Deventer - July 20, 2023 PRESS RELEASE

RoodMicrotec N.V. publishes the Interim Report for 2023

Total income grew by 18.5% to EUR 8.7 million (HY1 2022: EUR 7.3 million)

EBITDA increased to EUR 1.8 million (HY1 2022: EUR 1.4 million)

Net profit rose to EUR 0.9 million (HY1 2022: EUR 0.6 million)

Deventer, July 20, 2023 -RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services, today publishes the Interim Report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.

RoodMicrotec reports a total income of EUR 8.7 million for the first half-year of 2023, which is 18.5% higher than the total income reported for the first half-year of 2022 and 6% lower than for the second half-year of 2022. The increase in total income is driven by a continued strong delivery level, especially by the Test Operations unit. The slight reduction between the second half-year of 2022 and the first half-year of 2023 is predominantly due to the normal cyclical business in the semiconductor industry, where the second half of the year typically can be characterized by stronger demand.

Operational Unit (x EUR 1,000) HY1 2023 HY1 2022 Change Test Operations 5,845 4,496 30.0% Supply Chain Management 1,466 1,398 4.9% Qualification & Failure Analysis 1,356 1,423 -4.7% Total 8,667 7,317 18.5%

Total operating expenses for the first half-year of 2023 amounted to EUR 6.8 million against EUR 5.9 million for the first half-year of 2022, while cost for raw materials and consumables remained stable at EUR 1.1 million. Personnel expenses increased to EUR 4.0 million (HY1 2022: EUR 3.6 million) due to bonus expenses and an increase in the number of employees. Other operating expenses increased to EUR 1.7 million (HY1 2022: EUR 1.2 million), predominantly due to the costs incurred for financial and legal advice and support in relation to the Public Offering process in the amount of EUR 0.5 million for the first half-year of 2023.

EBITDA increased from EUR 1.4 million for the first half-year of 2022 to EUR 1.8 million for the first half-year of 2023. Through excellent cost control we have succeeded in further reducing the overall costs as a percentage of total income by 1.4% in the first half-year of 2023. The cost of raw materials stayed at EUR 1.1 million in the first half-year of 2023, but as percentage of total income came down by 2%-points to 13% compared to first half-year of 2022.

Depreciation charges of EUR 0.8 million were higher in the first half-year of 2023 (HY1 2022: EUR 0.7 million) due to capital expenditure during the second half-year of 2022 and the first half-year of 2023. Total financial expenses maintained at the same level of EUR 0.1 million for the first half-year of 2023 and 2022.

Net profit for the first half-year of 2023 increased by 35% to EUR 0.9 million compared to the first half-year of 2022.