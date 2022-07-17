Roo Hsing : Announcement of the change of the company's legal person director representative and director changes of up to one-third

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
NAKASHIMA, Kenji director
CHI,Chung-Ming director
Tai,Chih-I director
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
VP at Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
Partner, Prosperity Global Consulting Limited
Fund Manager, Baring Private Equity Asia Group、Director & CFO, Dayang
Group
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
CHANG, Shoei-Jiang director
Yu Chi Tien director
Lin Ming Hsien director
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman, Saga Unitek Ventures
LONG KUANG DIGITAL CULTURE CO., LTD Vice President
TAIWAN TIMES Senior Journalist
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
assigned a new representative to serve as institutional director
8.Reason for the change:
assigned a new representative to serve as institutional director
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/30to2023/06/29
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/15
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/3
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None