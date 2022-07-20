Roo Hsing : The appointment and letter delivered by Wei-Hao were found in the Company.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20 2.Company name:ROO HSING CO., LTD 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Concerning the matter in which the appointment order of the representative of the Company's corporate shareholder, Wei Hao Investment Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Wei-Hao"), which was withheld by the former management team and further concealed the fact from the public and failed to proceed with the change of company registration procedure according to the laws as referred to in the press conference for announcement of material information of the Company, the Company has discovered critical evidence (as in the letters) last night. All related processes and procedures are provided with supplementary explanations. 6.Countermeasures: After the press conference held by the Company on July 19, 2022, it was determined that the two important documents might be kept in the specific cabinet of the Company's CFO, Mr. Zhong-Rong Hsu (phonetic). However, since Mr. Zhong-Rong Hsu is currently under quarantine at home, Mr. Shao-Hua Weng, Chairman, Mr. Zhi-Wei Chen (phonetic), Audit Supervisor, and Mr. Shao-Qi Huang (phonetic), Senior Manager of the Company together opened the drawer located in the office of Mr. Zhong-Rong Hsu with his consent, and several documents were found thereafter. Those documents include the three documents consisting of the "appointment letter for the replacement of the representative of Wei Hao dated February 24, 2022, photocopy of personal ID and profile of Mr. Shao-Hua Weng" and the "Letter Hao Zi No. 22032101 issued by Wei Hao on March 21, 2022, along with the envelope of registered mail with receipt." All documents were safely kept and had not been destroyed. The former Chairman of the Company, Mr. Shoei-Jiang Chang, with Mr. Zhong-Rong Hsu, CFO of the Company, as well as other members of the management team, were clearly aware of the Company's receipt of the assignment order for replacing Wei-Hao's original representative, Mr. Shoei-Jiang Chang with Mr. Shao-Hua Weng as the new representative on February 24, 2022. Nonetheless, they refused to proceed with the change of company registration procedure in accordance with the law and further intentionally concealed the fact without making any announcement. Mr. Shoei-Jiang Chang was also fully aware that he was disqualified from being a director and did not have the right to convene meetings. However, he continued to violate the laws by convening several board and shareholders' meetings. The Company will continue to investigate and pursue the illegal actions of Mr. Shoei-Jiang Chang and others, as well as clarify the facts and legal liabilities step by step. For any damage to the rights and interests of the Company's shareholders, compensation will be sought without leniency. Furthermore, in addition to this supplementary explanation, the Company will also dispatch personnel to the local police station to report the case and request assistance for further investigation in order to pursue litigation procedure thereafter. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.