You Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROO HSING CO., LTD-32.64%133
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-16.31%309 114
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-26.83%36 558
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-22.09%22 141
VF CORPORATION-38.65%17 656
MONCLER S.P.A.-37.38%10 865