Roo Hsing : Announcement of the change of the company's legal person director representative and director changes of up to one-third

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: NAKASHIMA, Kenji director CHI,Chung-Ming director Tai,Chih-I director 4.Resume of the previous position holder: VP at Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. Partner, Prosperity Global Consulting Limited Fund Manager, Baring Private Equity Asia Group、Director & CFO, Dayang Group 5.Title and name of the new position holder: CHANG, Shoei-Jiang director Yu Chi Tien director Lin Ming Hsien director 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman, Saga Unitek Ventures LONG KUANG DIGITAL CULTURE CO., LTD Vice President TAIWAN TIMES Senior Journalist 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): assigned a new representative to serve as institutional director 8.Reason for the change: assigned a new representative to serve as institutional director 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/30to2023/06/29 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/15 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/3 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None