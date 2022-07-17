Roo Hsing : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15 2.Name of legal person:Wei Hao Investment Limited 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)CHI,Chung-Ming (2)Tai,Chih-I 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Partner, Prosperity Global Consulting Limited (2)Fund Manager, Baring Private Equity Asia Group、Director & CFO, Dayang Group 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Yu Chi Tien (2)Lin Ming Hsien 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)LONG KUANG DIGITAL CULTURE CO., LTD Vice President (2)TAIWAN TIMES Senior Journalist 7.Reason for the change:Wei Hao Investment Limited assigned a new representative to serve as institutional director. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/30to2023/06/29 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/15 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.