Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Roo Hsing Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4414   TW0004414008

ROO HSING CO., LTD

(4414)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
4.400 TWD   +1.15%
12:05pROO HSING : Announcement that the company's listed securities are listed as altered trading method
PU
10:45aROO HSING : The Company is to hold press briefing concerning material information
PU
07/22ROO HSING : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roo Hsing : Announcement that the company's listed securities are listed as altered trading method

07/25/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ROO HSING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 22:58:58
Subject 
 Announcement that the company's
listed securities are listed as altered
trading method
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 1
Statement 
1.Date of disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:2022/07/25
2.Clauses of Operating Procedures referenced and reason for disposition
announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:The matter shall be handled in
accordance with the provisions of Article 49, item 1, paragraph 14 of the
Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation
3.Handling result (Please enter "Altered trading method",
"trading suspension", or "delisting"):Altered trading method
4.Starting date for altered trading method, trading suspension or delisting
of shares (merged case):2022/07/27
5.Countermeasures:NA
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
7.(Risk Warning) Securities will be delisted if trading of such securities
is not resumed after 6 consecutive months from trading suspension.Investors
should be aware of the potential investment risk.:NA

Disclaimer

Roo Hsing Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 16:04:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROO HSING CO., LTD
12:05pROO HSING : Announcement that the company's listed securities are listed as altered tradin..
PU
10:45aROO HSING : The Company is to hold press briefing concerning material information
PU
07/22ROO HSING : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional direct..
PU
07/20ROO HSING : The appointment and letter delivered by Wei-Hao were found in the Company.
PU
07/19ROO HSING : The Company is to hold press briefing concerning material information
PU
07/17ROO HSING : Announcement of the change of the company's legal person director representati..
PU
07/17ROO HSING : Announcement of the change of the chairperson and general manager of the compa..
PU
07/17ROO HSING : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional direct..
PU
07/17ROO HSING : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional direct..
PU
07/17Roo Hsing Co., Ltd Announces Change in Representative Institutional Director
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 16 487 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 892 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 603 M 121 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 893
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart ROO HSING CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Roo Hsing Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROO HSING CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Sun General Manager & Director
Shu Fen Yao Chief Financial Officer
Shih Hsiu Chen Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Tang Chen Independent Director
Da You Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROO HSING CO., LTD-38.89%119
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-12.70%326 696
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-22.21%38 867
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-22.14%22 129
VF CORPORATION-35.18%18 437
MONCLER S.P.A.-31.88%11 974