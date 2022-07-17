Roo Hsing : Announcement of the change of the chairperson and general manager of the company
07/17/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
Provided by: ROO HSING CO., LTD
Date of announcement
2022/07/18
Time of announcement
00:20:41
Subject
Announcement of the change of
the chairperson and general manager of the company
Date of events
2022/07/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/07/15
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
(1)chairperson
(2)general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)CHANG, Shoei-Jiang
(2)SUN, Yang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Chairman, Saga Unitek Ventures
(2)President of Roo Hsing Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Weng Shao Hua chairperson and
general manager
6.Resume of the new position holder:JIAN SIN INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Independent Director
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):
assigned a new representative to serve as institutional director
8.Reason for the change:assigned a new
representative to serve as institutional director, the board appoints the
new chairperson and general manager
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.