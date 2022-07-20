Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Roo Hsing Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    4414   TW0004414008

ROO HSING CO., LTD

(4414)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
4.750 TWD   -1.66%
08:14aROO HSING : The appointment and letter delivered by Wei-Hao were found in the Company.
PU
07/19ROO HSING : The Company is to hold press briefing concerning material information
PU
07/17ROO HSING : Announcement of the change of the company's legal person director representative and director changes of up to one-third
PU
Roo Hsing : The appointment and letter delivered by Wei-Hao were found in the Company.

07/20/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ROO HSING CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/20 Time of announcement 19:58:53
Subject 
 The appointment and letter
delivered by Wei-Hao were found in the Company.
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20
2.Company name:ROO HSING CO., LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Concerning the matter in which the appointment order of the representative
of the Company's corporate shareholder, Wei Hao Investment Limited
(hereinafter referred to as "Wei-Hao"), which was withheld by the former
management team and further concealed the fact from the public and failed
to proceed with the change of company registration procedure according to
the laws as referred to in the press conference for announcement of material
 information of the Company, the Company has discovered critical evidence
(as in the letters) last night. All related processes and procedures are
provided with supplementary explanations.
6.Countermeasures:
After the press conference held by the Company on July 19, 2022, it was
determined that the two important documents might be kept in the specific
 cabinet of the Company's CFO, Mr. Zhong-Rong Hsu (phonetic). However,
since Mr. Zhong-Rong Hsu is currently under quarantine at home, Mr. Shao-Hua
 Weng, Chairman, Mr. Zhi-Wei Chen (phonetic), Audit Supervisor, and Mr.
Shao-Qi Huang (phonetic), Senior Manager of the Company together opened the
 drawer located in the office of Mr. Zhong-Rong Hsu with his consent, and
several documents were found thereafter. Those documents include the three
documents consisting of the "appointment letter for the replacement of the
 representative of Wei Hao dated February 24, 2022, photocopy of personal ID
 and profile of Mr. Shao-Hua Weng" and the "Letter Hao Zi No. 22032101
issued by Wei Hao on March 21, 2022, along with the envelope of registered
mail with receipt." All documents were safely kept and had not been
 destroyed.
The former Chairman of the Company, Mr. Shoei-Jiang Chang, with Mr.
Zhong-Rong Hsu, CFO of the Company, as well as other members of the
 management team, were clearly aware of the Company's receipt of the
 assignment order for replacing Wei-Hao's original representative, Mr.
 Shoei-Jiang Chang with Mr. Shao-Hua Weng as the new representative on
February 24, 2022. Nonetheless, they refused to proceed with the change of
company registration procedure in accordance with the law and further
intentionally concealed the fact without making any announcement. Mr.
Shoei-Jiang Chang was also fully aware that he was disqualified from being a
 director and did not have the right to convene meetings. However, he
continued to violate the laws by convening several board and
shareholders' meetings.
The Company will continue to investigate and pursue the illegal actions
 of Mr. Shoei-Jiang Chang and others, as well as clarify the facts and
legal liabilities step by step. For any damage to the rights and interests
of the Company's shareholders, compensation will be sought without leniency.
 Furthermore, in addition to this supplementary explanation, the Company
will also dispatch personnel to the local police station to report the case
and request assistance for further investigation in order to pursue
litigation procedure thereafter.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Roo Hsing Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
