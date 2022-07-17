Roo Hsing : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15 2.Name of legal person:HNY Investment Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:NAKASHIMA, Kenji 4.Resume of the previous position holder:VP at Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:CHANG, Shoei-Jiang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman, Saga Unitek Ventures 7.Reason for the change:HNY Investment Co., Ltd. assigned a new representative to serve as institutional director. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/30to2023/06/29 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/15 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.