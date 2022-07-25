Roo Hsing : The Company is to hold press briefing concerning material information

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/25
2.Company name:ROO HSING CO., LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company is to hold press
briefing concerning material information at 19:00 on July 25,2022.
6.Countermeasures:
In order to solve the chaos caused by the absence of the Chairman and the
position of President being held by Chang Sun (phonetic), a person who has
been staying overseas for a long time due to the warrant issued by the
R.O.C. judicial authority, an interim board of directors' meeting was
convened on July 15, 2022 under the unanimous consent of the five
directors, and Mr. Shao-Hua Weng was elected as the Chairman and President
of Roo Hsing Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), in the hope of bringing the
Company's corporate governance and operation back on track. After being
elected as the Chairman and President of the Company, Mr. Shao-Hua Weng
immediately assumed office at the Company in the evening of July 15, 2022,
and entrusted professional experts to conduct a thorough investigation of
the Company's operation and financial condition. Surprisingly, it was
found that the Company was already in major financial difficulties and
had almost no cash on hand. Moreover, since the end of 2021, many
resolutions adopted were absurd, and the manner of operating the Company
was bizarre and abnormal, violating the normal practice of corporate
governance. Therefore, the situation is severe and close to disorder.
Please find the investigation process and the results set forth as follows:
In the Financing Agreement signed between the former management team led
by the former Chairman, Mr. Shoei-Jiang Chang, and the former President,
Mr. Chang Sun, with EnTie Commercial Bank ("EnTie Bank") on May 25, 2022,
there is a bizarre clause stipulating that EnTie Bank could accelerate
repayment by the Company if Chang Sun no longer serves as the Company's
President. This secret clause is clearly an intent to manipulate the
Company's operation and has a high risk of causing serious damage to
the rights and interests of the shareholders. Unfortunately, neither the
competent authorities or any of the shareholders knew of this clause,
which has led to a series of crises:
On May 25, 2022, the former management team of the Company signed a
facility agreement in the amount of US$18.4 million with EnTie Bank.
Paragraph 2 of Article 8 of said facility agreement stipulates that
"The Company shall repay the loan early in the event of a change of the
Company's management team (change of position for the President, Chang
Sun)." As mentioned earlier, such restriction is unconventional and
contrary to fairness and common practice. As we all know, under the normal
operation of listed companies, it is impossible for a specific person to
be the president. What is even more absurd is that when the Company signed
the facility agreement with EnTie Bank, Chang Sun, who was the President
at the time, was already wanted by the R.O.C. judicial authorities and
was also staying overseas and refused to appear in court. In other words,
such a clause actually intended for "the President of the Company to
always be Mr. Chang Sun, who is a wanted criminal, and cannot be
replaced." Therefore, once Mr. Sun is removed from the position of
President, EnTie Bank can force the Company to make an early repayment.
With such a clause, there is sufficient reason for the prosecution
authority to intervene and investigate.
Since the Company dismissed Mr. Chang Sun from his position as the
President on July 15, 2022 and appointed Mr. Shao-Hua Weng as the
President at the same time, EnTie Bank immediately froze all available
funds of the Company because the Company triggered the early repayment
condition as mentioned earlier, and the loan is deemed to be matured.
Mr. Weng discovered the unreasonable clause of the facility agreement
upon his appointment and therefore took the initiative to approach EnTie
Bank on the morning of July 18, 2022, and held several negotiations in
hopes of seeking the possibility of changing the unconventional financing
term noted above. Moreover, Mr. Weng earnestly requested EnTie Bank to
refrain from freezing the funds at this time, as this would further
exacerbate the Company's financial situation. Unfortunately, EnTie Bank
not only held on to its position strongly, but also issued a legal attest
letter (No. 001779) to the Company, informing the Company of the maturity
of the debt and further freezing all available funds. Although the
Company has continued to actively negotiate with EnTie Bank in the past few
days, still, a fair and reasonable response has yet to be received from
EnTie Bank. Therefore, the Company sent a legal attest letter to EnTie Bank
on July 21, 2022, clearly stating that the Company intends to seek support
for a win-win situation and re-emphasizing the unreasonableness of the
stipulation for early repayment, and that EnTie Bank should not freeze all
the Company's available funds, which has resulted in a major financial
crisis for the Company.
However, as of now, EnTie Bank continues to freeze the Company's
receivables deposited by the Company in the bank account and insists
that the Company must make the early repayment. EnTie Bank even told
the financial officer of the Company that it would only resume
negotiation if Mr. Chang Sun, the wanted criminal, is on the
management team.
The Company borrowed US$499,978 by issuing a letter of credit facility with
Taiwan Cooperative Bank, which will expire on July 29, 2022. In addition,
the previous financial facility with Taiwan Business Bank of US$236,960.76
will expire in mid-August. The Company's original plan was to settle the
aforementioned loan with the amount frozen by EnTie Bank. However, the
Company currently has no available short-term funds due to the outrageous
action of EnTie Bank arbitrarily freezing all of the Company's available
funds under the unreasonable agreement clause.
The normal operating income of the Company was withheld by the Mainland
subsidiaries, including Changzhou Tooku Garments Co. Ltd. (常州東奧服裝有
限公司), due to the unconventional operation and practices violating
corporate governance practices. Such normal Transfer of such operating
income back to Taiwan was rejected:
Since all of the Company's normal operating income for the first half of
the year was withheld by its subsidiaries in China, it is incomprehensible
that when the Company needed funds during the time when former Chairman
Chang was chairman and when he was serving as chairman illegally, the
chairman of the parent company had to "request for" funds from the
former President, Chang Sun, the person who is staying overseas and wanted
by the judicial authority, to remit money back to the parent company. Such
unconventional, absurd practice against corporate governance is the main
reason why the Company does not have any available funds today.
The Company is currently investigating whether its former Chairman and the
former President (perhaps by conspiracy?) had together withheld the
Company's working capital in the Mainland subsidiaries for use by specific
persons and thus completely disregarding the Company's financial rules as
well as the sound and sustainable operation of the Company. Any person
involved in any unlawful act will be held legally responsible. Furthermore,
the current management team led by Chairmen Weng will dispatch personnel
to take over all overseas subsidiaries so that the profits of the overseas
subsidiaries can be returned to the parent company in Taipei. However, such
a takeover cannot be accomplished overnight and may not be sufficient to
alleviate the severe financial crisis faced by the Company at the time.
Thus, Chairman Weng will continue the amicable negotiation with EnTie
Bank, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Taiwan Business Bank, and Chang Hwa Bank
in hopes of alleviating the pressure on the Company in the shortest
possible time and helping the Company to overcome this crisis.
Instead of trying to have the profits from normal operations returned to the
Company, the former Chairman, Shoei-Jiang Chang, continued to sell the
Company's significant assets to cover up the crisis:
Due to the improper operation of the former management team, the Company's
normal operating income was retained in its Mainland subsidiaries. Faced with
this strange, disorderly practice that is in contravention to corporate
governance practice, the former Chairman was not only reluctant to adjust
but instead tried to cover by continuously selling the Company's
significant assets. The majority of the Company's board of directors
strongly disapprove of such a barbaric act of creating a false appearance
and arbitrary disposal of the Company's assets, which caused damages to
the Company's operation foundation. As a result, we have begun
investigating the rationality and legality of the previous asset sale
transactions and whether there is an improper transfer of benefits that
may harm the shareholders' rights and interests. As for whether the
former Chairman, Shoei-Jiang Chang, played a leading role in the sales
of the assets, whether all the benefits from the
disposal of the assets were returned to the Company, or whether specific
persons used them, the Company will conduct a thorough investigation. Any
violation of the law will be held accountable to the end. Please find the
description as follows:
In just one week of the new management team entering the Company, we
discovered that the former Chairman had sold the Company's land in Cambodia
for US$20.5 million on January 11, 2022. Moreover, in May 2022, without the
authority to act on behalf of the Company, the former Chairman also disposed
of the entire shareholding of Operadora International De Zonas Francas
(Managua), Sociedad Anonima, the Company's subsidiary in Nicaragua. The
current management team of the Company solemnly emphasizes that the disposal
of assets in exchange for capital by the management team of the former
Chairman is clearly contrary to the normal practice of corporate governance.
The Company does not approve and agree at all with such business model.
Concerning the compliance of the procedure and reasonableness of the
appraisal thereof, the Company will re-examine accordingly. Any violation
or breach of laws or any damage to the Company's interests will be held
accountable, and the Company will seek its rights and claims as accorded
by law. .
As for the aforementioned Cambodia land case, the buyer will pay the second
installment of US$4 million on September 25, 2022, and the third installment
of US$5 million on December 25, 2022, along with the delivery of a cheque
with a face value of US$10.5 million and a maturity day on June 25, 2023.
Such an amount may be a chance for the Company to overcome the crisis.
Therefore, the Company will immediately contact the buyer to seek the
opportunity for advance payment of the land.
Some directors of the Company disregarded the Company's interests and
continued to interfere with the proceeding of the board meeting:
Chairman Weng convened an emergency board meeting at 2 pm on July 15, 2022,
to report the severe financial crisis faced by the Company to all directors
and seek solutions, which is the Company's priority. However, when the
board meeting was held at 4 pm on July 22, 2022, Director Chang Sun,
Director Zong-Ming Ji (reappointed by Hsing-Niu-Yi Investment Co., Ltd.
(phonetic)(興牛一投資股份有限公司)), and Mr. Zhong-Xian Chou (phonetic),
who trespassed into the online meeting, delayed the meeting from the
beginning with self-interests issues including the argument of operation
rights and rights to convene the board meeting, completely ignoring the
current financial crisis faced by the Company. Chairman Weng and other
directors were frustrated by the continued disruption and interference of
the meeting agenda as initially planned. The current difficulties
encountered by the Company had already been described in the reports
originally delivered by the Company. The majority of the directors present
at the meeting had received the meeting material. Since the directors
were clearly informed and fully aware of the Company operating difficulties,
Chairman Weng, therefore, announced the closing of the board meeting and
immediately went to EnTie Bank for further negotiation until the evening.
Given the Company's current significant financial crisis, Chairman Weng
believes it is critical to report to all shareholders, the investing
public, and relevant authorities. The Company is seeking all possible
solutions to help overcome this major crisis. The full support of all
shareholders and investing public is hereby earnestly requested for
the Company to survive such a difficult time.
Regarding the Company's recent change of director:
Wei Hao Investment Limited ("Wei Hao") was impressed by Chairman Weng's
competence in administrative management and resource pooling at the
beginning of this year and thus asked Mr. Weng to serve as Director of the
Company, to which Mr. Weng accepted. The replacement and appointment letter
was delivered to the Company on February 24, 2022. However, Roo-Hsing at
that time never provided notice for the taking of office or issued material
information announcement. Wei Hao issued a formal letter on March 21, 2022,
requesting Roo-Hsing's management team at the time to make material
information announcement and proceed with relevant registration change
procedures with regard to the replacement and appointment of director in
accordance with the laws. Director Weng believed that Roo-Hsing would not
persist with inaction, and Wei Hao repeatedly followed up and urged
Roo-Hsing's team to proceed. Therefore, Director Weng continued to wait for
further news from Roo-Hsing. When it was discovered that former Chairman
Chang was still convening shareholders' meeting unlawfully, Director Weng
deemed the matter to be serious and started to prepare the relevant
information and personnel. After consultation with legal and financial
experts, an emergency board meeting was convened on July 15, 2022 under the
unanimous consent of the five directors to resolve the absurd situation of
lack of Chairman for the Company and a criminal that is wanted by judicial
authorities acting as President. Regarding the discovery of the original
copies of the appointment and replacement letter issued by Wei Hao and its
letter dated March 21, 2022 in the file cabinets of CFO Hsu, this has been
explained to the public by material information announcement issued by the
Company on July 20, 2022. At the same time, a report has also been made at
the local police station. Former Chairman Chang was clearly aware that he
was no longer director and chairman of the Company but still concealed such
fact and continued to regard himself as the chairman and failed to urge the
Company's personnel to publish the material information and proceed with
relevant registration change procedures for replacement and appointment of
director. Former Chairman Chang shall bear the most responsibility thereof.
Since Mr. Shoei-Jiang Chang is no longer the Company's director and
chairman as of February 24, 2022, he did not have the power to convene board
meetings and shareholders' meetings. The current management team of the
Company will not upend the validity of the financial report. However, if
after study by experts or correction by the competent authority that
retroactive approval is required, or after due diligence of the various
disposal of assets, it is found that that there is material effect to
shareholder equity, or that the materiality threshold has been reached and
the financial report shall be restated, correction procedures will be
proceeded immediately. As already emphasized several times by the Company's
new management team, the protection of the interest of the investing public
and compliance with corporate governance shall be the first priority going
forward.
As noted above, since Mr. Shoei-Jiang Chang had no right to convene board
meetings and shareholders' meetings, there was no election of Mr. Chou as
independent director by the shareholders' meeting. When Mr. Chou sent a
letter on July 18, 2022 asking for an extraordinary shareholders' meeting
to be called in accordance with the Company Act, the Company issued a formal
reply letter in the afternoon of the same day stating that "the request is
without ground under the law and is confirmed to be improper." The relevant
competent authority was also copied in the reply. However, Mr. Chou
pressured the Company's personnel in the stock affair department by email on
July 21, 2022, demanding the Company to convene an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting in accordance with his request. To this unreasonable
and unlawful request, the Company repeated its position by email reply.
However, when the Company sent the formal reply letter to Mr. Chou at the
sender's address indicated on the letter sent by Mr. Chou, the Company's
letter was returned on July 22, 2022 with a stamp noting that there is no
such person, which is puzzling.
During the interim board meeting held on July 15, 2022, Mr. Shoei-Jiang Chang
unexpectedly attended the meeting as director appointed by Hsing-Niu-Yi
Investment Co., Ltd.. Furthermore, Mr. Zong-Ming Ji, who was replaced and
discharged by Wei Hao and thus lost his position as director, attended the
interim board meeting held on July 22, 2022 as director appointed by
Hsing-Niu-Yi Investment Co., Ltd., while Mr. Chou, claiming to be independent
director, was nominated by Hsing-Niu-Yi Investment Co., Ltd.. While the
company is in major financial distress, directors of the Company, Mr. Chang
Sun and Mr. Zong-Ming Ji actually had the leisure to boycott the agenda of
the interim board meeting on July 22, 2022 with respect to the issue of
whether Mr. Chou is able to convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting.
Whether there are unscrupulous characters that are coveting the Company's
management right and continue to resort to actions that is a waste of social
resources and harming the rights and interests of the Company and the
shareholders, the current management team of the Company hopes that the
competent authority, the media and the public will keep this under close
scrutiny.
Chairman Weng has formerly been the independent director of Jian Sin
Industrial Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Taipei Exchange. Furthermore,
Chairman Weng also has his own company that is currently in operation and
had an initial blueprint as to how to help Roo-Hsing enter the next phase
of development in response to the fast-paced technology development.
However, during the short time that he has assumed office, various abnormal
corporate governance practice and operations have been discovered.
Furthermore, with the EnTie Bank harshly freezing all of Roo-Hsing's
available funds, Roo-Hsing now has no funds available for use. With these
obstacles, the foremost mission of Chairman and President Weng is to
stabilize Roo-Hsing and attempt to break the stalemate with legal and proper
means. It is hereby earnestly requested for the public, the competent
authority and the correspondent financial institutions to provide
support and strength.
The Company's board of directors have adopted a resolution by majority to
discharge Mr. Chang Sun as President of the Company, which solves the
issue of the position of the Company's President being held by a wanted
criminal. However, Mr. Chang Sun is currently still a director of the
board of the Company. According to the Company's board meeting minutes
from the last few board meetings, Mr. Sun attended the board meetings
via video conference and often expressed his views during the meetings.
Further, given that the repayment acceleration clause that requires Mr.
Chang Sun to be President of the Company and that when the Company is
lacking in funds, former Chairman Chang had to ask for funds from former
President Sun, these indicate that former President Sun was actually
involved in the operation of the Company during the time when former
Chairman Chang was in office.
Furthermore, the Company has also recently learned that the former
President Mr. Chang Sun, used his position as the president of the
parent company as well as the president of the subsidiary, J.D.United
Manufacturing Corporation Ltd., to arbitrarily use the assets of Bai
Cheng Shi Mei Da Garments Co. Ltd. (白城市美達服裝有限公司) as
collateral for Ms. Xiu-Lan Li (phonetic), who is the mother of Chang
Sun, as well as for "Jilin Province Textiles Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd.,"
a company in which Ms. Li has shareholding. Such asset was subject to
enforcement by the creditors before the Intermediate People's Court
of Changchun City of Jilin Province (as attached). How could the
Company's asset be arbitrarily disposed of or encumbered in the
personal interest of the former President? Moreover, when becoming
the Company's Chairman on November 21, 2021, did Mr. Shoei-Jiang
Chang not take any measures to control or effectively prevent such
unlawful conduct when he knew that the disposing and withholding of the
Company's assets and operating income by Mr. Sun might involve a major
illegal act? The serious deviations from corporate governance conducted
by Mr. Shoei-Jiang Chang and Mr. Chang Sun were the main reasons for
this significant financial crisis currently faced by the Company.
Given the actions of Mr. Chang Sun, who is still a director of the
Company, the Company hereby calls for Mr. Sun, being a director of the
Company, to act in compliance with the law as well as for the benefit
of the Company, the employees, and all shareholders. Furthermore, in the
event of any matters carried out as a director to the detriment of the
Company and its shareholders, the management team led by Mr. Weng will
not condone any illegal acts!
As for Mr. Shi-Xiu Chen (phonetic), who had served as the Company's
Chairman and resigned his position as the director and Chairman of the
Company at the end of 2021, Mr. Chen was no longer a member of the board
of directors of the Company since last year. When Chairman and President
Weng is in charge of operation of the Company, it did not require Mr.
Chen's involvement in the Company's operation. Also, based on
Chairman Weng's understanding, Mr. Chen was not involved in the
Company's operation during the time when former Chairman Shoei-Jiang
Chang was in office. Concerning the several judicial cases currently
under trial, Mr. Chen must deal with them personally. Unless required
by the relevant judicial authorities for the assistance of the Company,
the Company will not interfere or intervene in Mr. Chen's personal
trials.
Regarding the issue of the Company's funds being frozen by EnTie Bank,
the latest development is as follows:
This morning (July 25, 2022), Chairman and President Weng communicated
with Manager Wei of EnTie Bank by phone and message. Chairman and
President Weng inquired: "If I were not the President, would EnTie Bank
still freeze the Company's funds? Would EnTie Bank refrain from forcing
the Company to repay the loan early?" Manager Wei of EnTie Bank answered:
"Then please negotiate for change of the terms immediately." In order to
resolve the issue of Roo-Hsing not having funds available for use, and given
that it is alleged that Mr. Ji, director of the Company and legal
representative of the Company's major shareholder, Hsing-Niu-Yi Investment
Co., Ltd., has good relations with EnTie Bank and other financial
institutions, Chairman and President Weng sent an email and Weibo message to
Mr. Ji around noon today asking Mr. Ji for a discussion in the interest of
the Company. Mr. Weng met with Mr. Ji at around 4pm. Mr. Ji indicated that
with respect to the financial distress faced by Roo-Hsing, he and others
have already made arrangements. Mr. Ji also indicated that he has good
relations with financial institutions. As such, Chairman and President
Weng asked Mr. Ji directly that in order to stabilize Roo-Hsing, whether
Mr. Ji would be willing to become President of the Company through legal
and lawful procedures, given that he has good relations with EnTie Bank
and other financial institutions and has also made arrangements.
However, a reply has not yet been received from Mr. Ji.
Finally, we would like to report to everyone, Roo-Hsing Co., Ltd. is
currently in significant financial distress, and this is due to the improper
management of former Chairman Chang and former President Sun, as well as the
unreasonable measures of En-Tie Commercial Bank. Now that Chairman and
President Weng has assumed office at the Company, Chairman Weng and his
management team will not evade. Roo-Hsing will face the obstacles with
determination. The Roo-Hsing now will handle the crisis legally and in
compliance with the laws. It is hereby earnestly requested of the
shareholders, the competent authority, the financial institutions and
the public to give Roo-Hsing a chance. We will do our utmost to protect
the rights and interests of the Company and all shareholders and lead
Roo-Hsing on the correct path!
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.