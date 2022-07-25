Roo Hsing : Announcement that the company's listed securities are listed as altered trading method

Statement

1.Date of disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:2022/07/25 2.Clauses of Operating Procedures referenced and reason for disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:The matter shall be handled in accordance with the provisions of Article 49, item 1, paragraph 14 of the Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation 3.Handling result (Please enter "Altered trading method", "trading suspension", or "delisting"):Altered trading method 4.Starting date for altered trading method, trading suspension or delisting of shares (merged case):2022/07/27 5.Countermeasures:NA 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA 7.(Risk Warning) Securities will be delisted if trading of such securities is not resumed after 6 consecutive months from trading suspension.Investors should be aware of the potential investment risk.:NA