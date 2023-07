RoodMicrotec N.V. is the leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years' experience, RoodMicrotec N.V. is well-established as a highly valued partner. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are fully customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In co-operation with selected partners, RoodMicrotec N.V. manages the complete development and production flow of the ASICs. The company's turnkey solution includes design, project management, wafer fab and test, assembly, final test, qualification, logistics and failure analysis. The company's flexible business model allows customers, based on their special needs, to choose each service individually. RoodMicrotec N.V. is focusing on the automotive, industrial and medical market segments which are still the key drivers for the global semiconductor market. Working in the high reliability and aerospace segment is challenging, but the company considers this area of importance to its business and foresees a future increase.