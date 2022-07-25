Roo Hsing : Announcement that the company's listed securities are listed as altered trading method
07/25/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ROO HSING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/25
Time of announcement
22:58:58
Subject
Announcement that the company's
listed securities are listed as altered
trading method
Date of events
2022/07/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 1
Statement
1.Date of disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:2022/07/25
2.Clauses of Operating Procedures referenced and reason for disposition
announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:The matter shall be handled in
accordance with the provisions of Article 49, item 1, paragraph 14 of the
Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation
3.Handling result (Please enter "Altered trading method",
"trading suspension", or "delisting"):Altered trading method
4.Starting date for altered trading method, trading suspension or delisting
of shares (merged case):2022/07/27
5.Countermeasures:NA
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
7.(Risk Warning) Securities will be delisted if trading of such securities
is not resumed after 6 consecutive months from trading suspension.Investors
should be aware of the potential investment risk.:NA