Roo Hsing : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director
07/17/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
Provided by: ROO HSING CO., LTD
Date of announcement
2022/07/18
Time of announcement
00:19:19
Subject
Announcement of change in representative of
the Company's institutional director
Date of events
2022/07/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15
2.Name of legal person:HNY Investment Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:NAKASHIMA, Kenji
4.Resume of the previous position holder:VP at Toyota Motor (China)
Investment Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:CHANG, Shoei-Jiang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman, Saga Unitek Ventures
7.Reason for the change:HNY Investment Co., Ltd. assigned a new
representative to serve as institutional director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/30to2023/06/29
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.