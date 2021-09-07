RoodMicrotec N : Minutes AGM 2021 - DRAFT 09/07/2021 | 12:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Minutes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of RoodMicrotec N.V. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 15:00 CEST By webcast Present: Supervisory Board: Vic Tee, Chairman Marc Verstraeten Executive Board: Martin Sallenhag, CEO Arvid Ladega, CFO Shareholders/guests: Esther Lindenbergh Jos van Erum Bert-Jan Loman Ingo van de Moesdijk Ruud Van der Linden - nominated for Supervisory Board Irmgard Bayerle - RoodMicrotec John Verhoeven - KPMG Rick Kroon - KPMG Maarten Verbeek - The IDEA Henk Slotboom - The IDEA Remko Schotsman - Notuleerservice Nederland The slides of the presentation can be downloaded by following this link: https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/resources/downloads/investor-relations/shareholders-meeting/shareholders-meeting-2021/1528-agm-2021-presentation/file 1. Opening and announcements Mr. Sallenhag opens the meeting at 15:00 pm and hands over to Mr. Tee for the introduction. Questions can be asked at the end of the meeting. If participants have very urgent questions, they can raise their hands, otherwise they can be asked afterwards. 2021 06 10_DRAFT Minutes AGM RoodMicrotec.docx Page 1 of 12 Mr. Tee welcomes the attendants to the 2021 AGM of shareholders of RoodMicrotec. It is the second year that a virtual AGM is held. People are getting used to it but it does not compare in any way seeing each other and getting together afterwards. Mr. Tee runs through the participants representing the company today: Martin Sallenhag, the CEO, talking from Nördlingen, together with the administrative organizer Irmgard Bayerle. In Deventer there are Arvid Ladega, the CFO and Marc Verstraeten from the Supervisory Board. Also announced today is Mr. Ruud van der Linden, who is joining from Munich and is a nominee for the Supervisory Board. Also present is John Verhoeven from KPMG, the RoodMicrotec partners for the audit. Mr. Tee himself is in the UK and so it is quite an international representation today. The number of registered votes are 18,622,256, which represent 24.81% of the outstanding shares. Mr. Sallenhag goes through the agenda and informs that a few questions were asked upfront through mail and these questions will be answered throughout the presentation. This was also done this way last year and that worked pretty well. 2. Annual Report for the 2020 financial year: Report of the Board of Management on the company's activities during the 2020 financial year, including risk policy and corporate governance policy;

Mr. Sallenhag explains that the report of the Board of Management is divided up in four areas. The start will be the corporate and operational update. The second part is market development, trends and strategy. Then financials and outlook will be gone through and at last, Mr. Ladega will handle those, together with the risk and Corporate Governance policy. Corporate and operational update Mr. Sallenhag mentions the total income of 11.9 million euros. That is lower than in 2019 but everybody knows about the COVID-19 situation. RoodMicrotec was hit pretty badly by COVID-19 in the first half of 2020, but in the second half it started to recover quite significantly and the income came back to a reasonable level. The total income per full time employee stayed the same as in 2019, thanks to the possibility in Germany of doing short-time work, which was used to reduce the costs in the operational area. The EBITDA was also down as a direct impact of the total income. The company managed to keep the net result under control, especially in the second half with a positive number, which is useful and good for the company. The markets industrial and automotive are now more or less the same size. In 2020 there was an increase in automotive and a decrease in industrial. These ratios change back and forth throughout the years. Looking at the three different operational units that RoodMicrotec is running, Test operations is the biggest one with almost 46% of the total income, then comes Qualification & Failure analysis with 36%, and then SCM at 22%. On the other hand, SCM also drives the other areas because it is generating Test operations work as well as Qualification work. RoodMicrotec is a European company, headquartered in Deventer, Holland, with the main operations in Germany. RoodMicrotec now also has its own sales office in the UK and representatives that are working for the company in France, Switzerland, the Nordic countries and Poland. There were about 86 full time employees, recalculated based on the short-time work during 2020. The number of employees at year-end was around 95, which is more or less unchanged compared to 2019. This is good because the knowhow can be held in the company. 2021 06 10_DRAFT Minutes AGM RoodMicrotec.docx Page 2 of 12 The company has a vision and a mission and offers a complete range of high-quality services to enable the manufacturing and supply of semiconductor devices. The company wants to do that through being an innovative, independent and reliable partner of choice for semiconductor component supply, test and reliability services. There are many things in the complete chain of semiconductor supply and quality services that RoodMicrotec offers. The company is doing in-house final tests, wafer tests and test engineering etcetera. Also important for being a supply chain provider is having partners that do wafer foundry, because RoodMicrotec cannot do that itself. Customers come to the company saying that they have no idea how to do an ASIC but that they need it. The company then puts them together with a well renowned chip design company, as a partner of RoodMicrotec, to do the design and then the company takes on the rest of the supply chain. The company also does not do package assembly and wafer foundry in-house. This is being done through partners, either in Europe or in the Far East. Chip design is done in Europe only. Supply chain management is the middle path on slide 11. The design is manufactured through a wafer fab, the wafers are tested, they are shipped to an assembly house that does the packaging, getting these little black boxes coming out of that, which are then tested and shipped to the customer. Either the customer that is providing the design or directly to the end manufacturing location. RoodMicrotec also does the qualification, which to some extend is part of the flow. Of course, this is being done before moving on to full volume production. The three circles on the top of slide 11 are supporting functions. Project management is going through the whole chain, making sure that the company handles logistics and the different parts of the flow, also during the design phase. No one wants failure analysis, but everybody needs it. Basically, it is that when something goes wrong, you have to be able to look at what went wrong and find ways that it does not happen again in the future. Failure analysis is also an integral part of the qualification. The quality department is making sure that the best quality products are delivered to the customers. The Semiconductor Production Services is divided in three areas. It starts with Test Engineering. That is the group, which is developing test programs, test hardware, doing correlation and characterization of the parts, making sure that the test results that are coming out are the same results, regardless of if you tested at six o'clock in the morning or in the evening. Test Services is the production floor that is running 24/7. The company can do wafer tests up to 12-inch wafers, that is 300 millimeters. We offer automated optical inspection, the machine for this was bought one year ago. This is extremely helpful to find out the quality of the wafers that are received from the manufacturing. The company also does component testing over various temperatures. At the end of the line tape & reel is done, that is the normal way of delivering parts to the manufacturing sites of the customers. They then put the tape in their pick and place-system and get it placed on PCBs, which are placed in their end application. The company is also doing scanning and straightening and e.g., long-term storage. If someone is buying a large number of devices but initially only needs a part of it and then wants them on a regular basis, they need to be stored under well controlled conditions and the company is also doing that. On the production services the company has five different test machine families. This shows the variety of services that RoodMicrotec can offer its customers, from the National Instrument PXI, a simple low-cost solution for lower volumes, which is important to have to be competitive, going down to the Advantest V93000, which is a high complex and quite expensive system, but this can test much more in detail what the customers want. 2021 06 10_DRAFT Minutes AGM RoodMicrotec.docx Page 3 of 12 In the Qualification and Failure Analysis unit, environmental stress tests e.g. high temperature or high humidity are done. The device can be stressed at a shorted time than its lifetime to ensure that it works well throughout its life in the application. The company can do mechanical stress tests with vibration and shock. If a part is extremely important for the end product, you may want to take it a step further. That can be done by something called burn- in. A short burn-in is done for 24 or 48 hours at a high temperature to make sure the parts that you would not find through normal tests are filtered out, and that would fail by the initial use of the product. The company also offers optoelectronic tests. This is a new area, and it is interesting to look at what can be done on the testing and characterization of optoelectronic components. Failure Analysis does destructive tests, where parts are sawn in two parts, which are being inspected how they look internally. Alternatively, non-destructive tests can be done like X-ray, material analysis and fault localization. On the SCM projects side, three projects are moving into mass production. On the publicly funded projects the GaNScan is successfully finalized and there is customer engagement based on this. It is interesting that there is now a solution for SCM as well as test engineering for high voltage and high- power handling of devices. There was a question about the publicly funded project APPLAUSE, whether there are already new projects or new potential customers for that. It is still a bit early for that. The project is running until mid-2022 and during a publicly funded project, the company is not allowed to use the results commercially until the project is finished. There are good contacts with all the partners in the consortium. The company has invested in new test capabilities like the V93k early in the year and a second one was installed in the summer, which is running specific high demanding parts from a well renowned customer. The company has also started qualification of press-fit connectors. Nowadays item A needs to be connected to item B and they need to be connected through a connector. The connector needs to have a good reliability and this has turned out to be quite a challenge. The company has invested in the possibility of qualifying such products for the end customers. Big orders are now starting to come in. The company has also strengthened sales. There are now representatives in the Nordic countries and they have already generated the first projects and orders. In the earlier years, RoodMicrotec always wanted to meet with its customers, potential customers and investors. COVID-19 stopped that, but the company has been very active in the virtual area through events and conferences and e.g. an epic meeting about diodes, which is published on YouTube. Human resources is a very important part for a service company like RoodMicrotec. The average number of employees 2020 was 86. Thanks to the short-time work in Germany the cost of personnel is reduced without having to lose people. The company did not want to lose people because it is depending on high technical and personal competence. The company had no interruptions due to COVID-19 in the operations. 2021 06 10_DRAFT Minutes AGM RoodMicrotec.docx Page 4 of 12 The company has also been schooling young people. There have been apprenticeships on the administrative, IT and production departments. Quality is an important part of the company and the service. That is why there is quality planning and how to implement that in relevant business. There is continuous improvement and there is a high level of dedication and commitment from all the employees to deliver the best possible quality. The customers are asking for high quality products at the right time, and that is what the company is doing. The company uses the certificates 17025, which is for Qualification and Failure analysis and the VDA 6.2 which is the automotive standard for service companies. It is an extension of ISO 9001. The slide with the SCM projects that has been shown for a number of years is not changing a lot. Project P10 that we added last year is still in the pre-study phase. It was expected that there would be more progress by now but due to COVID-19 there has been some delay. The other projects are either in the engineering or industrialization phase or in production. One question raised by a shareholder was if all the numbers would be counted together, this would come to a very high level. The numbers show the average yearly revenue when all projects are in full mass production based on customer expectations. This can be at different time points for different projects. With reference to future projects, the company has to clarify and to negotiate the requirements with the clients in detail before starting new projects. Questions for example are if he already has a ASIC design or looks for a design partner through RoodMicrotec, is the customer asking RoodMicrotec to source the wafers, standard or custom packaging, and what test solutions and qualifications are required, etcetera. On the projects under negotiation, P3, P5 and P7 were shown before. On P3 the customer decided not to do an ASIC. They had a number of different products with different requirements and they decided to continue with a standard of the shelf solution. On the other hand, P8 is now in the quote phase. All these projects are still active with slight delays due to COVID-19. The company is focusing on fast growing sectors. The semiconductor market growth is forecasted for 6% average growth rate per year. The trends seen are mobility because of electric cars and autonomous driving which ask for radar and cameras etcetera. There is a lot of discussion on how to do manufacturing sites with industry 4.0 where all the devices talk to each other, like it is time for service or maintenance. All of that is coming together in electronics. Energy is needed to drive electric cars, etcetera. Energy saving is a key area where you need to be focused on. The company is looking for a bit more on the automotive market which has a healthy average growth rate of 7.9% according to research institutes, although each research institute gives different numbers. There is not an increase in the number of vehicles but due to electric vehicles and autonomous driving there is an increasing demand of electronics. Today about 450 euros per car will rise to at least 1,500 euros. The key areas are safety, security and the communication between vehicles. 