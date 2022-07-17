Roo Hsing : Announcement of the change of the chairperson and general manager of the company

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): (1)chairperson (2)general manager 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)CHANG, Shoei-Jiang (2)SUN, Yang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Chairman, Saga Unitek Ventures (2)President of Roo Hsing Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Weng Shao Hua chairperson and general manager 6.Resume of the new position holder:JIAN SIN INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. Independent Director 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"): assigned a new representative to serve as institutional director 8.Reason for the change:assigned a new representative to serve as institutional director, the board appoints the new chairperson and general manager 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/15 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.